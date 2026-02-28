Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Take Survey.

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Hello all! Here is the Monthly Roundup for these winter months…

Liberty Uncensored is approaching its 3rd year on Substack!

It’s amazing that weve survived this long despite the censor. Let’s keep it going. 1000’s of hours and immense efforts have kept this space alive. Thanks all for being a part of that!

The structure here is getting refined once more. Make sure to check out the updates being made by visiting START HERE and ABOUT.

Start Here Feb 26 Liberty Uncensored - Operating Structure

Liberty Uncensored now operates on a fixed weekly structure. Below is exactly what exists, where to find it, and how to engage. Read full story

Overview

The solstice and Yule came and went and Spring is now upon us. For those of you that do not know, Christmas traditions are almost entirely the tradtitions of the Germanic and Nordic and Celtic peoples. This year, my family celebrated Yule for 12 days, beginning on the solstice. The darkest time of the year is a time of going inward, and reflecting upon ones position in the world and character. One of the most important components of this holy day, is when we make our oaths. Each person is allowed a single Oath sworn in front of the family and others present. The burden of carrying that oath into its fruition becomes much more serious when your people know. It was a great season.

As I said in the last Roundup…

Remember where you come from.

December

Books I Have Loved - Space Trilogy Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · December 9, 2025 Cambridge philologist Dr. Elwin Ransom (who Lewis based on his friend J.R.R. Tolkien, who was a world-leading philologist) is kidnapped and taken to Mars (Malacandra) by two contemporary technocrats seeking to exploit the planet. What they find instead is a world with a functioning moral hierarchy, rational species, and a spiritual order Earth has long forgotten. Humanity is revealed to be “bent”, a fallen outlier in a cosmos otherwise aligned with its Creator. Read full story

Awakening to the Uncomfortable Truth Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · December 30, 2025 It is understandable that people flock to standards. When finding oneself in a dangerous forest, filled with beasts that would eat you, thieves that would rob you, murderers that would kill you… it is sensible that most anyone would hasten to the closest or strongest castle. They would sacrifice what need be sacrificed for the security of the high walls. They would rather be a slave to the castles owner than a meal for a wolf, or a victim of the wild criminals.



A fundamental requirement of the noble, the courageous and the free, is that they refuse all bindings in favor of the dangerous liberty of the untamed and undominated. Another basic requisite, is the care of others who are not so noble, courageous and free. There is little to be gained for the weak and ignoble in the dangerous places. There is everything to be gained for the strong and honorable, when they go forth and tame themselves and those places. Read full story

January

February

Expatriation and Secession: The Right to Exit and Build both Individually and Collectively within the Law Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Feb 5 This article can be read by anyone, at any level of understanding of the Law. I wrote this with the intent to cut through the fog of uncertainty about the What, Why, When, Where and How of Status Correction in Law. Of course, there is no end to the research one may engage in, and no end to the conflicts and arguments that may be formed against what I present here… but what I am providing is not just opinions of the Law or theories I’ve developed without historical truth. Rather, what I present here is based on the applied and known Laws that have constructed the world we have today, and how to leverage the Law to the greatest degree possible to liberate oneself individually and all of us collectively, from slavery. Read full story

Strong Bodies, Strong Minds Part 1 - Testosterone Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Feb 10 There is a nigh infinite amount of options for gaining advice into how to live a healthy life. How to eat organic without breaking the bank. How to lose fat, build endurance, or push more weight. How to purge heavy metals or what’s the proper way to deal with various health concerns outside of hospitals.



Rarely is there a manual that covers pretty much everything, in a concise and digestible and actionable manner. This is not an article for the unlearned and yet defiant. It is for those ready to take action, and having the preparatory knowledge to do so.



So here it is. Enjoy. Throw a like, comment, share, and all that my way because I am actively and heavily censored even here on Substack!



A steroid sex hormone (androgen) produced primarily in the testes in men and the ovaries and adrenal glands in women. It is essential for sexual development, muscle and bone maintenance, erythropoiesis (red blood cell production), metabolic regulation, libido, fertility, and neurocognitive function across the lifespan of both sexes. In men it is the dominant androgen; in women it is present at lower levels but is still biologically indispensable. Read full story

Manifestum Hominis Naturalis Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Feb 13 The natural man is a boon to his tribe. He works for their benefit. He does not seek unjust war, but is prepared to die for righteousness and the wellbeing and survival of his people. He knows that he is but a part of the larger organism. He does not pervert and frame his identity around notions that are false on their face. Rather he judges by the obvious truths gained by experience the nature of his being compared to the world. Thus he may distinguish his culture, his tribe, and his self from other cultures, tribes and individuals. He does not seek to destroy other cultures based on benign differences, but rather stands as a guardian of his own to prevent assimilation into meaninglessness and corruption. He knows that his mind is reflective of his environment, and is determined to hold the environment in good order, that of natures order. Read full story

Expatriation in Unity Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Feb 15 Expatriation was established by Law as remedy to the de facto takeover. It is not a pie in the sky. It was the relief valve built into the steam engine of International Communism in America.



This is remedy in Law. It bypasses everything else and goes straight for the throat. Either you exit the federal system entirely, or you are in rebellion and thus have no rights, are never considered constitutional republican Natural Man Persons, and are perpetually contracted to the federal communist regime.



Join us in future calls:



De Jure Nationality Status Correction Telegram Channel - https://t.me/+ZiY2E7-0tGQ3OWQx Read full story

Expatriation in Unity Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Feb 17 The only solution is to exit their jurisdiction 100%. No games. Just exit.



When exiting their jurisdiction, you must do it as the Law demands. You must then remain in that status, by never contracting with the de facto again.



This is the baseline and the process in a nutshell. Read full story

Discussing the State National Political Movement & Open Q&A Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Feb 21 Red Amendment by LB Bork -



https://redamendment.net/



The Red Amendment was written by LB Bork, I believe in 1999, and it is the most illuminating book I have come across on the issue of Status in Law and what actually was produced in the Amendments passed following the “civil war” otherwise known as The War of Northern Aggression. You can follow and get involved with LB Bork, the man who began the whole movement, here on Substack.



De Jure Nationality Status Correction Telegram Channel - https://t.me/+ZiY2E7-0tGQ3OWQx Read full story

Manifestum Hominis Naturalis - A Reading Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Feb 24 Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.



Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

