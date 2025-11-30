Rounding Up October & November 2025
FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE
Thanks everyone for being here the last couple months. I've been busy. Writing, but also in systems development for things yet to come. I think you will enjoy the content coming your way.
October
Hope you all enjoyed the changing of the seasons and Samhein celebrations. I hope you did not just carry on the garbage corporate ceremony of Halloween. Take care to remember that up until 75-100 years ago, most of these stupid holidays didn't exist. The celebration used to be around the natural cycles of the earth. We were in tune with our greater environment, the land and each other. Getting back to that doesn't require massive, but it does require stepping away from the bullshit. This year my family celebrated Samhein by creating art, eating a harvest meal, remembering our ancestors and those who've passed recently, and educating the young on what these things all mean.
Remember where you come from.
Here's the October Articles
November
This month has been tedious but productive at the same time. Every day my work is inching me toward a greater goal. Though it sometimes feels like I'm not moving at all. I wish connecting with other people in meaningful ways wasn't as hard as it is these days. Trust is at an all time low. People who would fit like puzzle pieces don't even see each other. It's a tragedy. The covidiot and Patriot Act world is a world of destitute morality, weak constitutions, and endless triviality dressed up as significance.
Let's rise above it all. Be what everyone is so terrified of being. Powerful and Free. Responsible and Accountable. HONORABLE.
And here is the article I shared from a fellow writer here on substack. This really does a good job of concisely distinguishing Christianity and Christ as well as Judaic domination over the peoples of the earth.
Freedom is a duty.
You are the only one that can act upon that duty.
Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act
