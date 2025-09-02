Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

Tomorrow exists only in abstraction. We cannot taste it, touch it, experience it in any way except as a figment of imagination. We can factor in every probability and never be able to accurately depict the outcome of the day that is a future today. We can make predictions of what the world will look like, and due to the force of our conviction in those predictions, we can shape the world to confirm that bias within a certain degree of accuracy, the boundary of uncertainty being the limit to our ability to measure what may be ahead.

In truth, that boundary of uncertainty encompasses 100% of the probability matrix because there certainly is no certainty, and no matter how you calculate and carve out a path of “highest probability,” it won’t matter to the forces beyond the reach of mans intellect.

What’s the point of all this bullshit…

STOP LAYING OFF YOUR DUTY, YOUR RIGHTEOUSNESS, YOUR POWER, YOUR AUTHORITY, YOUR LIFE, FOR A TOMORROW THAT WILL NEVER EXIST

You are alive today.

This is truly all that matters. It is the only tangible temporal state. It does not actually rely on the conditions of the past/future because one is just a memory and one is a mirage. You can shift your today into any kind of existence you choose, once you begin to choose.

This isn’t some kind of self-help article. Quite the opposite I’d say. This is a direct assault upon your indolence. Your inaction. Your tolerance of the evils of the world. You are not a victim, but a victimizer of yourself and the world, every single time you choose the path of sloth and willful ignorance and indifference.

You are sacrificing Today, and all the infinite todays that ever were, by letting go of your sacred duty to defend Truth and simple, unelaborated, goodness.

I’ve said this a million times in a million different ways and I know most folks are gonna skim this and block it out.

DON’T BE THAT PERSON!

Take action today to make the necessary changes, achieve the necessary results and kick the necessary asses!

There is no valid excuse for any of us to explain the world we have allowed to manifest. We just gotta shut up, nut up, and take care of shit. That may look different for each of us, burdened and blessed with our individual skill sets that make us unique and set us apart from the rest. That is good. Go fucking get it done, whatever it is.

You need to quit a stupid fucking job and take a risk at a passion project? DO IT

You need to ask that gal you’ve crushed on for a while on a date? DO IT

You need to speak the hard Truth to someone you care about? DO IT

You need to abandon the ship you’re on, cause you know it’s a shitshow? DO IT

You need to take a fucking leap of whatever kind, and you’ve been avoiding it? DO IT!

Stop fucking waiting around. Kill your demon, your sloth and hesitancy, and fear. Fuck all that and get to work now!!!

Sloth, confusion, malaise, disease and aggression are symptoms of Man-Made Microwave Radiation Technology. Definitely and factually. See this Microwave Radiation Zine to find out more.

Now that I’ve repeated myself 50 fucking times, maybe I’ll get to my final and only and real point for today.

Don’t be a pussy.

Remember a time when everyone wasn’t so fucking sensitive, so fragile.

Strip away from your mind the idea that you are responsible for the emotional states of others. You are only responsible for you. Manage your emotions, stay strong and tuned into your depths, and others will migrate and vibrate in your confidence. Don’t waste time on those who are your enemies. Build whatever you can with your family and friends. Know you friends well. Speak your mind and see who stays and is a real friend. Never shirk the Truth to preserve a relationship. If you must, it is dead already. Be strong.

At the end of every single article I write are the words:

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

THESE ARE NOT JUST WORDS

These are burdens of the Laws of God and Nature.

Moses gave 10 Commandments from God to the people, and every single one is broken today.

The Common Law has been thrown in the garbage.

The ONLY way back is through direct, serious and collaborative action.

This whole mess could have been fixed 100 years ago if enough people just did the same thing all at once. Do you know what that thing is? You ought to.

Let's Go!

For all that are here. The only way Liberty Uncensored grows/maintains is when folks share the content We are censored literally everywhere...

Banned for life immediately (1 hour) on PayPal years ago.

Shadowbanned on X immediately after hitting 300 followers. Our content there is completely invisible.

Instagram, Youtube, Facebook... Shadowbanned.

Substack even depressed our content reach recently, cutting from hundreds of Engagements regularly on activity to 2-10.

So, please support because this work takes enormous energy. Every article consumes hours, and many of them take several days to produce. Please like, share, comment, get involved in chats.

Thanks all for being here.

Sooner rather than later, I contend that…

We are going to face challenges that some will take as hell come to earth. Will it be only then that we arise? When our asses are on fire?

The slow and incremental encroachment of evil into our nations, then our communities, then our homes, then our bodies, then our minds, and finally our fucking SOULS is tortuous to observe.

Even if it be the death of you, never bend a knee or a back to that which is vile.

BE FREE to the end and be not so impressed with yourself that you forget humility enough to die with honor. Don’t attach to the idea that your life is worth tiptoeing around so you might potentially add some years to the illusory “future”.

You are going to die. Live honorably now, in the only moment you will ever have. It’s been said a million times and rarely ever truly transmitted to the core of listener who assimilates and takes real fucking action!

You need to Gather Today!

You need to Organize Today!

You need to Strategize Today!

You need to Act Today!

Fuck haters, naysayers, doubters, narcissists, liars, and the morally depraved of all types.

Get Focused!

Build whatever needs building. Save what needs saving. Kill what needs killing. Do whatever needs doing. Just do it.

Take Action NOW!

Was I clear enough?

Did you get this far?

Let me know if you did… in the comments.

