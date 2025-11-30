Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Thanks everyone for being here the last couple months. I've been busy. Writing, but also in systems development for things yet to come. I think you will enjoy the content coming your way.

October

Hope you all enjoyed the changing of the seasons and Samhein celebrations. I hope you did not just carry on the garbage corporate ceremony of Halloween. Take care to remember that up until 75-100 years ago, most of these stupid holidays didn't exist. The celebration used to be around the natural cycles of the earth. We were in tune with our greater environment, the land and each other. Getting back to that doesn't require massive, but it does require stepping away from the bullshit. This year my family celebrated Samhein by creating art, eating a harvest meal, remembering our ancestors and those who've passed recently, and educating the young on what these things all mean.

Remember where you come from.

Here's the October Articles

Movies I Have Loved - Zulu (1964) *Deep Dive Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Oct 1 Assumptions and regurgitations are the basis for what the mob perceives as reality. It is no different with this topic than any other. Where did the Zulu come from? Who are they? What is the proper history of Africa, South Africa, and the nature of the modern situation in Southern Africa and across the world?

I answer all this within. Read full story

Gather->Organize->Strategize->Act Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Oct 7 Time to get off your ass.

Here I walk you through my fundamental methodology in all the work I do here and elsewhere. It's not complex. It's not hard to understand. It is straightforward. It is dignified. It requires courage and fortitude.

I walk through history with you to pull myriad examples to the front.

Let's fucking GO! Read full story

Movie Night - Purgatory In Bruges Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Oct 25 Perhaps that’s what hell is. The entire rest of eternity spent in Bruges. - Ray

One of my favorite movies, In Bruges does it all very well. The tone, the humor in the darkness, real acting, very little woke shit. Love it. Read full story

November

This month has been tedious but productive at the same time. Every day my work is inching me toward a greater goal. Though it sometimes feels like I'm not moving at all. I wish connecting with other people in meaningful ways wasn't as hard as it is these days. Trust is at an all time low. People who would fit like puzzle pieces don't even see each other. It's a tragedy. The covidiot and Patriot Act world is a world of destitute morality, weak constitutions, and endless triviality dressed up as significance.

Let's rise above it all. Be what everyone is so terrified of being. Powerful and Free. Responsible and Accountable. HONORABLE.

Forgotten Freedom Fighters - Pyotr Wrangel Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Nov 4 How many leaders in this century can be measured as equal to Pyotr Wrangel? How many can be weighed against the virtue of a man of true Nobility and courage, who fights at the front, facing all danger, and ensures the security of his people before his own, even to the last? How many leaders have urged unity despite their personal beliefs, and brought their nations into greater homogeneity? The memory of true leadership as embodied by Wrangel must not be allowed to be forgotten, despite their conspicuous absence from government approved textbooks. He is an example of the most dangerous man to despots, as he represents the constant will of man against tyranny, such that even in defeat they resist. Read full story

Movie Night - Hrafninn flýgur (When the Raven Flies) Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Nov 11 An Irish boy watches his family get slaughtered by Viking raiders. Years later, he returns to set the scales right.

Gunnlaugsson’s Iceland amounts to stone, wind, and moral silence.



When the Raven Flies is personal, bloody, and unlicensed. It reminds us that real order doesn’t come from uniforms or courts but from men who still know right from wrong when it costs them something. This is what happens when a man decides that if no one else will guard the fire, he damn well will.



It’s a warning and a challenge.



In a world consumed by the ideas of tolerance, peace, and nonviolence, it is profoundly important to remember that intolerance, war, and violence are the ONLY solution when you have tried and failed everything else. We have tried everything else. Only the most violent must arise now. Narrow the focus, harden the spirit, and march to battle.



Anything else is cowardice at this point. Read full story

And here is the article I shared from a fellow writer here on substack. This really does a good job of concisely distinguishing Christianity and Christ as well as Judaic domination over the peoples of the earth.

Leave a comment

Want more movies? Join us at Cinématographe - Κινηματογράφος (Kinematográphos).

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal ///// Email Me