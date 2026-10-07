If you did, would not this world be different?

Meaningful self-sacrifice is so rare it has to be pedestalized as an act only possible by exclusive universalist divinity, when our ancestors knew the obligation of sacrifice and wore that sacrifice as normal honorable service.

Today, you're more likely to see someone pushed in front of a bus than someone jump in front a bus to save a child.

People talk about morals, and ethics, and right and wrong and laws… but they don't care. You don't care… do you?

Speaking words into the air means nothing in the postmodern spiritual dystopia, the intellectual wasteland. Words aren't bonds, holding men accountable for action. That exists only in an age of nobility, dignity and integrity.

That age is not this one. “Perhaps another generation will fix it,” the boomer and the zoomer say… “they can do it, because I will not take the risk.”

Cowardly misers guarding their paltry and rapidly dwindling piles of sheckels provided to them by their luciferian overlords… unwilling to fight and die, simply because they are unwilling to take the steps to organize to fight and die.

The baby steps needed are avoided with relief, and the relessing of held breath and the wiping of sweating brows, because to make even the smallest real step toward Freedom is to stake a claim… to put one's neck out and by conducting real, non-performative action is to challenge the enemy of ones blood with a severity rarely seen.

To combine knowledge and wisdom publicly is to invite envy.

To carry the torch of Freedom is bear the weight of the world of children in adult bodies, with false security in their jobs and greying hair, and their unceasing willful ignorance.

Can we fix the world? Can we change the tides? Can we rise above our own self-imposed limitations?

Point the finger, for its easy. Bear no weight of responsibility, but disperse the load on others. You are the SLAVE! The mass of useless eaters, as the enemy would have it, owning nothing and pretending to be happy… Don't rock the boat.

You don't care, do you?

The overload says march, and you will march.

The overlord says die, and you will die.

The overlord says kill your own children, and you will eat them with the politicians and celebrities you fawn over.

The shouting from the rooftops, that battle cry of freedom, doesn't create a fire in your soul, just a flicker of memory of a lost age of men, easily forgotten in the next moment, replaced with the sounds of paid and controlled pundits shilling for International cabalistic psychopaths.

Why should it be you to take up the horn and charge into battle? How could you possibly be counted upon to rise the task of Liberation, when you are so busy counting your debts? Who do these people think they are, who call upon you for action in a time of collective apathy and dissipation and spiritual squalor?

Someone else should do it!

Someone else needs to save us!

Someone else can bear the weight of the world!

You don't care, do you?!

Post a another meme and comfort yourself. Point the finger and run back to the shelter of your ever strangulating safe space.

“He hurt me, abused me, defeated me!,” shouts the man who only ever hurt, abused and defeated himself.

You don't care, do you?

The world catches fire, and you stay inside to avoid the smoke.

Your family is poisoned, your children kidnapped, your wealth pillaged.

You don't care, do you.

Your heritage erased, your future forfeited.

You don't care, do you…

…

Do you…?