Talks with Freedom Fighters Episode 20 - David James Rodriguez - Schooling or Learning?

I speak with David about the importance of exiting the schooling system and how it is harming our youth. We discuss solutions including Homeschooling and Mutual Aid Societies, including the Intentional Neighborhood.

David James Rodriguez helps parents empower their children using voluntary learning strategies. He's the Principal of Valor Academy, where he graduates teenagers as young as 14 years old, liberating students from forced learning environments.

