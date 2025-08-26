Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel ///// Twitter ///// Instagram

We have come to a crossroads in not only in deciding the future of the united States, but in structuring the condition of the world as a whole. The status quo of kowtowing to the Globalist agenda is one that most certainly leads all of humanity into a technocratic future. Looking at the geopolitical dynamics of the modern world, it is undoubtedly the duty of the those that have the most to lose, as well as the most to gain, to take the decisive action that will inevitably liberate the world from this agenda. The united States is most definitely that body, at least, the bleeding edge of it.

Everyone can easily agree that the uSA has been the most overtly interventionist body in the world for decades, even going on a century. I specify overtly, as I would argue that covert interventionism actually has its roots in Judaism/Israel. That said, the union has been in a constant state of emergency, and has not seen a single generation without a war, economic intervention or coercion by whatever name it goes by in some foreign land for several generations.

Today, we are witnessing an epochal shift, even if what that shift really entails remains in dispute. For the master of pattern recognition, it is quite a simple task to recognize enough of the outcome of our current policy of interventionism to make a firm conclusion that it leads to an unpleasant fate for the people of the union.

At this point, in the final stages of our current paradigm before the axe has fallen, we must consider ever more seemingly drastic measures to prevent that fate and alter our course. This is where isolationism must be seriously considered. No longer are we able to simply wave our camps flag and hope for our team to win, because for the common man, your camp isn’t even on the field. You lost the game in the eyes of the monopoulists.

The idea of aggressive and patriotic obligation to bring “democracy” to the sad people of the world who’ve never tasted its fruits is one that only lives on the minds of the indoctrinated slaves. The union is NOT a democracy. It never was. And the idea that patriots were bringing democracy to the poor nations of the world is just one more tool in the toolbox of Globalism that is pulled out time and again to feed the ridiculous egos of the people of the “most free country on earth.” When has the uSA ever protected global stability? I’d argue, never. It never could. The multifarious nations ranging this planet are so numerous and so dissimilar in nature, that no singular entity could hope to do such a thing. The only thing that has happened, or could happen, with interventionism is expanding control. One might further ask here, control over whom, by whom. But we ought to know the answer to that by now. Interventionist policies have drained resources, sacrificed lives, and destabilized nations, all to increase the interests of the parasitical class.

Murray Rothbard asserted that all human interactions should be consensual and free from coercion and applied this principle to foreign policy. He argued that the government should remain isolated, allowing individuals to engage in trade, travel, and voluntary exchange without interference. Austrian economics provides a perspective that interventionism inevitably distorts markets and misallocates resources. Ludwig von Mises warned that foreign entanglements force governments to subsidize wars and foreign aid at the expense of domestic prosperity, undermining the organic development of societies. Rothbard further emphasized that interventionist policies serve the parasitical class rather than the people, creating cycles of dependency, inflation, and social instability.

Anton Drexler, Dietrich Eckart, and Gottfried Feder all described the importance of national cohesion and self-determination as criterion for societal stability and warned that overextension abroad dilutes cultural identity and civic unity. They advocated for strengthening a nations consciousness and becoming morally secure internally, which could only be disaffected by burdening a nation in foreign conflicts. Feder further contended that economic self-reliance was a primary defense against foreign domination and financial manipulation. Removing monopoulists from the picture entirely.

Bolshevism From Moses To Lenin by Dietrich Eckart 883KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This article involved lots of time and energy to create. Become a Paid subscriber if you appreciate this work I do. I have walked my talk and lived as a free man for many years now to show the world by example what we might do. It is the Subscribers here on Substack that put food on my family's table. Thank you for all of your support!

Subscription not your thing? Say thanks with Crypto or Buy Me A Coffee Bitcoin (BTC): bc1ql27mfkau9wtlu6ve86hhgf6j4zhwn5rll93q6l Monero (XMR): 42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A Ripple (XRP): rnuKKCbmSdW4eW3Xs818YLHKLXFVHkPRFW

The obvious examples of the ridiculousness of interventionism can be seen in the wars and conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Resources drained and countless lives lost. For what? What have the people of either the uSA or those nations gained as a result? Heinrich von Treitschke knew that intervention undermines domestic cohesion and dilutes state sovereignty. Chamberlain, Fichte, and Moritz all argued that a nation’s vitality depends on internal strength, self-reliance, education, economic solidarity and cultural continuity, which are compromised when military and economic efforts are diverted to distant lands or when foreign meddling interferes with the internal organization of a distinct nation.

In George Washington’s Farewell Address (1796), he warned against permanent alliances, emphasizing independence and prudence in foreign affairs. Thomas Jefferson asserted that the union should avoid all foreign entanglements unless directly threatened. In Charles Lindbergh’s Why America Must Not Fight Germany (1941), he warned against the moral and economic costs of foreign entanglements, urging the nation to preserve its sovereignty and to maintain focus on its internal affairs.

Notes On The State Of Virginia An Annotated Edition Thomas Jefferson 10.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Neutrality and War by Charles Lindbergh 68.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mearsheimer and Walt contend that interventionism provokes adversaries and weakens national security. In Oswald Spengler’s The Decline of the West (1918), he says that interventionism leads to and catalyzes civilizational decline, diffusing internal cultural focus.

The Decline Of The West By Oswald Spengler 47.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

For a Libertarian, the application of isolationism leads to obvious benefits, such as redirecting resources to healthcare, education, and infrastructure and allowing voluntary exchange to continue unimpeded domestically. Non-intervention prevents artificial market distortions, reduces debt, and protects industries vital to a nations success. Culturally, it removes the potential for incoherency, as the people are united in common purpose and virtue, such as enhancing the domestic quality of life. This unity of purpose develops a cultural architecture of not-dissimilar interests and less chaotic political atmospheres.

Isolationism promotes the values of Voluntaryist consent and non-coercion proportional to international geopolitics while also considering the Austrian economists warning of interventionist market manipulations. It supports Nationalistic goals and values in that it cultivates the cohesion and self-reliance that is central to that framework and it respects the historical American values and sagacity of the people who structured this nation. Isolationism also is a realistic and strategic response to the complex arrangement of factors influencing us today. It is a solution that bears little downside when we consider the alternatives. Why should we not prioritize domestic/internal welfare, foster voluntary international trade, and defend national borders and disregard the consultations and dictates of the parasitical class?

“A nation must look inward for strength and clarity before attempting to dictate to others” - Dietrich Eckart, 1919

Nation after nation that practiced interventionism over isolationism, such as imperial Spain, Napoleonic France, or Tsarist Russia encountered the same issues… foreign entanglements drained domestic resources, fomented internal conflict, and instigated their decline. On the other hand, nations that focused primarily on their internal welfare, practicing isolationism (to varying degrees) witnessed periods of cohesion, cultural unity, economic prosperity, and less embittered diplomatic relations (when not attacked by globalists).

“Napoleon’s very success was self-defeating. His policy of endless intervention denied Europe equilibrium, guaranteeing the formation of coalitions against him.” - Paul Schroeder, The Transformation of European Politics, 1763–1848 (1994), p. 524vb

Citizen Emperor Napoleon In Power 1799 1815 Dwyer, Philip 2.33MB ∙ EPUB file Download Download

The Napoleonic Empire Studies In European History Geoffrey Ellis 13.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Isolationism is not like a moody teenager shutting out the world; it is strength, focus and regeneration concentrated where it matters most, and where it is most effective.

Paul Kennedy’s The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers shows the same principle across centuries. Great states fail not from internal poverty but from external entanglement. Interventionism dissipates the treasury, destroys the national blood, and eviscerates the spirit, creating enemies abroad while weakening the nation. Isolationism shields a nation’s sovereignty, allowing investment in culture, productivity, and internal cohesion rather than squandered on futile crusades.

The Rise And Fall Of The Great Powers by Paul Kennedy 9.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What better advice can one receive than that which resolves his internal condition? What is the nation but a larger body composed of cells (individuals)? How better to heal the body than to provide the right environment for healing? How better to cultivate that right environment than to dedicate all of ones efforts to doing so, at the exclusion of all exterior distraction?

Can we afford not to become an isolationist union of States? By integrating national socialist principles of self-reliance and cohesion, voluntaryist ethics of consent, Austrian economic caution, realist strategic insight, and historical precedent, the union could cultivate a stable, prosperous, and culturally coherent society while avoiding the costly trappings of interventionist foreign policy.

Is that likely to happen… probably not. Just look at what brought us to where we are now. The manipulators are gonna manipulate. The parasites will continue to parasite. Would the controllers give up the hard won gains they’ve made to convince the people of the union that interventionism is patriotic, that it brings democracy to the “dark” places of the world, or that it’s economically beneficial to be raiding and policing the world? That is a hard no. Just look at the response of every politician to the idea of pulling support for Israel. Not gonna happen people.

And because it is a hard no, and thus an unlikely scenario at the level of the union as a whole, it brings me to my final point.

Secession.

Since the united States itself is not a Nation, but a union of sovereign States, Nations in and of themselves, the surge of “American Nationalism” is oxymoronic. There is no such a thing. There is, of course, a federal system, by which the slaves of the modern world can conflate with the Republican union. But we do not have any entity under the de jure Law of the union, under the Constitutional framework of this land, that can be used to identify an “American Nation.”

As such, we can certainly, and without changing the fundamental nature of our union, identify our Nationalism within each sovereign State, such as the Nation of Virginia or the Nation of Texas. If we are to acknowledge a new Nation that is the combined boundary of the States, and name it a Nation, we would have to eliminate the framework of the Law that we are currently bound by. This being the Common Law and Constitution of the uSA.

If we are to actualize our proper status as a union of sovereign States at this point, secession is necessary. Secession means that the individual States, or as I discuss in the articles listed below, even counties and municipalities will become truly distinct and sovereign in all their governance and their population will no longer be beholden to the federal system nor be under the Constitution of the uSA. They can reform in whatever way that body of people choose.

When there is no other option, the people will be left with… exit and build. To forsake the corner they’ve been placed in and create something anew. Secession is that scenario in action. How it happens and when it happens are insignificant thoughts standing next to the megalithic… It will be the only option left besides overt slavery.

More Reading:

Napoleon's Wars An International History Charles Esdaile 879 Pages 5.76MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Napoleon Volume 2, The Spirit Of The Age, 1805 1810 Broers, Michael;emperor 5.17MB ∙ EPUB file Download Download

Russia Against Napoleon · The True Story Of The Campaigns Of Lieven 4.73MB ∙ EPUB file Download Download

A History Of Central Banking And The Enslavement Of Mankind Stephen (2) 6.28MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Blundering To Glory Napoleons Military Campaigns Owen Connelly 16.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

History Of Monetary Systems By Alexander Del Mar 23.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Napoleons Men The Soldiers Of The Revolution And Empire Alan I Forrest 15.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Campaigns Of Napoleon By David G Chandler New York, 1995, ©1966 158MB ∙ EPUB file Download Download



Hit all the Polls folks, let me know you’re out there in this crazy world of censorship and shadow banning and ADL fuckery.

Leave a comment

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

Subscription not your thing? Say thanks with Crypto, CashApp, PayPal, or you can BUYMEACOFFEE!

Bitcoin (BTC):

bc1ql27mfkau9wtlu6ve86hhgf6j4zhwn5rll93q6l

Monero (XMR):

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Ripple (XRP):

rnuKKCbmSdW4eW3Xs818YLHKLXFVHkPRFW

Leave a comment

You can Support Liberty Uncensored and receive this Zine on Microwave Radiation. Click the Image Below!

A detailed yet concise Zine on Microwave Radiation. In this Zine, I expose the agenda to expand this man made technology to every corner of the earth, the physical harm from it, and the players behind it. I provide citations and evidence to the facts provided and sources for further research. I also offer solutions that can be accessed by people tod ay. I have made this Zine to be the most accessible tool for enlightening any reader to the dangers and solutions to this, the most pervasive and dangerous disease causing agent in the world.

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

Liberty Uncensored Substack

Telegram Main Channel ///// Telegram Meme Channel

Twitter ///// Instagram ///// Odysee

Email Me