For those of you who don't know, I have written quite a lot of poetry in my life. My first book “Wandering Thought Center Mind” included a good chunk of my poetry that I'd written from about 15 to 27.

This poem came to me as I contemplated a world I used to know. In every decade of my life I've seen the world turn into something new and each decade has brought more distaste for what I see. I have always been a staunch advocate and practitioner of Truth (to avoid and challenge falsehoods, and know the essence of experience).

I yearn for a tomorrow, where I will wake up and the progress of tyranny, technocracy, and evil will have been stalled for just single day. But it is not in waiting and wishing and hoping that humanity will alter its headlong rush toward the cliff ahead that will produce the outcome I desire. Nor is it in merely exercising the imagination and praying. Nor is it in altering my character alone…

It is in my actions at this very moment, to do what is required of me for the love I carry for humanity, for all of life. It is in action that the world of tomorrow will be freed from the noose being hung around it's neck.

And not only my actions, but all of our actions.

Rise up. I don't care how. Just arise. Live every moment free, and in command. Share with others that freedom. Let go of fear. Be bold. Be courageous.

Remember your ancestors who survived impossible odds and who survive yet in you.

Never give up. Never surrender.

Death before dishonor.

I miss a day, Yesterday A time long past, And yet not so far away When men stood tall, Unwithered and unafraid To face the world with courage, Not to be led astray When life had meaning, In simplicity When virtue reigned in common, And men needed only obey The straight and narrow path To each unique and unordinary When time moved slowly, And comfort granted To be content in the glow Of a strong family When men plowed their souls in soil, Remained true in toil Respected for their works Never left adrift by the wiles of the day When women bore the future, In wombs they carried our culture Not forgotten, not dismembered The essence of our people When children laughed and played, With pure hearts, minds, and bodies In pristine fields and valleys A joy for all to see When warriors were honored, Not for wanton abandon But by their deeds of honor Duty not forgotten When life was precious, Worth every minute Burdened not with pettiness or ignorant divisions And made the most of, for it can end in any moment When friendship begot loyalty, And love begot humanity The whisper of Nobility was enough To propel a people out of vanity When we knew what was right, And never feared to act, to fight For the innocence of our youth For our people, uplifted by divine might How can it be, So easily Forgotten Forbidden Forsaken How can it be, So utterly Downtrodden Downfallen Downhearted How can it be, So seemingly Unburdened Untormented Unwilling A storm is brewing, In everyone, we know it’s coming When lions rise, And legacies come crashing Upon the heads and into the hearts, Of the noble knights awaiting The ring of metal upon metal, The clarion of change The bells will ring once more, For our victory through rage Our dignity restored at the end of an age Mankind awaits a day, Tomorrow A time soon to come, And yet so far away When men stand tall, Unwithered and unafraid To face the world with courage, Not to be led astray When life will have meaning, In simplicity -Simplicity, Corey King

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

