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Danika Sinram's avatar
Danika Sinram
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Do women answer too? As a woman who has only recently finally found a man of measure, but a man as of yet unaware to these topics, I have been researching and implementing the few safe guards that seem viable. But, honestly, it is all very overwhelming.

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