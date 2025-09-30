Rounding Up September 2025
Looking Inward, Seeing the Path, and Taking Right Action
Thanks everyone for joining us for the month of September!
It was an intensive month for me, as I finished up writing the Judaism Article. That one was by far, the longest article I’ve done on Substack. Over 19,000 Words and uncounted hours in reading sources and scouring the interwebs for video content and links to share. Not mention getting all the books listed at the bottom of the article for you guys to peruse. It was an a grand effort.
On top of the Judaism article, I was also writing an extensive piece on Zulu’s and Southern Africa over the course of August and September. That drops tomorrow folks. Well worth it.
Some changes were made in September. We are beginning to split content between Paid/Free to accommodate and compensate for our time dedication. More content is going to be shortened as much as possible (I am quite long-winded) while remaining packed with really accessible content. I’ll still be giving you essays here and there of course… but it’s quite apparent that readers avoid the 45 min long reads, when they come out too regularly, and prefer to get a multitude of emails and notifications of shorter content, rather than the long pieces they have to scroll through… no matter the value of the content provided.
My personal life has undergone some changes recently with leaving my home and now I’m treading down some precarious roads, but with great potential in outcome if I can walk the razors edge for a while. I hope you are all succeeding at whatever you are doing with your lives, as success is the sweetest nectar that life has to offer.
Be well…
Be free…
Take Action!!!
And here’s a movie I love, just because:
Jeremiah Johnson
The tale of a man who turns his back on civilization’s corruption to carve out a life of freedom in the unforgiving Rockies. A story of self-reliance, grit, and the high cost of living as a free man in a world ruled by nature, conflict, and betrayal. Johnson embodies the eternal struggle between man and tyranny, whether from governments, tribes, or the elements. True liberty is won only through solitude, courage, and an unbreakable will.
Freedom is a duty.
You are the only one that can act upon that duty.
Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act
