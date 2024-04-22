Liberty Uncensored Question of the Day 4-22-24 *Expatriation*
Is Leaving the U.S.S.A a Better Option for Freedom Lovers?
Expatriation is the act of leaving one's original country to live abroad in other places. An Expat may return home, distinguishing them from immigrants. You dont necessarily need to give up US citizenship to be an expat. Many thousands of Freedom loving people have chosen to become Expats to escape the burdens of oppression in the USA.
It is a fallacy t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Liberty Uncensored Newspaper to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.