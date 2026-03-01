Hit Subscribe to get more access to content. Take Survey.

Main Channel ///// Meme Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel

Things are changing. Liberty Uncensored is moving behind the wall… the paywall. But still, the free subs here will get value. Since my ability to write is being ever more increasingly dependent upon income, I will be moving the most intensive and interactive work into the Paid Members area. Still, every Tuesday, so much as my life can allow, I will have something for my Free Subs and Followers, with longer pieces every Thursday for the Paid Folk.

If you are new, or just following… Read About Me Here.

Infinite Gratitude for all of you who are a part of this, who make of your lives examples for the next generation, and who live nobly and righteous. I write, speak, sweat and bleed for you.

Below is the new structure of Liberty Uncensored on Substack. For those with only 2 seconds to spare before flipping channels… Ask questions in the comments, on anything, and I’ll answer the most provocative of them in Lives on Saturdays, as well as discuss the topics considered that week, or other things. Only for the Paid Subs.

Liberty Uncensored - Operating Structure

Liberty Uncensored now operates on a fixed weekly structure. Below is exactly what exists, where to find it, and how to engage.

Subscription Levels

Free subscribers:

Weekly articles, shorter reflections, and ongoing updates, because our mission has always been to keep the conversation alive for as many people as possible.

Tuesday - Public Thesis: A full public article.

Where to find it:

Main Substack feed.

Delivered via email

Engage: Read the full article on-site and submit a question for Saturday Council.

Paid Subscribers:

The more arduous and time-intensive work, our deep investigations, response essays, tangible/physical media, LUNP Zines, and video analyses of current events, will be reserved for paid subscribers, those who believe in this mission enough to invest in its future. Paid Subs can also submit content as guest authors, vote on and suggest future content

Thursday - The Continuation (Paid Only): The Completion of Tuesdays Article

Content:

Full expansion of Tuesdays Thesis.

Where to find it:

Members-only posts inside the Substack feed.

Indexed in the Members Library page.

Engage: Comment inside the paid post and Submit follow-up questions for Saturday Council.

Freedom Fighters - Founding Subscriber:

Our greatest supporters!

Everything available to the Regular Paid Subs as well as:

Freedom Fighters Only Call with Corey King Monthly

Additional Founder-only access.

Priority positioning in Council.

Shoutouts

Saturday - Members Council (Weekly, 1 Hour)

A live, 1-hour Q&A session every Saturday.

During these calls, Corey King answers questions submitted during the week and expands upon topics discussed during the week.

Where to find it:

Live link sent to Members.

Full replay archived in the Members Library.

How to engage:

Submit questions during the week.

Attend live.

Watch the replay later.

Explore archived sessions by topic.

Engagement and How to Use

Email Structure

Emails now serve as content descriptions and triggers. Few emails will contain full content.

Most emails include:

Short description of content.

3–5 key points.

Link to full article on-site.

Long-form content lives on Substack, not inside email.

Click through to engage with the full content.

Members Library (Permanent Archive)

What it contains:

All Thursday Continuations.

Full Saturday Council replays.

Archived video clips by topic.

Monthly Field Manuals.

Member-requested deep dives.

Organized index by category.

Where to find it:

Pinned in the Navigation Bar.

Accessible only to paid subscribers.

Purpose:

Permanent, cumulative body of work in a structured archive.

Join the Members layer to access.

Monthly Field Manual (Zine)

What it is:

One structured guide released each month.

Topics rotate across:

Law.

Political structure.

History.

Health.

Culture.

Practical frameworks.

More

Each includes:

Clear overview.

Structured breakdown.

Application section.

Organized format for long-term reference.

Where to find it:

Members Library.

Remain subscribed to accumulate full library access.

Member-Requested Deep Dive

What it is:

Paid members may submit topic requests.

Process:

Requests entered into queue.

One topic selected per month in order.

Full-length article produced, time-dependent upon topic complexity.

Added permanently to archive.

How to submit:

Comment in Members area.

Direct message via Substack.

Become a Member to enter the request queue.

How to Engage Right Now

Read Tuesday’s public thesis. Submit a question for Saturday Council. Attend or watch Saturday replay (Members). Explore the Members Library archive. Upgrade if you want full completion and participation.

Saturday Council runs every week.

Questions are open now.

Submit yours.

Members Library Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · Feb 26 This is the Members Library, where you will find indexed the archive available to paid subs on Liberty Uncensored, categorized for your easy access. Use it well! Read full story

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

LUNP Issues: December—January—February—March—April—May—June—July

You can TIP ME with $1, (Tip me $2), (Tip me $3), etc. with further value exchanges as well. Right now you can use BUYMEACOFFEE to tip a couple bucks for this article you appreciated and Get MR Zine. You can also support with CashApp, PayPal, or Crypto.

If you’re just following, you’re only seeing a fraction of what I write. Hit Subscribe (free) and it’ll come straight to your inbox. Take our Survey.

Main Channel ///// Meme Channel ///// Movie Channel ///// Law Channel /////