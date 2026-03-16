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Liberty Uncensored

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Zowe's avatar
Zowe
5d

Going with infiltration and sabbatage because I've seen it takes out all kinds of groups. Ones I was in, and groups friends were a part of. We want to be inclusive, unlike them, and they prey on that. They also prey on the fact we don't know the leaders of movements personally, so they prey on doubt and distrust.

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Rick Paris's avatar
Rick Paris
5d

In America, there is not need to unite per se. We all must learn to excercise the rights *preserved within the Constitution. As it does not grant rights, and no single thing can remove your access to right. Voting is the lie that has been perpetuated on Americans. We do not need to unite, it is an individual pursuit to free oneself from the perceived loss of consent and the tyranny that accompanies it. We are free, but it is a learned process, self-empowerment and self authorship is the focus of the Constitution, not peer agreement.

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