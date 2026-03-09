Liberty Uncensored

Liberty Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
4d

I picked "Civil Conflict" because that is what THEY have planned. People are too fickle to do something about it. The masses are predictable and do what they are told. Sad but true.

Reply
Share
Menelik Allah Alraheem El Ali's avatar
Menelik Allah Alraheem El Ali
4d

To real freedom once they stop the lies and know the truth and be the truth stop all the satanic abuses and lies that they are banking on

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty Uncensored · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture