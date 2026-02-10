Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

There is a nigh infinite amount of options for gaining advice into how to live a healthy life. How to eat organic without breaking the bank. How to lose fat, build endurance, or push more weight. How to purge heavy metals or what’s the proper way to deal with various health concerns outside of hospitals.

Rarely is there a manual that covers pretty much everything, in a concise and digestible and actionable manner. This is not an article for the unlearned and yet defiant. It is for those ready to take action, and having the preparatory knowledge to do so.

Diagnosing the Core Issues.

There are major problems, and there are minor. I could rank these by their level of harm, but I think that may give a false notion of the real harm of every single one of them. These must be universally corrected, otherwise any one of them will still cause enormous suffering and damage. Currently, almost all of us are exposed to all or most of these today.

Xenoestestrogens, polymer fabrics, microplastics in the balls, estrogenic foods, heavy metals in the air and water, microwave radiation everywhere in extreme doses, vaccinations (both childhood and adult), sedentary and soft lives, false “food” diets, genital mutilation, controlled and manipulative environmental stimuli that dictate perception, and endless mental distraction.

We are going to work on all of these problems in one fell swoop and you will discover that solutions abound. At the bottom of the Article I outline a specific regimen. Enjoy!

This is Part 1 of a Series of Articles that will discuss how to definitively produce healthy, in mind, body and soul.

Testosterone

What is it?

A steroid sex hormone (androgen) produced primarily in the testes in men and the ovaries and adrenal glands in women. It is essential for sexual development, muscle and bone maintenance, erythropoiesis (red blood cell production), metabolic regulation, libido, fertility, and neurocognitive function across the lifespan of both sexes. In men it is the dominant androgen; in women it is present at lower levels but is still biologically indispensable.

What does it do? And, why Man cannot be Woman and vice versa.

To start with, let’s build the foundation:

Human sex is established at fertilization (the moment an egg and sperm combine to form a new individual with a specific genetic makeup). A male begins when a sperm carrying a Y chromosome (a sex chromosome that carries male-determining genetic information) joins the egg. The Y contains the SRY gene (a gene on the Y chromosome that triggers male pathway development) which initiates testis development in the embryo. These developing testes produce testosterone (a hormone, which is a chemical messenger released into blood to coordinate growth and function) and anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) (a fetal hormone that suppresses development of female internal structures) early in gestation. This hormonal environment directs the body down the male developmental pathway: internal ducts become structures for sperm transport; external genitalia form as penis and scrotum while female duct systems regress.

In fetal life, testosterone also shapes neural centers, muscle fiber proportions, and bone density trajectory that underlie future male physiology. By birth, the body is already organized toward sperm production, even though immature. At puberty, neural and endocrine signals activate the testes. Testosterone surges cause enlargement of testes (spermatogenesis begins), increased voice pitch changes, muscle growth, and male-pattern body structure.

A man’s physiology is built around continuous gamete production supported by the male endocrine axis and reproductive anatomy. A woman’s system, in contrast, is organized for cyclical ovulation (release of an egg) and gestation (carrying offspring), with a different set of hormones and reproductive organs. Testosterone is produced in much smaller amounts by the ovaries and adrenal glands and functions primarily as a precursor in estrogen synthesis, supporting bone maintenance, libido, and general metabolic regulation rather than driving reproductive system organization. Female physiology is not structured around sustained high androgen signaling; instead, estrogen and progesterone regulate cyclical ovulation, uterine preparation, and pregnancy capability. In males, by contrast, testosterone operates as the dominant endocrine signal of the reproductive system, maintaining spermatogenesis, male secondary sex characteristics, muscle mass, erythropoiesis, and the structural integrity of the male reproductive tract. The difference is not merely quantity but systemic role: in men, testosterone is a primary organizing hormone; in women, it is supportive and secondary within an estrogen-dominant system.

Neurologically, men with higher androgen levels have increased sexual drive, competitive motivation, assertiveness, and risk-tolerance tendencies in population averages. When testosterone levels rise substantially in females, virilizing effects can occur because the hormone is not the primary regulatory signal of the female reproductive system but a secondary metabolic and neurobehavioral contributor within an estrogen-regulated framework in women.

These are distinct developmental architectures, not interchangeable designs. Surgery or hormones cannot rewrite the body’s foundational reproductive architecture or install testes where they did not develop. Therefore a male body is structured from conception toward sperm production and the associated male reproductive design; a female body is structured toward egg maturation and gestation. Nothing else changes that foundational reality.

Fertilization - The biological process in which a haploid male gamete (spermatozoon) fuses with a haploid female gamete (oocyte), producing a diploid zygote. This event establishes the organism’s chromosomal complement (including sex chromosomes) and initiates embryogenesis.

Sperm - The mature male gamete (spermatozoon), produced in the seminiferous tubules of the testes through spermatogenesis. It is a haploid cell specialized for motility and delivery of paternal genetic material to the oocyte.

Y Chromosome - One of the two human sex chromosomes. The Y chromosome contains genes responsible for initiating male sex determination and spermatogenesis, including SRY. Presence of a functional Y chromosome typically directs male gonadal development.

SRY Gene - Sex-determining Region Y gene. A transcription factor gene located on the Y chromosome that initiates the genetic cascade leading to differentiation of the undifferentiated embryonic gonad into testes. Its activation shifts development toward the male pathway.

Testosterone - The principal androgen steroid hormone synthesized primarily by Leydig cells in the testes. It regulates development of male reproductive structures, secondary sexual characteristics, muscle protein synthesis, erythropoiesis, libido, and spermatogenic support.

Hormone - A biologically active signaling molecule secreted by endocrine cells into the bloodstream. Hormones bind to specific receptors in target tissues to regulate physiology, development, metabolism, reproduction, and behavior.

Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) - A glycoprotein hormone produced by Sertoli cells in the developing testes. During male embryogenesis, AMH induces regression of the Müllerian ducts, preventing formation of female internal reproductive structures.

Sperm Production (Spermatogenesis) - The continuous process by which diploid germ cells in the testes undergo meiosis and maturation to form haploid spermatozoa. Occurs from puberty onward under regulation of testosterone, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteinizing hormone (LH).

Ovulation - The cyclical release of a mature oocyte from the ovarian follicle into the fallopian tube, regulated by estrogen, progesterone, LH, and FSH within the female reproductive cycle.

Gestation - The physiological process of intrauterine development of an embryo/fetus following implantation, supported by the uterus, placenta, and maternal endocrine system.

Why do we Need to talk about Testosterone?

Over the past several decades, measured testosterone levels in adult men have shown a steady downward shift in multiple Western cohorts, even after accounting for age. Large U.S. studies that tracked men over time found that average total testosterone values in the early 2000s were substantially lower than in the 1980s for men of comparable ages, with standard deviations reported alongside those means, indicating the change is seen at the population level rather than being limited to a few individuals. This hormone is not a minor variable, as in men it underpins sperm production, muscle maintenance, bone strength, red blood cell formation, and aspects of drive and vitality. When a foundational biological regulator trends downward across generations, the issue moves beyond individual health and becomes a demographic and societal signal.

The data suggests a decreasing testosterone level around 1-1.2% decline from base in 1980, year-over-year to today. If we extrapolate the data, it indicates that the male population today has a decreased T level of around 46% comparatively to that of 1980. Genernational endocrine regression is extremely problematic.

Free testosterone has fallen even faster than total testosterone, driven by rising sex hormone binding globulin. Independent biological markers confirm the same story. Sperm concentration has collapsed by roughly 50 to 60 percent since the early 1970s, a signal inseparable from androgen suppression and dysfunction of the male reproductive axis.

Women are not exempt. Though less extensively tracked, women show declining bioavailable androgens and rising binding proteins, accompanied by loss of energy, libido, and musculoskeletal resilience. This is why modern medicine now formally recognizes physiological testosterone replacement as the most effective treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in postmenopausal women. Testosterone is not a male luxury hormone. It is a foundational regulator of human vitality in both sexes.

We know with certainty the instrumental role of testosterone from analysis of the effects of surgical and chemical castration. Androgen deprivation (medical or surgical) reliably causes loss of muscle, bone demineralization, anemia, fat gain, and sexual dysfunction. In hypogonadal men, testosterone replacement reverses these changes. This on/off physiology is among the clearest causal demonstrations in endocrinology.

Bhasin et al., New England Journal of Medicine graded testosterone dosing studies showing dose-dependent effects on muscle, strength, fat mass, and sexual function.

Snyder et al., NEJM (Testosterone Trials) — testosterone improved sexual function, anemia, and bone density in older hypogonadal men.

Consistent increases in lean muscle mass and strength, bone density and correction to iron-replete anemia occurs with increased testosterone.

Testosterone is the most effective pharmacologic treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in postmenopausal women when used transdermally at physiological doses.

Low endogenous testosterone is associated with higher all-cause mortality, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes, frailty and sarcopenia.

In addition to health effects of decreasing testosterone, their are significant social effects. Men who have depressed T levels are less aggressive, less sexual, less competitive, less assertive, and less prone to risk-taking and more amenable to manipulation, submissiveness, and apathy.

They may struggle with mental fog, indecisiveness, lack of energy, decreased motivation, increased body fat, difficulty building muscle, low libido, erectile dysfunction, depression, anxiety, insomnia, and hair loss.

These effects ripple into the society and deconstuct family structures, protectiveness of boundaries like the home, the neighborhood, the nation and the future, and they weaken the entire structure and organization of a society.

Just like the meme about weak men creating a weak society. It is a truth. Men stand as the constructors, defenders, and the stabilizing order of society. Without the biological foundations that make men capable of peeforming at their peak capability, the entire machine seizes and blows up. That is where we are today.

Why has caused this decrease in Testosterone?

The drivers of this collapse are environmental and systemic. Obesity and insulin resistance blunt testosterone production at the cellular level. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and xenoestrogens saturate food, water, plastics, and consumer goods, directly interfering with androgen signaling. Chronic stress and sleep deprivation elevate cortisol, which suppresses the hypothalamic and pituitary signals required for testosterone synthesis. Sedentary living erodes muscle, the primary androgen-responsive tissue in the body. Ultra-processed diets strip away the micronutrients required for steroid hormone production. Common medications, including opioids, SSRIs, and anti-androgens, compound the damage. The advent of microwave radiation directly correlates to the decrease in Testosterone amongst a multitude of other health issues.

Testosterone did not become obsolete. The modern environment became hostile to it. And the cost of that hostility is now written into the biology of an entire generation. Just look at the physique differences between the prior generations and the modern men. They are shockingly at odds. The average male of 50 years ago was still in the shape of a man. even moreso, those of 100 years ago and before. Today, the average male form, especially in the uSA is fat, sucken-chested, and poorly postured. Innumerable health defects are present in masses of the population.

A simple example of the degeneration that has occured is this. Basic Training recruits are experiencing increasing rates of stress fractures. In fact, in 1970, the rate of stress factors in recruits was roughly 9%, but by 2013, the rate had increased to over 19%. This is very significant. Today, roughly 15 out of every 100 recruits experiences stress fractures. This tells us that there has been a decrease in bone strength in the last 50 years that amounts to millions more incapable recruits to perform the ever decreasingly strenuous activities demanded in basic training. The physical standards have dropped, and yet the physical inability to handle the actiity has increased.

Microwave radiation exposure is one of, if not the most significant corrolary to the health impacts across the board that we see in the population. While the document below is a bit dated and needs updating, it gives a better understanding of the issue of microwave radiation, so I won’t go into that issue any deeper here, than to say that this pervasive toxic environment produced by microwave radiation has a direct and immense effect on hormone production, tissue oxygenation, cellular health and communication, and immune system function.

Microwave Radiation Warfare Zine Update 2.69MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What we can do about it?

The goal is simple. Increase Testosterone. Here’s a serious plan that you can activate in your life right now. If you do what I layout below, you will increase your T, and begin correcting the generational decline of Man!

The Plan (in order of daily routine):

1. Waking up and morning routine

When you awake in the morning, immediately, and depending on your circumstances, you can:

Meditate or Yoga/Stretch - This reduces cortisol, calms the mind, regukates breathing and blood flow and prepares the mind and body for the rest of the day. Have sex - This generates more testoserone when T is the highest, and is accompanied by all the other wonderful effects tied to the act. Hit the Push-ups hard - This sets the tone for the rest of the day, prepares the body for further work, and hardens the will. Wide push-ups are superior, and you can maximize this practice by doing 2 sets of wide pushups or more for every set of other variations. Cold Exposure - Take as cold a shower as you can manage. Keep it in balance. 10 minutes is well enough to activate your cells, and prepare your body for an active day. Consume - Seperately: Vitamin D3 or Rosita Ratfish/Skatefish Oil; apple cider vinegar, cayenne powder, celtic sea salt and redmond pink salt, a squeezed lemon, and honey all mixed in warm water; iodine.

2. Midday routine

Time to pump, when the sun is high and energy is at its peak, both biologically and socially.

Not all Exercise is equal. Different exercises produce different effects on the body. Increase testosterone by focusing on:

Grab your bottle, fill it with a scoop of whey protein and a scoop of creatine in good water (not tap, not denatured, not demineralized). Drink it and GO. Jump rope: 1. Jumping rope is one of the greatest workouts a man can do. beginning a workout session with a max rope set will set you up for success, even if the exercise itself isn’t necessarily geared to produce T. It prepares and hardens the body while building dexterity and focus. Learn to pace with light rope, gaining movement and technique proficiency to achieve seamless action Level up to 1lb, then 2 lb, then 3 lb rope, continually relearning the movements. Maximize roping by making circuit, such that whenever rope stops, by choice or accident, hit the ground with some Mike Tyson Pushups, or do burpees, etc, then do a lateral burst movement, then an abdominal twist movement, then back to roping, so that there is no moment of inaction, but rather a directional and muscle group change and intensity workouts that work on T production. Beast mode turned on. Heavy lifting - Maximize T production by maximizing the amount of weight you push against gravity and your bodies resistance. Go to max, but only perform, at most, a few sets. Don’t do 10 sets. Commit everything you got, to hitting 90% max, 95% max, and then going 100% or more (with spotters). High Intensity Interval Training - The key to maximizing T production is going to the edge of potential and pushing your boundaries. HIIT training produces many positive effects on the body like increasing body movement dynamics and reponse timing, forces your neurons to fire faster, your accuracy and precision of movement to increase, and your endurance to skyrocket… if you can stick to the exercise until fatigue. Again, its about intensity of action and going beyond your mental limits. 60/30s (sprint for 60 seconds, walk for 30 seconds, repeat) - Running at a flat rate does not build T. Rather, sprints, pushing the body to greater speed, as well as coordination, will activate T production. Do not stop moving after the sprint. Dedicate 10 minutes or an hour, or whatever brings you to the edge, and just past it, to maintaining constant motion. Sprint for 60 seconds then walk for 30 seconds, then hit it again. Hit your mark. Make sure to stretch for the same amount of time you dedicated to the wokrout. The stretch is the second half of the workout. It’s the cooling down of your muscles and your breath, and the preparation for recovery that isn’t immediate, but rather a process extending for days. Take a shower, starting warm, and increasing the cold, until you can’t take it any longer. Reactivate the cells. Bring on the recovery and the renewal of energy.

3. Mealtime

When - Multiple consumption times everyday is definitively damaging. The human body is not built to be constantly consuming material. Reduce meals to a single mealtime in a day. Without going into this too much, (probabaly requires its own article) the body is built to sustain itself from intermittent meals across days. You do not need 3 meals a day. You do not need even a single meal every day. It is a fallacy that the active man needs to be constantly consuming. If you are a body builder or a strong man in intesnive training, I am not talking about you. The requirements on your body are not the same as the man who is practicing healthy activity to produce T, or even to maintain health. I have found 4-4:30 pm to be the optimal time for consumption. Do not eat anywhere near the time you are going to be horizontal and sleeping. What not to consume - Remove anything that is genetically modified. If the ingredients have the word “modified”, it’s garbage. No vegetable oils. Remove all preservatives and additives. No dyes. If you can’t pronounce the ingredients, it’s not made for you. If it’s not raw, its not optimized for your body. If you do cook, cook only what never entered or exited a lab. A special note on alcohol. Remove liquor entirely, it destroys progress. If you must have something, go with red wine and dark beer, and limit them to a day a week, and don’t drink enough to fog your mind. Make that day your cheat day, and go eat a slice of cake while your at it. What to consume - In your 1 meal a day, bring on the red meat. Eat it red. Don’t burn your food. Char isn’t food. The meat should be local, and if you know the rancher or hunter, the butcher and the name of the animal, if it has one, all the better. It should not have touched grain. If it ate what it was born to eat, than it’ll be good eatin’ for you. Cook it in butter, and take a bite out of the butter stick. I am fond of Raw Kerry Gold Irish Butter. Ignore rumors: Increase Cholesterol = Increase Testosterone. Eat Organs: “...prior to 1980 all ground beef sold in the United States included the thyroid gland, which contains thyroid hormone, and is perhaps the cleanest, most potent weight loss drug in the world (perhaps the best of a bad lot of artificial means of stimulating dramatic weight loss - since anything that ignores the root cause of the problem must worsen the root cause while simply covering it up).” - Dr Syed Haider No wonder USA is 40% obese... Find thyroid, and grind it into your meat. Or eat it like a man. Kidneys, heart, liver… dive into organs. Cruciferous vegetables (like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, and cabbage) are highly effective in helping the body detoxify excess estrogen. Everyone pretty much has excess estrogen today. Bad for both sexes. “Eating these vegetables raw, lightly steamed, or fermented can preserve the bioactive compounds and maximize their health benefits, but the most efficient way to consume large quantities of cruciferous vegetables, which we recommend to our patients, is in the form of juice from a high quality masticating (AKA cold press, or slow) juicer” “Broccoli sprouts are exceptionally effective at helping the body detoxify excess estrogens, largely due to their high concentration of a powerful bioactive compound called sulforaphane. Broccoli sprouts contain up to 100 times more glucoraphanin (which converts to sulforaphane) than mature broccoli, making them one of the richest sources of this compound. As mentioned earlier sulforaphane activates the body’s detoxification pathways, particularly the liver’s Phase II detoxification enzymes, which play a crucial role in metabolizing and eliminating excess estrogens and other toxins.” - Haider Add mustard seed to your broccoli sprouts and watch the results! Pasture raised eggs. Drink ‘em raw or cook em lightly. The protein in eggs is the most bioavailable. Your body will actually use 1/2 of the protein available in an egg, vs 1/6th of that in a steak. 6 eggs a day isn’t overdoing it. Can’t have enough when high intensity training. Moringa Powder in Alkaline water. Your cells will love it. The happier your cells the healthier your whole body. Oxygenate. Parasites - These little devils are everywhere. They are extremely influential to our health and they can be intransigent unwelcome guests. Serious parasite cleanses should be conducted periodically, say quarterly, but a regular regimen that keeps them moderately at bay should always be a part of the consumption routine. That routine should include Black walnut in green husk, wormwood, cloves, garlic, jalapeño pepper seeds, osonated olive oil, and oxygen therapy. In your quarterly regimen: A serious fast, of 3 or 5 days, depending on your situation, will prepare your body for the detox. At this time, you can do enemas, take more serious parasite killers, and take out the deeper parasite infections. Red Crown Lye (must be very carefully done) I’ve recently learned may be utilized. I suggest doing this with serious research and experimentation. Removing parasites will ensure your body can operate without pests robbing you of your immunity, vitality and vigor, freeing you to focus on enhancing your overall health, including your T levels.

4. Sleep

This is the short and sweet. SLEEP. At night, when the sun is set, and the temperature cools and the light fades, every single biological sensor in your body is demanding sleep. Sleep is a primary regulator of testosterone production through control of the hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal (HPG) axis.

Testosterone release in males follows a circadian rhythm, with the largest pulse occurring during the first several hours of uninterrupted sleep, especially during slow-wave sleep. When sleep duration is reduced or fragmented, the nocturnal rise in luteinizing hormone (LH) is blunted. LH is the signal that tells the testes to produce testosterone. As a result, total testosterone levels fall the following day. Controlled studies have shown that restricting healthy young men to about 5 hours of sleep per night for one week can lower daytime testosterone levels by roughly 10–15%, comparable to aging several years.

Chronic sleep deprivation also elevates cortisol, which further suppresses the HPG axis and shifts metabolism toward fat storage, indirectly worsening hormonal balance. Poor sleep quality (sleep apnea, frequent awakenings) has similar effects even if total time in bed seems adequate. In short, deep, regular, uninterrupted sleep is one of the core biological conditions required to maintain normal testosterone production.

Kill the blue light, turn off the wifi and any other source of microwave radiation (phones, smart tech, etc.), keep the room cool, and use natural fibers like cotton sheets, wool blankets, and linen pajamas to stay comfortable. Sleep deep, and wake with the sun on your face.

Reduce exposure to LEDs, screens and any other lighting besides fire or incandescent bulbs.

5. Holistic not Narrow

When you bring into your life any of these changes, you are enhancing your life. That is a fact. But the goalposts need to be moved for most people today. Getting better than we are at this moment just isn’t enough. We are far behind the curve of the entire history of our forebears. We must understand this. Our lives today are so far removed from the ways of our fathers fathers, that we must reframe our standards of health entirely. There is no reason whatsoever that we cannot achieve great results with the correct application of effort and motivation.

Shift the goalposts. you have far to go, and the journey never ends. Health is a constant state that we must exercise will and right action to achieve and maintain. Do not falter. Strive for the maximum of human potential. You do not know your limits. So push for the ultimate. This is the winning mentality and the root of all health begins in the mind.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

