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Talks With Freedom Fighters - Thomas Freedom Jefferson

The Labor Dollar Revolution - Restoring a De Jure State requires Proper Economic Mechanics
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Hrafn King and Thomas Freedom Jefferson
Mar 29, 2026

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Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video!

What comprises the architecture of a truly beneficent economic system? It is not the wealth of a few monopolists. Nor is it completely dictated by the level of state control. Rather it is in the ability for that system to provide wellbeing to the people of a Nation.

In this Live, I spoke with Thomas Freedom Jefferson on the construction of economic systems, central banking and credit creation, CBDCs, the Labor-Backed Dollar and what the future may look like.

Stay tuned in with Thomas Freeedom Jefferson here on Substack, and make sure to stay tuned to Liberty Uncensored. Soon, the discussion will open up to discussing the furtherance of the political effort to reestablish a proper De Jure State, as well as correct for all other imbalances currently witnessed amongst our people.

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Learn the Law: De Jure Nationality Correction

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

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Feb 26
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Members Library

Members Library

Hrafn King
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Feb 26
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While I highly suggest operating entirely out of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with People’s Awareness Coalition.

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Blessings!

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