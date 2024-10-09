FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

I'll let the documentary speak for itself. Let me know what you think of this censored film. Agree? Disagree?

https://us.europathelastbattle.net/index.html

There is always more to learn. Nothing is outside of my ability to research and understand deeper and in new ways. This is LIBERTY UNCENSORED! It's in the very name. We hunt for the truth always. And mostly we find it when we stop believing that what we are told is the truth. A man sent me a message recently that said that I need to take down my Part 1 post because IMDB said this content is anti-semetic. That man didn't even click play, instead went to Google and looked up the video to see what centralized media would tell him about it.

Come on people. We can be better than this. We can investigate this world to the fullest extent to know whether what we believe or think is in fact true.

Whether or not I think everything in these videos is true is not the point of sharing it. It being highly censored caught my attention. After watching it, I said to myself, I'm going to share this and let others decide for themselves the truth of it.

I in fact do have thoughts on its validity, but you'll have to stick around for the last part of this series to see what those thoughts are.

Ill give you one little taste of that though…

As I have said uncounted times, the Truth rings out and settles upon the mind with exacting precision, a lock in a key. Might not be comfortable, but it is known by those who've discovered their innate ability to be silent and aware. One thing that rings for me is this….

Those who hide information from the world are hiding it for a reason. I want to know why. These videos present an alternative history to what is taught by our completely oppressive and false education system. It relates to many truths I have found in other research I have done. I critically think about what is presented, and I will come out the other side with a deeper conviction, either of the need to do more research, or I will have found proofs to bolster my previous understanding.

Stay Free, stay strong, stay virtuous.

Blessings!

Liberty Uncensored Subscription only $5.

There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $5.

Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.

Only $30 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

Infinite Blesaings!

Refer your Friends for Comped Subscription

1 Month Comp per Referral!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored

See More on Liberty Uncensored Telegram Channel.

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Tiktoc- https://www.tiktok.com/@libertyuncensored

Share and Refer! Thanks and Infinite Blessings!

Share

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

https://cash.app/$knight101390

https://paypal.me/haji4IJah



Monero:

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Bitcoin:

bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

www.libertyuncensorednp.com

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Odysee- https://odysee.com/@libertyuncensored:b

Telegram- https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/