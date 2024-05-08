I discuss the roots of transgenderism in modern era in…

Sexual deviancy and perversion is one of the most obvious indicators of a failed society, one close to extreme change. Do you think we are there?

Can you find the man? The woman? The boy? The girl?

If you can, congratulations! You are human and your brain and eyes are functioning correctly.

And just …