Welcome Freedom Fighters! Are you ready to Get Active?

Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Visit the Members Library. Take Survey.

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////

///// Rumble ///// YouTube ///// Spotify ///// Discord /////

Come learn about political status correction at De Jure Nationality Correction Law Channel. Visit LB Bork’s Blog and see Expatriation in Unity for more.

HK Trust Authority: Get your membership and learn about Trusts, PMAs, Status Correction, Private Banking, and get real Construction of these systems.

The Noble Savage

I have encountered countless times the rebuttals around the fact that "whites stole the land from native americans and thus should account for that in the law."

Firstly, we have all paid dearly to account for that notion. Our penance was our enslavement to the 14th Amendment communist state and the loss of our heritage, our freedom, our state, and our nation(s).

I harbor no ill will toward foreign nations that leave my nation alone. But, as is said in the short piece above, and as I have been saying for some time, the idea of "stolen land" is ridiculous.

The native americans had territorial claims based on trobal.warfare and national boundaries the same as Chinese tribal relations created, and European nations had, and Africans had, and Polynesians had, and every other race/nation/group whatever had.

The noble savage is a lie. The most racist people I've ever encountered, and per capita and well as generally, were native Americans. The brutality of these people was on par with the worst of European brutality at its worst. And that brutality extended century after century, unlike the European systems which culminated in increasingly less savagery over time, in relative connection to the common law tradition carried forth from the germanic/Nordic tradition.

Native americans owned African slaves.

Native americans slaughtered each other and European settlers with extreme prejudice and brutality.

Native Americans had ownership (predominantly temporary land grants given by their authority structures within tribes, and territoiral claims and boundaries inter-tribally).

Native Americans often practiced cannibalism of enemies.

Native Americans raped, pillaged, massacred, desecrated, and generally performed horrendous acts regularly.

Native Americans were not the pedestalized and glorified image of peaceful, gentle, "spiritual", victims of white man's thievery.

The two distinct forms of law that were encountered when Europeans landed on this continent were such that when the white man planted the national flag on the earth that was empty, it was claimed under the sovereign right. That was the law of those people.

The laws of the native tribes often was such that land occupation and ownership was not a permanent structure. Rather it was a migratory temporary settlement, which when occupied was owned by the chief, who doled out the rules for which families got what land.

This condition meant that tribes did not understand that Europeans were going to stay and grow in number. They did not have the conception that millions of Europeans might flee oppressive conditions for the opportunity to forge their own path in the "new world."

The common white man did not steal land, but was accessing land that was granted him by the covering authority of his nation. The understanding was a European one. The native American understanding was not prepared for this.

Thus, many a time, tribes undertook to reclaim territory after signing over land, when that occurred. They would break contracts and deals because they did not have the conception of the European law.

The European did not steal the land. They conquered the land. Just as the Comanche expanded their territory into neighboring tribal lands through near constant brutal raids.

If you asked the Utes what they thought of the Comanches before white man came to Turtle Island, they would have called them savages, enemies, conquerors, and and thieves.

What we see today is every excuse being made by the retarded performative morality crowd to redefine historical truths to frame their own history and their own ancestors as evil. Why?

Because they have been told to do so through endless waves of propaganda and manipulation across generations through media, schooling, and political mandates by the foreign government we are yet burdened under.

I was asked about what the Nationalist Party would have as policy regarding the native americans and citizenship just yesterday by a brother in this chat who I happened to be working with.

The policy is the same as regards every single person who is not within the lawful condition prescribed by the yet still lawful naturalization acts (1798, 1802). We cannot, even if we wanted to, deviate form what is the Law. 14th amendment federal system laws are not the law. The naturalization acts are LAW. Thus, residents are those who are guests of the nation but not Citizens. Citizens are those who compose the nation(s). Thus, the guest foes not have political authority, voting rights, or receives benefits from the state. They must strive for success without being a burden upon the nation.

This means that Native Americans may entertain living in the nation(s) but not altering it to their foreign national standards. They may utilize whatever rights they have in their own nations.

The law regarding native American territory is very convoluted. Treaties on top of treaties, endlessly, and varying cor the different tribes. Ultimately, the best long-term solution would be to eradicate the confusion and negotiate new clear and direct terms with them without playing the morality game. They currently have a lot of land compared to current numbers.

No matter what we would envision for this situation, the ultimate issue is that we can do nothing without first reclaiming authority of our nations. Then, based on the situation we would have the opportunity to find solutions currently unavailable to us anyway.

Wouldn't be better to continue to allow the parasitical entities that rule us, and the rest of the world, to continue to reign and enslave all of us?

Step 1 must come first.

No matter what the future holds, the truth should stand in the light it deserves. Native Amerocans did NOT have land stolen. They were conquered over centuries by the use of many tactics ranging from international political campaigns to warfare, often enough initiated by them.

We need to stop pandering to the intellectual and moral frauds.

Either all tribes across the planet are evil conquerors and victims of evil conquerors, or we accept that humans have been striving to ensure their kin, nations, and races have successes greater than those that came before them and in doing so fought wars for every conceivable reason.

The real question is whether today the people at most risk are willing to do what they need to so as to serve their people as their ancestors for eons and eons have done.

And, whether we will choose to do so by the Law, and in a civilized and honorable way, or by the sword alone when all other options have faded and the opportunities to restore our dignity have been shut by our own hands.

This topic does deserve a full week, but I am currently working almost exclusively on building The Nationalist Party website, soon to be up and running and available for you. Stay tuned for that.

I know I've been a ghost for a minute now, but it'll be worth it folks. I put lots of work into my writing and I don't like bot giving justice to the topics I write on, so I won't write without the proper time and focus.

I deeply appreciate the support you all have shown for my work, especially those of you who've stuck out over 3 years of Liberty Uncensored meandering through ideological evolution and diverse topics.

Every day we come closer to death. While alive, it is our duty to perform optimally for the sake of our people, our children, and all those to come after.

Be blessed.



Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Take Survey.

Members Library Hrafn King · Feb 26 This is the Members Library, where you will find indexed the archive available to paid subs on Liberty Uncensored, categorized for your easy access. Use it well! Read full story

///// Main Channel ///// Media Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////