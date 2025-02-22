FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

I have dedicated my life to uplifting humanity. If you appreciate what I do, dedicate less than a cup of coffee so I may spend more time doing this work.

Subscribe

Blessings

Depopulation is a fact. Whether, as the video below seems to indicate, it is an eventuality of less machiavellian design, or as I contend, it is a direct result of a very well organized and implemented plan, it is without a doubt, a fact.

There are two competing thoughts on the carrying capacity if the earth that I will speak to here.

One thought is that overpopulation is a real and dangerous fact that we are encountering now at over 8 billion human beings on the earth. The videos below seek to counter this contention.

The second thought regarding overpopulation, also expressed in the videos above is that the earth has room for many more human beings, expressed most apparently in the fact that all humans could fit into the Tecas State.

This entire topic is, like so many other topics, overly simplified to create a black and white thesis.

What is often not discussed is the limitations of fresh water as per requirements by a population to survive while the water systems are replenished.

Nor is it plausible that humanity would live fulfilling and full lives contained within a vast metropolis. What sort of governance would be required for such an existence? A single government that dictates sewage management, social order, and every other apext of life? Seems like a one world government? Would we all just get along?

Human migration patterns that are natural and in tune to the environment are not contemplated.

I would contend that humanity and the rest of life on earth, as well as natural patterns of water systems and geological patterns would be best served with a much diminished population. That is not to say Depopulation by design is a good thing. It would only be possible by force, and that would be a violation of the rights of man.

As the first video by truthstream media shows, without coming out and just saying it, is that a Depopulation plan has been in execution for a very long time through eugenics programs. This is evil.

Could we be survive at 8, 9, 10 or more billions of people on planet earth? Sure. Could we thrive under such numbers with our current global conditions, including the moral, intellectual, and emotional capacity of humanity? Absolutely not.

Water systems have already been depleted in their natural cyclical replenishment. The common man has seen to it that the forests of the earth have been demolished for their individualistic goals. The animals and all creatures have been used as fodder for this same goal.

The megacities that are only ever expanding the metropolis to cover the entire earth is an example of the common cancer and parasitical nature of the mob.

If we were to become localized, tribal and unique in our cultures again, caretaking the land that we are connected to as a unique peoples, we would be better served as a totality of humanity. This would require distinctions between cultures and a regenerative culture as a common thread across all of the unique tribes. This requires boundaries between the tribes wherein each peoples has the room to travel, grow and preserve themselves.

All of these things is antithetical to globalism, which has become the dominant human condition across the entire globe.

The deagle report describes a rapid Depopulation across the entire world in this year, 2025. These Club of Rome and Tavistock style international bodies that produce reports for international governments and globalist agendas must have the idea that catastrophe of astounding proportions will befall man within the next 9 months. If all the factors they describe come to fruition. What could they possibly expect? Alien invasion? Pandemic? Civil wars and global strife? Nuclear war? Perhaps all of it… by design of course.

What do you think?

Liberty Uncensored Subscription only $5.

There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $5.

Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.

Only $30 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

Infinite Blessings!

Refer your Friends for Comped Subscription

1 Month Comp per Referral!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored

See More on Liberty Uncensored Telegram Channel.

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Tiktoc- https://www.tiktok.com/@libertyuncensored

Share and Refer! Thanks and Infinite Blessings!

Share

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

https://cash.app/$knight101390

https://paypal.me/haji4IJah



Monero:

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Bitcoin:

bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

www.libertyuncensorednp.com

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Odysee- https://odysee.com/@libertyuncensored:b

Telegram- https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/