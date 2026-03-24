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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
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My experience is that religion was introduced as a manner of creating social norms and behaviors. A priest once told me that the stories in the Bible were for the masses who at the time were uneducated and socially unacceptable. There were only two classes - the rich and the poor, hence the wealthy's introduction of the Rules of Etiquette aka, The Bible - a storybook for the illiterate.

I grew up in a neighborhood of Polish, Italians, Ukrainians, with a Jewish mother and a Protestant father, and everyone believed their own religion was 'The Real and Only One.' Made me curious how that came to be while hearing all the different church bells on Sundays as a kid. They were all the same yet different and each with 'The One 'God,' was unsettling particularly when you think of all the religous wars that've occurred since the beginning of time. Guess the authors underestimated the power of what they created.

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