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The Political Structure of Universal Religions

Where the state is the reflection of the nation in the administration of the collective will, the religion of the nation is the reflection of their spiritual conviction of the ineffible.

A religion is fundamentally a set of habitualized behavior. One can be religious about many things, but when religous regarding spirituality, it can drastically impactful. The advent of collectivised religion, such that tribal peoples collectively manifested their spiritual convictions through collective practices created the potential for religious factionalism and conflict.

Religions always develop slowly alongside language, landscape, kinship, and custom. The gods of a people reflect the character of that people and the world they inhabit. Ritual is inherited through ancestry rather than offered as universal mandate.

The Greeks honored the Olympians. The Norse told the sagas of Odin and Thor. The Vedic traditions unfolded across the Indian subcontinent. The Japanese maintained the sacred relationship of Shinto with the land and ancestors. Every religion in the world was a reflection of the character of the people… until it wasn’t.

In almost every single case the pattern was the same… a people had its religion, and neighboring peoples had theirs. Conversion of the entire world was not the objective. The religious system existed as part of the cultural ecosystem of a civilization. The religions of the other tribes were interesting, but they were not to be embraced. They were not your practices, your Gods, or reflective of your tribal character.

Then there’s the other thing. That thing that didn’t follow the same path of all the other things in the world.

A few traditions developed doctrines that claimed authority over all peoples, all cultures, and all lands. They claimed the universe, despite not even yet knowing the limits of their own continent. Their teachings did not remain confined to a single civilization but instead demanded expansion across the world.

When a religion asserts that its truths apply to every human being everywhere, it begins to function in a fundamentally different way. It no longer operates only as a spiritual framework for a community, but rather becomes a system that must extend outward into society, law, and governance until there is none left to conquer or convert. This is where the structure of universal religion begins to reveal its political character.

Religion often shapes the moral codes of a society. It defines legitimate authority. It determines law, family structure, and social hierarchy. In many historical societies religion served as the primary organizing principle for the entire civilization.

If a religion claims universal authority, then its moral rules must eventually apply universally. This requires institutions capable of enforcing those rules. It requires structures of governance, legal systems, and mechanisms of expansion. A religion that claims to be the universal truth naturally produces political structures.

This distinction becomes clear when one compares ethnocultural religions with universal missionary traditions.

Ethnocultural religions share several characteristics:

They are tied to ancestry and identity.

Their myths and rituals are embedded in local landscapes.

Their gods are associated with particular peoples rather than humanity as a whole.

They do not demand conversion of other cultures.

The Greeks did not attempt to convert Persia or Gaul, the Norse did not seek to bring the entire world under the authority of Odin, and the Shinto never attempted to convert the peoples of Europe or Africa. These systems functioned as civilizational religions rather than global ideologies. They were not evangelizing their beliefs, because they respected the distinctions between their own Nation and others. In fact, it was an honor to be distinct and to have ones Gods represent ones people, and not all others, because it gave a particular unique dignity.

Universal religions on the other hand:

Asserted exclusive truth claims.

Developed missionary obligations to evangelize and convert all people.

Created moral frameworks constructed to apply to all humanity.

Established institutions capable of organizing acolytes across large political territories.

These elements appearing together indicate the intertwining of religion and politics. The expansion of universal religions throughout history, especially in the last 2000 years, illustrates this pattern repeatedly. The Christianization of the Roman Empire transformed a local spiritual movement into a civilizational system supported by imperial authority. Religious doctrine shaped law, governance, and the organization of society across Europe, ever increasingly intimately, since.

Islamic expansion followed a similar trajectory. The early caliphates spread not only a set of beliefs but also a comprehensive legal and political framework. Religion provided legitimacy for political authority while political power facilitated state sponsored, mandated, and enforced religious expansion.

Later missionary movements carried universal religious frameworks across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. The spread of these universal religions moved alongside imperial structures that replaced existing religious traditions with new systems of authority.

When a universal religion expands, it doesn’t remain confined to the spiritual sphere. It begins to reorganize law, governance, and cultural identity. Over time this process can lead to the transformation or replacement of earlier traditions that were tied to particular peoples.

The Christianization of pagan Europe gradually replaced the indigenous religious systems of the Germanic, Celtic, and Slavic worlds. The spread of Islam across the Middle East and North Africa reshaped the religious landscape of regions that had previously maintained a wide variety of local traditions. Missionary activity during the colonial era contributed to the decline or transformation of many indigenous religious systems across multiple continents.

None of this occurred simply because people changed private beliefs. It occurred because religious systems brought with them entire frameworks of authority. Legal codes, educational systems, moral regulations, and institutional hierarchies accompanied religious expansion. These structures gradually reorganized the societies that adopted them. Religion in this sense functioned as a civilizational operating system. Once installed, it reshaped the institutions that governed everyday life.

Charlemagne Causing the Saxons to be Baptised in the Weser, (782AD). 1890.; Torii gate in mist; The Callanish Standing Stones: Stonehenge of the North

Understanding the structure of religion helps explain why conflicts over factional belief have often been intertwined with struggles over political authority. Universal religions represent competing models of civilization compared to traibal religions. They are fundamentally at odds. One lives in a world of sovereignties, the other under one world government.

In consideration of the long history of both tribal and universal religions influence upon global geopolitics, we can form definitive conclusions upon the nature of both.

A resurgence of debates about identity, tradition, and the cultural foundations of political order are currently on the rise. Many people are beginning to reexamine the indigenous traditions that once defined their civilizations before the rise of universal ideological systems.

What will the future look like? Are ethnocultural religions destined to remain historical artifacts of the past, replaced permanently by universal systems that claim authority over all humanity? Or could the world once again move toward a landscape in which religious traditions are more closely tied to particular cultures, peoples, and civilizations? Where we are tied by Nation, not by unsatisfactory claims of the universality of humanity. Where we recognize the distinctions amongst men and honor those distinctions rather than try to erase them.

Beyond theology, these questions touch the foundations of political order, cultural continuity, and civilizational identity. The future is in the hands of those who have the spine and the balls to take action today. Is that you?

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