Sheriffs are the oldest continuous domestic peacekeeping entity in the world. The word Sheriff comes from the English Shire-Reeve, meaning guardian of the shire. This person was elected by the people of the Shire to guard against villainy and serve the people. In 1652, the first Sheriff in the colonies was elected for the Shire of Northampton in the col…
