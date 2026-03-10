Welcome Freedom Fighters! Are you ready to Get Active?

The Psychology of Political Systems and their Advocates

The average man, if asked the question “what are political systems?,” would likely respond with some listed arrangement of the components that comprise the architecture of any system. That is, the authority to exercise control over Law and policy, or the economy. But I’d be surprised to find someone answer with the more accurate description what what these systems are: the reflection of the people who give willful consent for their existence. The collective vision of a Nation.

The School of Athens. Detail of a mural by Raphael painted for Pope Julius II - In the center Plato (Leonardo da Vinci) discourses with Aristotle. 1509. Raphaël. Room of the Segnatura. Vatican Museum.

Governments do not exist without Nations. They are resultant only. There is no chicken and egg dilemma here. There is only the Nation, which empowers the State, the government. The condition of the Nation produces the construction of the State. Whatever the Nation collectively believes or understands about nature, virtue and vice, authority, conflict and threat, will combine to create the meachanism by which to collectively respond to those beliefs. Political allegiance is more than linear logical decision-making. It is the identity of the Nation manifest.

The key drivers of human action are the same drivers of collective reasoning; fear, success, order, justice and security. The political structure of a people must serve these interests, as they are organized in the Nation, or the State will be foreign to the Nation. The psychology of the political structure of any Nation, when not foreign to the people, will give direct insight into the Nation itself.

Fundamentally, there are generally two directions that these structures launch from originally. Either man is inherently flawed and requires signposts or he is inherently capable of self-management. The political structures that reflect the former are those that concentrate and centralize authority. They construct highly ordered and efficient societies. They defend tradition and the future as a duty and to ensure the continuity of the system. Service to the collective is paramount. The latter, on the other hand is that which credits the individual as the greatest unit of measure. Heirarchies will be flattened, representing the inherently capable nature presumed in the common man. Authority is dispersed equally to all the individuals, who represent themselves only. Any form of collective action requires constant reaffirmed legitimacy. Liberation and mobility are prized as sacred.

Another direction does exist. Managerialism, or the bureaucratic psychology, which focuses only on the systems and efficiencies and functions, but does not engage in the romantic or revolutionary, the collectivism or individualism. Its aim is strictly consistency and probability of outcome. The subjective morality of the Nation is no concern. It becomes an administrative function. Only the competent may gain authority.

Every political structure conducts itself in the efforts to reduce the probability of experiencing what the Nation fears, increase the probability of experiencing what the Nation hopes, and neutralize anything that threatens the worldview of the Nation. Hierarchies are constructed by those fearful of chaos or hopeful of efficiency and grand achievement. Egalitarian Nations fear oppression, and thus distribute equal authority to all. The managerial care only for competence, and so they construct vast mechanisms of administration.

Nothing is more dangerous to the mind of the defender of order than one who shares authority equally with all, blind to the inherent weaknesses of humanity. The advocate of universal autonomy and liberty is terrified of the seemingly oppressive and morally destitute advocate of order. The bureaucrat cares for neither position as both appear unstable, driven by impulse rather than procedure. They focus on the SOPs and leave the rest.

The conflicts between Nations with these seemingly radically opposing views are not superficial. They are built upon the fact that the Nations identities are bound to these foundational ideological positions. Disagreements challenge the psychological shelter, and the assumption of moral correctness the political structure is designed to defend. This is why political disputes feel existential. They are the collective soul manifested into the physical world.

It is for this very reason that Nations must be homogenous. For the State may only have one master. The State that serves a melting pot ends up serving itself. The soul of the Nation is the consensus bound in the distinct reflection of the people, the will tangibly exhibited by the existence of the State.

When political systems do not reflect the National identity, there is no band-aid that can make the disconnection between them whole. Passing new laws does not correct a fracture in collective identity. Complete restructuring or dissolution and reconstruction is required to adequately form the proper State at this point.

The obvious goal of any State is to be structured to balance continuity with beneficial reformation, order with freedom, and collectivism with individualism. A State that cannot evolve to keep pace with reflecting the will and identity of the Nation it serves will collapse within a generation, while a State that endeavors to radically realter itself in every instant, at the behest of any claim of any individual will never even get started. The individuals must have responsibility over their own lives, while providing service to the collective, and be morally bound to the collectively subjective but standarized moral construction.

Althing in Session, William Gersham Collingwood, 1897 CE 8 An imagining of the medieval Icelandic Althing in session

Where one psychological orientation dominates completely, the totality of the political structure loses equilibrium. Collapse usually follows. Politics is the study of man in his efforts to attain equilibrium with man.

In the full analysis to follow, we will examine how these psychological foundations shape constitutional design, elite formation, civic stability, and collapse cycles. We will explore why certain systems endure for centuries while others fracture within decades. And we will confront the harder question: if regimes are mirrors of human disposition, what kind of men must be formed before a stable political order can exist?

Finally, we will analyze the future potentials particular to the conditions currently confronting us in the United States. What we can do to correct the imbalance today and over the next several years, legitimately, to bring us through the murky transition period between ethnonational incoherence and foreign State control, and the future coherent resolution.

Witenagemot , the Early Anglo-Saxon council governance, authority in oath and lineage.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

