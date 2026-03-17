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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
4d

Many on the right still have a Savior complex, believing Trump can do no wrong. The only way we unite is on the individual, personal level I believe.

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The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
4d

"Where there is unity there is always victory." —Publilius Syrus

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