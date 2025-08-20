Your email provider may not show this entire article. Also, if you are are reading this on Telegram, or other locations, it may not display the article correctly, and may interfere with the videos. If so, read the original at Liberty Uncensored Substack.

As I’ve said many times before…

Rights are not subject to the opinions of politicians or anyone else. They are given by God and nature alone. The affirmation of Rights in the union was the culmination of the work many Liberty loving individuals and societies over millennium. This development was never meant to be validated by papers, biometric scans, or permission slips issued by bureaucrats. It was grounded in the inherent liberty of the individual and the nation born of and borne within an environment that supported liberty as a standard.

Antithetical to those principles is the advent of any intrusion into the virtues and intents of those great ideals. The REAL ID is most certainly an intrusion. It presumes state jurisdiction over identity itself, conditioning movement, commerce, and even the act of standing in public on carrying a government-approved credential. This is not innovation. It is a resurrection and furtherance of totalitarian control techniques. Techniques that have been improved upon over the centuries to become less perceivable for what they truly are.

Joseph Stalin (true name: Ioseb Besarionis dze Jughashvili (იოსებ ბესარიონის ძე ჯუღაშვილი in Georgian) created the propiska, (прописка) literally, "registration" or "recording of residence," internal passport system, which ruled citizens’ lives. It effectually limited where they could live or work and enforced ideological compliance, by forcing people to identify their residence legally, and being accountable to presence at that location. It also was the precursor to the Gulag’s (Main Directorate of Camps (Glavnoe Upravlenie Lagerei, abbreviated GULAG), in such that it made it possible to easily identify the Christian populations, amongst other Bolshevik/Soviet State enemies, and force them into transport and slavery, and eventual death.

Not every political prisoner was pushed into forced labor. Here, the bodies of Polish people lie dead in a mass grave. Katyn, Russia. April 30, 1943.

A Soviet militsiya officer checking an individual's propiska in a precinct—demonstrating the bureaucratic control over internal movement.

Peasants at Moscow’s Kazansky railway station, reflecting the rail-bound reality of internal migration under strict control.

Mao’s hukou, (户口, hùkǒu) literally, "household register" or "household account," register system tied people to assigned locales, controlling access to food, work, and education. The nature of this control mirrors the REAL ID control over access to airports, federal buildings, and what will assuredly be eventually, everyday commerce. The nationwide verification grid that can easily be adapted for behavioral or political profiling starts with the acceptance of the ID under the premise of meretricious benefits. A pig in lipstick. A smiling knife. A poisoned chalice. Marketed as administrative modernization, the regulatory scaffolding of the REAL ID enables future legislation that can weaponize the ID system against individuals for non-criminal political or ideological reasons. This tyranny does not come as a swift blow but a subjugation, peonage and chattel slavery by attrition.

This slow implementation works by creating a soft form of confinement. Movement permission becomes contingent on government-approved identification. By tying legal employment, banking, and even healthcare access to an ID system, the state coerces participation in a government-controlled economic structure. Without the ID, economic potential is strangled. Accepting the REAL ID is equivalent to accepting State primacy over personal and societal liberty.

The Constitution is a charter of powers granted by the people to their government. All powers not expressly delegated therein remain with the people, whose liberty is the default condition and whose rights are not dependent upon that document for their existence.

The ability to “switch off” dissidents, deny travel, freeze bank accounts, and block licenses, without public trials, under administrative action is the very thing that makes overt slavery and genocide accessible to modern governments. Employment verification through E-Verify and other ID-linked systems means your ability to earn a living depends on the state validating your ID status, creating effectively a modern employment gatekeeping mechanism. Surveillance is made hyper-efficient, federal in scope but local in application, and only even more detrimental to the freedom of the people with the inclusion of facial recognition software advances and other biometric data scraping technology. ID-based permission for basic life functions creates cultural submission to state supremacy, eroding the concept of God-given, inalienable rights.

Here's a great website for up to date changes in the surveillance state. And here on thr REAL ID particularly.

The modern surveillance state is driven by government demand and enabled by a web of corporate suppliers. Whistleblower revelations like Snowden’s NSA leaks and the EFF Atlas of Surveillance reveal mass collection systems built through public–private partnerships. Vendors from spyware firms like NSO Group to integrators like Palantir profit from tools later turned on journalists, dissidents, and ordinary citizens. Ultimately, state agencies bear primary culpability for deploying these systems, with corporate enablers responsible for their global spread.

Here’s some surveillance programs that should give you an idea of the agendas at work by the plutocratic/globalist one world government fucks:

USA PATRIOT Act – The spark that lit the fire, the USA PATRIOT Act (actually listed under “shorter titles” by Wikipedia: the “Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act of 2001”) is the backbone that made this whole thing possible in the first place. The PATRIOT Act for “short” was passed in the wake of September 11th, and gave sweeping, nearly unchecked powers to the surveillance arm of the United States. Many less-ridiculously named bills were soon passed in the UK parliament and elsewhere, and the spying network as we know it today was born. FISA/FISC – The Foreign Intelligence Service Act is a bill that was passed with procedures meant to dictate how electronic surveillance is used, and decide the legality of every new technology that’s developed with surveillance capabilities in mind. For every new tap or tech, the NSA would need to file for a FISA request in the FISC, or Foreign Intelligence Service Courts. The system was quickly overrun with requests after the PATRIOT Act went live however, resulting in thousands of requests which were simply rubberstamped and sent through without proper time for a case-by-case evaluation of the circumstances. PRISM – PRISM was one of the very first programs to come to light, shortly after it was revealed that Verizon had willingly been handing over call records to the US and UK governments en masse. PRISM was just as dastardly, working with major internet providers like Yahoo!, AOL, Google and Facebook to hand over user data whenever the NSA put in a formal request. Through PRISM it’s estimated that over 250,000 individual personal internet history records were revealed during the height of the program’s implementation. MUSCULAR – This is where the NSA really started to flex its muscles, if you’ll pardon the pun. For any data on its users that companies like Microsoft or Google didn’t feel like handing over throughofficial FISA requests, the NSA simply found a way around the back, putting taps on the wires between their backend data servers that could suck up (and even decrypt) data by the handful. XKEYSCORE – The easiest way to describe XKEYSCORE is like the NSA’s own internal Google. Type in a name, a country, anything you need and all the data ever collected on that subject is brought up in an easy-to-digest format. XKEYSCORE was the tool that helped agents make sense of the noise gathered for every individual, and according to Snowden and Greenwald could be used to spy on “anyone, anywhere, anytime”. MYSTIC – A massive voice-interception network designed to break into the audio recordings of phone calls and analyze the data gathered automatically. The program is said to be able to handle “virtually every” call made in the United States, and able to hold the metadata from those calls up to 30 days at a time. The Snowden Leaks showed that the NSA had been monitoring five entire countries for all calls coming in or going out of the tagged nations. OPTIC NERVE – Webcam activation program which collected webcam images from over 1.8+ million Yahoo! users during its run. Was capable of running complex algorithmic face-detection software on hundreds of thousands of people at a time. Also responsible for one of the seedier violations of privacy, when it was discovered agents had been secretly making recordings of male and female users to pass around at their respective offices. BULLRUN – “But encryption still keeps us safe, right?” – Everyone. “Lol, nope.” – NSA. Project BULLRUN was described in the leaks as a $250 million per-year program that was designed to brute force through some of the most complex encryption algorithms available in modern computing. Supposedly GCHQ made a “breakthrough” in 2010, opening up huge swaths of data streams that were previously closed off by an encrypted channel. MAINWAY – This was one of the very first programs to see the light of day, almost seven years before Snowden made off with his leaks. Reported by NBC News in 2006, the existence of the now-infamous “Room-641a” showed that the NSA had built their own taps on the very backbone of our telecommunications network, gathering phone call information and content with the express knowledge of providers like Verizon and AT&T. - Microwave Radiation Warfare Zine, by Yours Truly

Palantir is now a powerful engine of domestic surveillance, stitching together data from multiple agencies, including DHS, ICE, and DoD, into opaque, AI-driven platforms like Gotham and Foundry that facilitate tracking, predictive policing, and large-scale intelligence consolidation. This centralized architecture enables pre-emptive targeting of journalists, activists, immigrants, and political dissidents with minimal oversight or due process, effectively automating repression under the guise of efficiency. Palantir’s algorithmic control strips away accountability, enabling a digital panopticon run by tech companies (plutocrats/globalists/Israel/Babylonian Death Cult) rather than the public will.

Anduril Industries is a critical architect of domestic surveillance infrastructure in the U.S., providing AI-driven Lattice systems and autonomous towers for Customs and Border Protection’s “virtual wall,” which track movement across the southern border far beyond physical barriers. Its persistent monitoring capabilities integrate with law enforcement networks, enabling real-time tracking via fixed towers, drones, submersables, “invincible technomancers”, and autonomous sensor platforms deployed in rural and urban areas alike. These deployments, often under national security contracts, blur the line between border control and continuous domestic spying.

American practical law once rejected such Constitutionally repugnant devices outright. Under common law and the Constitution, no person needed state permission to move, speak, or defend himself. Hale v. Henkel (1906) preserved the distinction between natural persons and corporate entities, affirming that self-incrimination protections are personal, not corporate. Ex parte Milligan (1866) reinforced that civilians cannot be tried by military commissions when regular courts are open… “martial rule can never exist when the courts are open.” The De Facto overlay of the 14th Amendment irrevocably altered that, at least, in legal terms, for citizens of that federal system.

Over the last century, identification systems have infiltrated through incremental normalization. Early driver’s licenses, voluntary safety tools, evolved into compulsory permits for movement. REAL ID now presents a binding state license linked directly to a de facto federal systems infrastructure, linked by DHS-mandated standards and mirroring ICAO Doc 9303 biometric and database protocols used internationally. Legal safeguards like the Privacy Act of 1974 and the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act of 1994 have seemingly attempted to curb information misuse, while the Supreme Court in Kolender v. Lawson (1983) struck down vague ID demands as unconstitutional. Yet REAL ID usurps these protections, exercising de facto control through compliance, not coercion “palam coram populo et sub oculis omnium” (In full public view before.)

In Printz v. United States (1997), the anti-commandeering doctrine holds that the federal government cannot force states to administer federal programs. Disregarding this, the REAL ID conditions acceptance of state IDs on federal compliance. And even though international norms recognize travel as a human freedom, the REAL ID aligns U.S. standards with global biometric systems, enabling foreign and domestic data-sharing, overriding the principle of unrestricted travel. It secures the World Economic Forum’s surveillance grid aspirations for global digital identity. The lines are nearly entirely blurred between National/State sovereignty and International Laws made by stateless international governing bodies like the UN, the WEF, and the even more subversive and covert bodies like the Bilderbergers and the Round Table and all of their innumerable appendages like The Tavistock Institute, Chatham House, and The Brookings Institute.

The Red Amendment by L.B. Bork unpacks how the post–1865 Fourteenth Amendment transformed citizens into administrative subjects under a corporate-style federal jurisdiction. REAL ID is merely the latest manifestation: identity becomes legal status, regulated and revocable at the will of bureaucrats.

History’s lesson is unambiguous: mandatory ID precedes restriction, oppression, and, where the state obsesses over control, genocide. Stalinism began with registration, not the gulag. REAL ID’s machine-readable standards aren’t about verifying identity but enabling tracking. DHS rules mandate centralized, searchable data. Paired with facial recognition networks already diffused across cities, the government gains the power to track citizens in real time, without warrants.

In every corner of the union, a vast network of public surveillance cameras, often paired with facial recognition systems, is being surreptitiously expanded in scope and sophistication. Devices that should be private like Amazon’s Ring doorbell cameras, now feed into police databases without warrants, while automated license plate readers log vehicle movements at stop lights, on toll roads, and everywhere else, with the data shared across every State. Police fusion centers monitor protests through camera feeds and the entire surveillance infrastructure interlocks with broader government data collections, indicating the direction things are rapidly heading in. What could have been a better excuse than public health and safety from a unstoppable deadly virus (COVID Scamdemic) to rollout the GWEN Towers, the 5G Networks, the legal frameworks for furthering surveillance systems, and the social acceptability of all of it?

But the trail of lies and covert agendas doesn’t end in the public arena. Phones and SMART devices are built for surveillance as well. Being safe from warrantless searches is a thing of the past with the advent of SMART 15 minute cities. Technology has been and is being developed that goes under the skin to perpetually send data to these same megalithic entities that openly declare their agendas to be mass surveillance, even if they tell us about it with gilded words. The SMART Meter is one of the best examples of the erosion of privacy and the incoming transition to constant surveillance.

Take Back Your Power Documentary Source

Conclusion

The national/international identification apparatus riding on the back of the global surveillance agenda erodes the “right to be left alone,” turning public and private spaces into zones of persistent monitoring. With such tools entrenched under the banner of convenience and efficiency and safety, the erosion of the virtues and values of our supposedly free society, even if already of a mendacious nature, are made even more expositus.

Remember: a Right which requires a license ceases to be a Right and becomes a privilege. A Right ignored is yet more disastrous. Under the republican framework, this is intolerable. Under the post-Reconstruction administrative state, it’s normalized. The U.S. is trading its common-law roots for Roman civil law/Talmudic law, where individuals exist for administration and slavery, not self-determination.

REAL ID isn’t mere bureaucracy, but a final infrastructure for administrative sovereignty and global slavery. Now that it is in place, it will only expand. History shows such systems do not shrink. Resistance is not optional. It is the last stand of freedom.



Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

