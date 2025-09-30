Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Thanks everyone for joining us for the month of September!

It was an intensive month for me, as I finished up writing the Judaism Article. That one was by far, the longest article I’ve done on Substack. Over 19,000 Words and uncounted hours in reading sources and scouring the interwebs for video content and links to share. Not mention getting all the books listed at the bottom of the article for you guys to peruse. It was an a grand effort.

On top of the Judaism article, I was also writing an extensive piece on Zulu’s and Southern Africa over the course of August and September. That drops tomorrow folks. Well worth it.

Some changes were made in September. We are beginning to split content between Paid/Free to accommodate and compensate for our time dedication. More content is going to be shortened as much as possible (I am quite long-winded) while remaining packed with really accessible content. I’ll still be giving you essays here and there of course… but it’s quite apparent that readers avoid the 45 min long reads, when they come out too regularly, and prefer to get a multitude of emails and notifications of shorter content, rather than the long pieces they have to scroll through… no matter the value of the content provided.

My personal life has undergone some changes recently with leaving my home and now I’m treading down some precarious roads, but with great potential in outcome if I can walk the razors edge for a while. I hope you are all succeeding at whatever you are doing with your lives, as success is the sweetest nectar that life has to offer.

Be well…

Be free…

Take Action!!!

The Journey Begins with the Decision to Start Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Sep 2 In this article, I drive home one point: tomorrow is an illusion, and today is the only ground we stand on. I’m calling out your individual and our collective laziness, cowardice, and the excuses we use to avoid action.

Quit stalling, face your fears, and do what needs to be done right now, whether it’s pursuing a passion, speaking the hard truth, or breaking free from dead weight. Today is all you have, so take it and act. Read full story

Liberty Uncensored: An Analysis and a Vision Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Sep 9 In this article, I lay out the hard truth about what it takes to keep Liberty Uncensored alive. I’ve poured thousands of hours into writing, editing, researching, and building this publication with almost no financial return, while refusing to sell out to the corrupt media machine. With just a fraction of readers choosing paid support, sustaining this work remains a serious challenge. I explain the uphill battle against Substack’s algorithms, the history of our physical newspaper, and the vision to revive it with grassroots funding.



My ask...



If you value this uncensored, independent work, step up, whether through a paid subscription, a tip, or simply by engaging more, so we can keep truth alive and push it further. Read full story

Remembering 9/11 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Sep 11 I mark the 24th anniversary of 9/11 not as a closed chapter but as a warning: what happened that day set the stage for decades of governmental abuses and lies, and anyone who accepts the official story without question helps perpetuate that fraud.

Remembering the past is the first step toward preventing its repetition. Don’t surrender your mind to the herd!

Wake up! Think deeply, and be the kind of person who acts rather than stands by. Read full story

Liberty Uncensored Survey Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Sep 13 Liberty Uncensored has published hundreds of articles, conducted dozens of interviews with Freedom Fighters, has remained free from all influencers who would alter our voice, and will continue to do all of these things.



What can we do better? Take this survey and let us know how we're doing. Read full story

JUDAISM Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Sep 16 I begin by reminding my readers of the Dunning-Kruger Effect and the importance of humility in research and awareness of the limits of one’s knowledge. No matter one’s education, experiences, or convictions, true understanding requires openness to correction and the discipline to separate fact from indoctrination.

I then focus in on Judaism, tracing its historical development from the Israelite tribes through the destruction of the Second Temple and the (post-crucifixion of Yeshua Hanotsri) formation of the written Babylonian-Rabbinic law. I examine the nature of the Talmud, presenting excerpts and insights to highlight its influence on Jewish identity and practice.

I challenge you, my readers, to resist intellectual complacency, censorship, and mobthink. Do your own independent investigation, remain vigilant in your discernment, and have courage to confront uncomfortable truths. I invite honest debate from any party with the wherewithal to defy the truths and conclusions presented herein.

Be forever clear-eyed in your pursuit of truth. Read full story

Let's Create A Terrorist Watch Organization Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Sep 23 What if the power to judge the world’s most dangerous organizations and their leaders, whether street gangs, global banking elites, or even supranational institutions, was placed directly into the hands of the people? This vision proposes a new kind of public tribunal: a platform to expose terrorists, tyrants, and manipulators, gathering hard data on their crimes, and allowing ordinary citizens to vote on verdicts, be it innocence, imprisonment, or even the ultimate penalty. The list already spans from MS13 to the Bilderberg set, from shadowy cartels to the very governments and institutions that shape global policy. If you’ve ever wanted to see behind the curtain of power and call it what it is, this is the place to start.



While there are inherent flaws in this mob democratic form, the fact that it is not feasible to fulfill imposed sentences means that this merely shows the public contention. It delivers a resounding statement of the peoples will. This would not easily be washed away.

Read full story

Hit all the Polls folks, let me know you’re out there in this crazy world of censorship and shadow banning and ADL fuckery.

Leave a comment

And here’s a movie I love, just because:

Jeremiah Johnson

The tale of a man who turns his back on civilization’s corruption to carve out a life of freedom in the unforgiving Rockies. A story of self-reliance, grit, and the high cost of living as a free man in a world ruled by nature, conflict, and betrayal. Johnson embodies the eternal struggle between man and tyranny, whether from governments, tribes, or the elements. True liberty is won only through solitude, courage, and an unbreakable will.

Want more movies? Join us at Cinématographe - Κινηματογράφος (Kinematográphos).

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Telegram Movie Channel Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Signal ///// Email Me