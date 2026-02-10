Liberty Uncensored Newspaper



William Kinney
A great read! Thanks much.

Recommend follow up would be to explain the difference between total, free and bio available testosterone and explain why SHBG is a double edged sword. In other words its a longevity indicator which is good but not good when it binds up total testosterone lowering ones free and bio T levels.

Also recommend discussing testosterone levels and how it is required for brain health. Cholesterol being a precursor to testosterone production when men take statins it kills their cholesterol thus their T levels tank. Then many over a long period end up with dementia or Alzheimers.

Testosterone is a male’s fountain of youth and we should monitor our levels closely.

