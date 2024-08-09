Below is an excerpt from a chapter on Education in Unveiling A Better World: Deconstructing the Veracity of the American Fable by Corey Haag (King).

“Our schools are, in a sense, factories, in which the raw products (children) are to be shaped and fashioned into products to meet the various demands of life. The specifications for manufacturing come from the demands of twentieth-century civilization, and it is the business of the school to build its pupils according to the specifications laid down.” ― Ellwood Cubberley, 1920

The education system, as all other facets of this society, has been corrupted and centrally controlled for more than 150 years, or just after the Civil War, when we became a far more centralized nation, rather than a union of states. The practice of placing social position and opportunity through mandatory standard testing is a despicable and unacceptable form of identifying the capacity of any individual. Testing can be done to determine understanding but must not be used to place individuals in pass or fail systems. The federal government involvement in education must be removed. Any government involvement in education will lead to indoctrination inherently by the nature of the system. It must not enforce education standards or material taught. The local populations must be allowed to educate their youth without interference from political agendas and censorship, and even then, must accept the choice of individuals to not participate in any sort of organized schooling.

“We live with a myth that compulsory, universal education was established to produce a well-educated populace. Propaganda! Bulloney! Long before government schools were built, the U.S. had a literacy rate of more than 90 percent, and a population well-versed in history, civics, literature, philosophy and mathematics. Government schools were, from their inception, designed primarily to keep the children of "the masses" docile (and keep them out of the workplace — a huge national issue at the time compulsory school attendance laws were passed). America's compulsory education system was the brainchild of U.S. educators who had visited Prussia's highly regimented schools. These edu-controllers had admired the Prussian system's obedient, robot-like students and its philosophy that the state was the true parent of every child…You will discover for yourself that today's shocking rates of illiteracy, lack of historic knowledge, and sheeplike belief that people exist to serve the state aren't the result of a system that has failed. They are the result of a system that has succeeded beyond its founders' wildest hopes. The system cannot be fixed. It already works.” ― Claire Wolfe

Education does not require fees. What does require fees is educators, as long as people continue to value things with money. Local communities themselves can equitably take on the cost of schooling, without mandate from government. Students can be required within their schooling, if they choose to participate, to maintain their schools and to partake in their upkeep. To reduce costs of higher education, we must incentivize evolved and creative forms of educating the people. One solution that is easily able to be implemented immediately is remote learning. In regard to classes that do not require in-person activity, as in a chemistry lab, we can easily create certifiable online learning more accessible and prominent in the education system. Online learning is easily able to be kept affordable and accessible by leaving the whole matter to the free market. People who have the means to educate can offer their services to the people, who may choose to participate in their teachings or not. They pay their educators independently without the need for middlemen, such as schools. I do not think this is the best option in moving forward as there is a far greater benefit to learning in person than remotely, but it is unreasonable to disallow education to people simply because they cannot finance their way through a ridiculously overpriced system or because they are not able or willing to move to a different location to learn.

The importance of in-person learning cannot be overstated. For all of human history up until modern times, humans have learned through the master and apprentice model. A young person would find a willing master of a craft and apprentice themselves, giving their labor in return for room, board, and an education. Once that student was sufficiently, educated, say at around 20 years old, they would leave the masters house to open their own business. This model would still work today, but even more successfully. The education could be filmed and distributed for free, provided remotely, or even provided to several apprentices as is done often in modern day construction work. Perhaps this is the evolution of video streaming services and certification through that medium.

Student paced learning should be used rather than mandated timeframes. If a student can learn all the material in a course in a week and verifiably prove that learning, and another student takes a year, each should be considered perfectly acceptable, and both should be given favorable passing of the course when they are able to show these proofs. Who is it that determines a passing grade? Is it necessary to have an institution doing this? What about private companies that hire based upon an apprenticeship rather than what they read on paper? Is it not more reasonable for a demolitions expert to work directly with new and untested individuals, no matter what it says on a piece of paper signed by a stranger? The master-apprentice model allows for much of the necessary education in any subject, and renders schooling unnecessary by itself.

Educators must be evaluated by their communities and their students. Students must be able to choose their educators just as an apprentice chooses their master. Educators are servants of the youth and new generations and as such must be accepted by the youth itself. It only takes about 100 hours to transmit reading, writing and arithmetic to a willing audience. An unwilling audience, who are forced to endure imprisonment and wicked treatment, it may never be transmitted fully. In 1850, a 5th grade math textbook would be comparable to college level textbook today.

“…I began to wonder, reluctantly, whether it was possible that being in school itself was what was dumbing them down. Was it possible I had not been hired not to enlarge children’s power, but to diminish it? That seemed crazy on the face of it, but slowly I began to realize that the bells and the confinement, the crazy sequences, the age-segregation, the lack of privacy, the constant surveillance, and all the rest of the national curriculum of schooling were designed exactly as if someone had set out to prevent children from learning how to think and act, to coax them into addiction and dependent behavior… Over the years, I have come to see that whatever I thought I was doing as a teacher, most of what I actually was doing was teaching an invisible curriculum that reinforced the myths of the school institution and those of an economy based on caste.” ― John Taylor Gatto, Dumbing Us Down

The schoolteacher’s job, in Gatto’s analysis is to inculcate confusion, class position, indifference, emotional dependency, intellectual dependency, provisional self-esteem, and acceptance of constant surveillance. The confusion comes from the incoherence of the daily sequence of activity and its constant deluge of fragmented and prejudicial facts and theories. Class position is the act of organizing students according to numerical values that relate directly and indirectly to their socioeconomic status. It is the reinforcement of “staying in your place.” Indifference is taught by the use of bells to announce transitions between the fragmented education sequence. This means that nothing of importance is ever able to be digested by the students, and rather what they are learning is to be receptive to the ringing mandate of the order giver. The bells mean that what is being learned is less important than the inescapable demand to never find fruition or to become enthralled, as it is not allowed to disregard the bell or to not be attentive to the next class filled with another amalgam of information to be absorbed and regurgitated upon command.

Emotional dependency is generated by the removal of rights and privileges that must be granted and permitted by the authorities in the school, and by making students reliant on the good will of teachers to exercise even the smallest of their natural rights, such as to use a bathroom or exercise free speech. Anything that a student wishes to do must be granted by the authority, and if they refuse, the student must comply or be punished, creating a servile population, whose emotional state depends directly upon the will of the authority. Intellectual dependency is formed by the choosing and enforcing of subjects to be learned, and in what light they are taught by the authorities. The successful students are the ones who obey the mandates and do as they are told, reading their textbooks on the scheduled timeframe and regurgitating the information on standardized tests. It is the good student who waits for an authority to tell them what to think and do. It is the bad student who refuses to accept the official narrative in the material being taught.

The entire economy of today is built upon the rapid acceptance of information from declared experts, and it is as soon to fall in upon itself when people begin to think and act independently. Provisional self-esteem is indoctrinated into the people though constant judgement and evaluation by the authorized experts. Grades are used to determine self-worth and to also declare to parents and peers how much value they have, whether they should be mocked, punished, rewarded, or praised. It is the current social credit score by which all students are bound to a fate prescribed by an ever-changing retinue of strangers with little critical thinking skills and mandates to indoctrinate. Constant surveillance is the fact, and its acceptance by students is the key to its existence. By enforcing constant surveillance at schools, and at home though homework and parent-teacher conferencing…

“Rich or poor, school children who face the twenty-first century cannot concentrate on anything for very long; they have a poor sense of time past and time to come. They are mistrustful of intimacy like the children of divorce they really are (for we have divorced them from significant parental attention); they hate solitude, are cruel, materialistic, dependent, passive, violent, timid in the face of the unexpected, addicted to distraction… a combination of television and the stresses peculiar to two-income or single-parent families has swallowed up most of what used to be family time as well. Our kids have no time left to grow up fully human and only thin-soil wastelands to do it in… School is a twelve-year jail sentence where bad habits are the only curriculum truly learned… Our nation ranks at the bottom of nineteen industrial nations in reading, writing, and arithmetic. At the very bottom! The world’s narcotic economy is based upon our consumption of this commodity… and schools are an important sales outlet. Our teenage suicide rate is the highest in the world, and suicidal kids are rich kids for the most part, not the poor. In Manhattan, seventy percent of all new marriages last less than five years. So something is wrong for sure… children and old people are penned up and locked away… and without children and old people mixing in daily life, a community has no future and no past… We live in networks, not communities, and everyone I know is lonely because of that... It’s just impossible for education and schooling ever to be the same thing. Schools were designed by Horace Mann and by Sears and Harper of the University of Chicago and by Thorndyke of Columbia Teachers College and by some other men to be instruments for the scientific management of a mass population. Schools are intended to produce, through the application of formulas, formulaic human beings whose behavior can be predicted and controlled… Two Institutions at present control our children’s lives: television and schooling, in that order. Both of these reduce the real world of wisdom, fortitude, temperance, and justice to a never-ending, nonstop abstraction. In centuries past, the time of childhood and adolescence would have been occupied in real work, real charity, real adventures, and the realistic search for mentors who might teach you what you really wanted to learn. A great deal of time was spent in community pursuits, practicing affection, meeting and studying every level of the community, learning how to make a home, and dozens of other tasks necessary to becoming a whole man or woman.” – John Taylor Gatto

*END OF EXCERPT

Solutions to the schooling system include allowing children the time to self-study, solitude, and intensive problem-solving in situations that require individual investigation and contemplation. We must give children the means to discover self-responsibility and to understand the meaning and importance of communal service, apprenticeship, and family.

Considered esoteric today, the learning or education model of the trivium and quadrivium prevailed for many centuries to attain higher understanding of the universe and the self. The Trivium is composed of Grammar, Logic, and Rhetoric. This is the fundamental structure of learning that all people must hope to master. This is the construction of language, communication, and conceptualization. When one has successfully acquired a decent comprehension of the Trivium, they may begin learning the Quadrivium, composed of arithmetic, music, geometry, and astronomy. Through the learning of these ‘liberal arts’, the individual grows in understanding of the nature, the self, the cosmos, perspective, and opens their mind to philosophy and deep conceptions, let alone informing on any number of professional crafts and enhancing our technologies.

When we understand the difference between schooling and learning, we are equipped with the tools needed to be discriminative about what we allow ourselves to absorb. Schooling is indoctrination while learning is growth in knowledge, experience and wisdom.

Being told what the truth is vs discovering the truth through experience. Millions of people took a vaccine for covid 19 because they were told to. They had neither studies or observable truth. They only had the television, and the “authority figures” on the other end, telling them what to think and what to do. The epitome of the possibilities of indoctrination. Millions if people getting willingly and voluntarily injected with mystery substances because the authority said to.

Where was this behavior learned?

Federally funded and mandated schools.

So what's the easy solution?

Homeschooling Social Organizations amongst groups of families to share the responsibilities of teaching the children. Mentorship/tutors/governernesses

Homeschooling is the easiest option for most families. Return to traditional ways. Mother stays home and manages the daily affairs of raising a healthy child, and father brings them into trades when they are old enough. The idea that a child needs to sit in school for 8 hrs a day for most of the year to learn basic math and grammer is insane. Sunday school was far more advanced and only happened… you guessed it… on Sundays. For a few hours. And the children learned more efficiently and to a higher level in a much shorter time. Homeschooling doesn't mean taking over what the schools do. It doesn't mean you have to have that curriculum. It means you teach what the child is ready to learn, when they are ready and motivated to learn it. You build them up from the base they naturally have, not to the standards you want to force upon them.

A social organization is more difficult because it requires an agreement between several families on how, when, where, etc. for the distribution of the teaching of the children. But, it is the most profitable outcome for all involved. The children can learn from different parents regularly and get different takes on the world and see directly what it is like to work different trades. The parents on the other hand are freed up from watching the children to do whatever it is they will do with that time. This arrangement requires that the parents share core values and standards, but also makes it possible for closer bonds to form with the different families and to challenge each other's beliefs.

Mentorship, tutors and governesses cost money and are thus prohibitive for people without a lot of that resource. If tou wanted to have a more private learning environment for your children, it would be a great decision to hire tutors and a governess. For those who are unaware of what a governess is, this is a woman who lives on the property with the family and is tasked with general care of the children, especially as regards their education and character refinement. A tutor is a teacher with a specific field of expertise that educates the children of a household in that field, only visiting the home for the time scheduled for that education. When the children are oldenough, they enter into mentorships in fields or tradea they have interest in.

Anarchists and deschoolers, as well as educational theorists, argue for the creation of networks, as opposed to institutions, that are temporary, autonomous, and nonhierarchical, and facilitate a variety of diverse modes of learning and community interaction1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. Abowitz recognizes how “homeschoolers are forming informal networks for specialized study and activities–like writing groups or math clubs and forming associations, support groups, legal aid societies, publishing networks, and Internet sites to support homeschooling families and connect them with one another”1. This is reiterated by Olson who adds that “homeschooling networks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and self-sustaining”9. She goes on to illustrate how “many more mainstream, middle-class American parents and students themselves are beginning to see homeschooling as a way of conscientiously objecting to the wounding culture of schools. More and more people are opting out of school, and finding the alternative viable, attractive, and very rich socially, academically, and economically”9. In a similar thread, John Taylor Gatto wants parents and students to address their own needs, focusing on the needs that are not met or even addressed by schooling such as leadership and adventure, critical thinking and independence, and lastly self-initiative and creativity. https://www.self-directed.org/tp/from-deschooling-to-unschooling/

Stay tuned in, because we will be describing in later articles the uses of social clubs in forming societies (mutual aid organizations) that can assist not only in all the other aspects of life for freedom loving people, but significantly in the sharing of the responsibility of creating healthy learning environments for children.

FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

