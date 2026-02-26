Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Conversation Excerpts from Telegram Law Channel:

De Jure Nationality Status Correction

Maxim:

Actus me invito factus, non est meus actus.

An act done by me against my will, is not my act.

It is your will that frames your conduct. By consenting to the De Facto, by your willful actions, you provide the tacit consent/agreement to their governance over you; a contract.

Maxim:

Currit tempus contra desides et sui juris contemptores.

Time runs against the slothful and those who neglect their rights.

It is your responsibility to be energetic and vigilant. The Free Man is he whom bears responsibility.

Ashwander Rule 6

“The Court will not pass upon the constitutionality of a statute at the instance of one who has availed himself of its benefits.”

By reaping reward of the statutory, the communist De Facto state, such as the privilege of driving with license, or the voting for President of US, or filing income tax with IRS, or receiving food stamps or social security... you have reaped a reward from the statute. As such you cannot argue the constitutionally of that statute.

Maxim:

Animus ad se omne jus ducit.

It is to the intention that all law applies.

The entire composition of the De Facto is one which violates Law. It is accepted as Law, but it is only In Fact. What was the intention behind the formation of this De Facto United States? What is your intention now that know you are a slave in rebellion to your organic Constitutional Republic, your birthright? To remain a slave once you know the fraud exists, implies willful intent. The Free Man is he who bears the responsibility. The intent of the Free Man and the Willful Slave are at odds.

One last point that probably is the most significant point in all Law and in distinguishing the Free Man from the Slave, not just in modern American law, but throughout history.

The law that has governed slavery across the world for millenia went like this:

He who does not successfully defend his and his people’s freedom, owes his labor and his life to the will of those who did.

But...

The slave remains such only in so long as he allows his slavery to perpetuate. It is his responsibility.

Natural Law inherently includes the conqueror. It is the very reason De Facto exists in the lexicon. Without the acceptance that there are conquerors and conquered, we would not have the language that describes it.

Slavery is the willful acquiescence. One who easily submits is more naturally a slave. One who bucks their conqueror endlessly, like an unbreakable horse, willing to die before they surrender their will... that one is the Free Man.

This principle is recognized in the law, everywhere, and throughout time.

All civilizations have had to confront this basic truth, that might = right for the conqueror, and they rule In Fact, despite the Law, and that Freedom rests on the ability of the individual and the people generally to keep it.

We are providing the only known way to protect the Freedom that was guaranteed by our forebears and our birth without blood in the streets.

If we are wrong, it is yet to be proven. And where we are right, we have proven.

Never has it been easier for the slave to exit his slavery...

And never before has the slave been so in love with his slavery...

And never before has the slave been so unaware that he is indeed a slave...

The questions are hitting the nail on the head. Thank you, John.

1. How can I trust this (us)?

2. How do I live well if I take action?

These are crucial points, and it seems folk are more intersted in the moralities, in trusting the source, and in securing their situations than they are in really banging their head against the mountain of Law that our remedy sits upon.

Okay...

The reason a Republic works well for Free Men, is because it's limited by a charter. It cannot just run wild. The Free Men are the Law. Republic is the State that ensures the security and prosperity of the Free Men (The Nation).

Every society ever is hierarchical. Egalitarianism doesn't work. People seek for those who've had success and emulate them and empower them.

In our Republic, the State was a service to the Free Men, by the Free Men. Trust wasn't really needed, because there was a Charter between them. The enforcement of that Charter was the accepted duty of every Free Man in the collective body, which was the Sovereign.

...

We are the exact opposite of that now.

We are a communism in action.

Like 6 or 7 generations deep into that communism.

So, the bottom.line is ypu either accept you are a slave, and you accept the enslavement of your family and your people, or you do everything possible, even to the extent of being willing to die, for your Freedom. That is the price of Freedom in Law.

So...

1. I can personally be trusted because I've guinea pigged myself in a thousand attempts to fight the system, have exposed more than few frauds and id expose this as a fraud if anyone could ever prove it invalid. This remedy is not something that we can get very far with as individuals. It is a collectivist remedy. It requires a collective to make it happen. But, more importantly, just like in the Republic, it's not meant to be a trust based situation. It is meant to be Law based.

And to date, we have already proven the validity of our arguments. If you are not secure in the Law understanding, that means breaking it open until the structure becomes apparent.

This is the only remedy in Law.

2. Living as an expat is the next Call. We got derailed when attempting to do that in last call. There are many ways to live free. I know this because I constructed my knowledge on how to do so as a statutory person, for statutory people. The nature of the solutions works 100 times better for the status corrected person.

3. The third point here is for the moral questions. The only thing you can do is to use the tools available to reach for the best result possible. It is impossible to do otherwise. The Law is exclusive. There is no other remedy. If you are passionate about creating racial equality, you have been absorbed into the communism that we are warring with. Nations are explicitly and historically exclusive to homogenous group of people distinct from the next nation over. "Dual-citizens" cannot exist in Law. "The melting pot" was a Commie lie, used to inculcate the idea that the States were always intended to accept people of any type... that is directly opposed to the Law. Only happened because the commies took over. The morality of today is just as twisted as the Laws. These things must be untwisted to be seen without any confusion.

Basically, if you have moral opposition to the Law, it still doesn't do you any good to be a slave, because your voice counts for just as little. Unless you are a willful Communist slave. In that case, you enjoy the self-immolation of our people, culture, Law, heritage, and tradition. That makes you an enemy of the Nation.

Thus you must accept either Rebellion to the Nation, the de jure State, and be a willful enemy, or behave as a Free Man and fight for the Nation.

…

These things don't matter when they remain more or less ambiguities in fact of daily life. And the short memories of the average man will make it quite difficult to see...

But the fact is that we are already in hyperinflation, only surviving by dint of credit which can be rugpulled any moment. The financial system is a manufactured thing, not a free market, not organic, not of capital.

It has been clearly laid out by the commies in WEF to CFR to the keen observer following trade agreements and Geopolitics, and to the less keen doom scroller of the meme war, that we are awaiting the advent of CBDCs.

When CBDCs drop, they will do so at the climax of a depression that will be manufactured and controlled down the the individual, such that the squeeze won't kill what remains of the middle class, but will force them into a position of desperation.

All your financial security today means nothing in the world of tomorrow. We are very accurately, but with our own nuances, Weimar Germany in the 20s. Because we have a credit system they did not, we have been made to believe we are more secure than we are.

98% of cars are purchased on credit. Homes mortgaged. Our Healthcare and future financial security are hedged by the Commie state which does not wish you well. It rather wills you perpetual debt and sickness. The exact function of a parasite. The Sovereign, the Nation, is the golden calf, being drained by the parasite of communism/international finance.

So, for those with the financial concern, or security concerns about social security, retirement benefits, or etc etc etc benefits from the government....

You would do better to consider releasing these attachments entirely and as rapidly as possible, and restructuring into a situation where you control all of your value, your future, and your assets without any middle men, or in this case without a middle (international judaic communist satanic parasitical infestation).

You can release your attachments to that. We are showing you how.

This is not an individual first movement.

This is a collective first, restoration of the republic to restore Honor and Freedom to the rightful people of this Nation and De Jure State.

This is about correcting the imbalance of the world stage to the best outcome in the most optimal way possible.

And all it takes is a bit of motivation, education, time and energy.

And I understand just how precious those commodities are today.

Most Americans:

Here is a list of facts you ought to remember like your life depended on it:

Consentientes et agentes pari poena plectentur.

Those consenting and those perpetrating are embraced in the same punishment.

Liability followed your acquiesence.

14th set the contract. You signed it.

Qui tacet consentire videtur.

He who is silent appears to consent.

You did not actively refute the presumption of your political status. You did not actively notify of your status in Law as other than US Citizen. You are thus bearing the political status of such. In other words, a slave.

Cujus est commodum ejus debet esse incommodum.

He who receives the benefit should also bear the disadvantage.

You accepted the privilege of US citizenship in your participation in voting, in benefits, and in licensure. You reaped the benefit of those privileges. Thus, you must accept the consequences.

Qui accusat integrae famae sit et non criminosus.

Let him who accuses be of a clear fame, and not criminal.

If you have participated in fraud, in helping the de facto communist state to defraud the de jure Nationals... how can you be anything other than a criminal, a rebel?

Correct status in Law with the ONLY remedy known to the Law. The very remedy that was given in response to the injury.

Attain Free Man status, and join us in building a political movement to rescue the Republic from the grip of the international communist cabal.

And, by now, if you arent seeing the racial problem, you might be a retard.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

