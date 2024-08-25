Playback speed
Talks with Freedom Fighters Episode 26 - Simon Esler - Creator of CUT: Daughters of the West

Marxism, Transgenderism, Education, and More!
Simon Esler
I speak with Simon about his films, including CUT: Daughters of the West and his upcoming works on the entrenched cognitive and otherwise warfare we are often unwittingly engaged in daily. We talk about Marxism, the origins of Transgenderism and dysmorphia, and the education system amongst other things. Finding solutions through simple actions.

See more of Simon and his work here:

T.me/SimonEsler

Instagram.com/simon_esler1111

SimonEsler.com

Simon Esler's Substack

Articles and invitations to use the war around us as an awakening tool.
Simon Esler's Substack
Gender Ideology & Child Sexual Abuse
This is Part 1 of a series of articles exploring the connection between the Gender Affirming Medical and Education models and the problems of child sex trafficking and child sexual abuse. Simon Esler's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
8 months ago · Simon Esler

