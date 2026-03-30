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The American Militia - The Minuteman

The militia is/was the ordinary condition of a free people. From the 700s AD, at least, militias, by any other name, were fundamental to almost all the Nations in Northern Europe. In the USA, from the earliest colonial settlements through the War for Independence, and even up to the early 20th century, the defense of the community rested not in a distant professional army but in the citizen body itself. Farmers, craftsmen, and tradesmen were expected to keep arms and to muster when called. Among them stood the Minutemen, men who were trained to respond at a moment’s notice. This system reflected the old republican principle inherited from English constitutional tradition, which inherited it from earlier Nations, and reinforced by colonial experience that a standing army in peacetime was a danger to liberty, while an armed citizenry organized by the States was its safeguard.

During the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries this traditional structure was rapidly replaced by the creation of the modern National Guard system which centralized military authority and paved the way toward a permanent professional mercenary force. The idea and practice of the militia as the body of the people fell into neglect. Yet, constitutionally, the path remains clear. The militia was never meant to be a private army nor a federal standing force, but the organized citizenry of the states. To understand the right to bear arms and the American tradition of self-government, one must first recover the original meaning of the militia and the role of the Minuteman in the defense of a free nation.

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