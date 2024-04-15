Liberty Uncensored Question of the Day 4-15-24 *Peaceful Revolution*
Is a Peaceful Revolution Possible?
I personally do not believe a peaceful revolution is possible. When psychopaths hold the means to launch nuclear weapons and send millions of souls to war… do you really believe that they will not exercise those means if they truly feel threatened?
Consider this.
I firmly feel that, just like in every other moment in history, great changes will be accomp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Liberty Uncensored Newspaper to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.