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Unification of Freedom Fighters

Fragmentation Is the Enemy’s Greatest Ally

Every generation faces unique challenges. The composition of the people of any era finds itself confronting the conditions that seem most oppressive to it. It is the nature of humanity to strive to produce better circumstances than those it is born into, whatever they may be. Even in the ideal world, the utopic imaginings of individuals and groups, this universal truth would yet be present and active.

We find ourselves today in perhaps the most dire circumstances ever seen for humanity in recorded history. The enemy is pervasive and has a stronger grasp on all the levers of power, wherever one looks in the world.

History shows a brutal pattern. Those who seek control organize early, plan carefully, and consolidate power. Those who resist them remain scattered. And scattered resistance is rarely victorious. Those with power use that power to ensure they remain powerful. It is an obvious truth. The simplest and most successful method employed by the powerful is that of divide and conquer. They create false divisions or amplify and rub salt into the natural divisions between the people. When the people are distracted by the infighting, the mechanations of the powerful remain constantly engaged.

Freedom movements fail not because they lack truth, courage, or numbers. They fail because they remain fragmented.

Activists, constitutionalists, localists, militias, decentralists, libertarians, traditionalists, anarchists, national socialists, and countless other groups often pursue the same ultimate aim yet operate in isolation or rivalry. The masses that exist within each faction often do not truly even understand the tenets of their faction. They do not have the historical, philosophical and epistemological, contextual or contemporaneous understanding of the system they are advocating. They do not understand the interconnectivity of the differernt ideologies. They rely wholly on the vocal and public advocates of their faction. They rely on those personalities, rather than on the content. Even, and especially, in the most egalitarian organizations, the focus of the masses is on talking points and individuals characters, rather than on the political philosophy and execution.

While there are some political systems that do exist in utter contradiction, like how national socialism and constitutional republicanism relate to communism, the majority of the people engaging in these groups have similar fundamental intent. That being the enhancement of the conditions of the environment in which they live. The function and method of getting there is certainly different. The values in function are certainly different. But the tenets at the core are often quite the same. Ultimately, people want freedom individually, and security collectively. How much of each, and in what fashion these are organized is what differs.

Despite my concrete principles and values, I can see the way to organize effectively with any number of other persepectives and how to ally myself with those who see the world differently. I can disagree on 99 things and still find that 1 thing by which to effectively work together with those of different worldviews.

Certainly this has limits. The hard lines that seperate compatriot from ally, and ally from foe. But the art of war and politics demands that we are able to bend without breaking. To find the good fruit borne on the poisonous tree. To actively find ways to unite for common cause, without throwing the baby out with the bathwater. To create longterm alliances, all the while knowing definitively where the distinctions lie. This behavior leads to education and the destruction of falsehood in the various groups.

Until these forces of common interest unite under a coordinated effort, the imbalance of power will remain permanent.

Some examples:

American colonial resistance became unified through the Continental Congress, which comprised people from various cultures with unique perspectives, but sharing common purpose.

Fragmented Nationalist and Socialist groups in Weimar Germany collapsing due to internal division, while those that stood for the collective welfare of the German people rose to power.

The universal military principle that dispersed fighters must still operate under unified command. Even distributed warfare requires a central playbook by which the distinct cells operate toward common cause.

Successful resistance requires comprehensive and intelligent organization and coordination, not merely conviction.

Some distinct falacies:

• Factional independence. This is an illusion. A Nation does not exist where internally, the people are in truly independent factions

• Personality controls cooperation: Strategic cooperation demands that individual personalities set aside their differences. No intelliegent and capable leader restricts their allies to those who believe only what they believe, and value what they value. Empathy is extraordinarily important in leadership. Calculating the value of an ally involves more of the behavior and outcome than it does the individual worldview of leaders, except when the leader in question controls their faction by their personal whims rather than the wellbeing of their people.

• Influence Races over Results: When competing organizations fight for influence rather than focus on results the outcome will always result in superficial success or outright failure. The lack of integrity often shows explicitly when the leaders constantly adjust their positions around policy or ideology to suit the people rather than sticking to the tenets of the ideology they originated the faction on. It is not always the case though, that leaders must remain dogmatic or unchanging. The balance is delicate. As new information and awareness is accessed, leaders must recognize these things and attempt to convey the truth to their followers and bring them along with them into the new reality. This can show the strength of an organization and its leaders.

• Strength is in Exclusion: Exclusivity has a role, but when organizations of resistance, especially at the beginning or when they are small in numbers or effectiveness, are exclusive to the extent that it is unnecessarily difficult or limiting for growth, the overall effect is one of stagnation. Resistance requires many layers of involvement from many layers of the social order. It requires ally’s, the hard core, the supply lines, the volunteers, and the ideologically connected but indirectly involved. It requires the door to be open, without sacrificing internal cohesion. The bottom line: Maturity and Resiliance, as well as the art of the politic.

Division is exploitable. Unity is strength.

A divided opposition is manageable. A unified opposition is dangerous.

If freedom-oriented groups remain isolated:

Efforts remain symbolic rather than effective

Energy is wasted in internal disputes

Leadership remains scattered

Public influence remains limited

The existing power structure faces no coordinated challenge

But if unity emerges:

Resources combine

Influence multiplies

Messaging strengthens

Strategy becomes possible

Unity transforms scattered resistance into organized force. The question is no longer whether people oppose the current trajectory of power. Millions already do. Probably the vast majority. The real question is whether those millions will remain divided factions or become a unified movement.

What would it actually take for freedom-oriented groups to unite under a single coordinated effort?

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