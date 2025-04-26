FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

I've had enough, how bout you?

PHOBIA

: an exaggerated usually inexplicable and illogical fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation

And from Johns Hopkins:

What is a phobia?

A phobia is an uncontrollable, irrational, and lasting fear of a certain object, situation, or activity. This fear can be so overwhelming that a person may go to great lengths to avoid the source of this fear. One response can be a panic attack. This is a sudden, intense fear that lasts for several minutes. It happens when there is no real danger.

Now let's take a look at what is oft referred to as a phobia by purple haired deranged people.

Homophonic

Transphobic

Islamophobia

Xenophobia

The basic premise is that the people who, for whatever reason have a repulsion to homo/trans/islam/xeno etc. are in an uncontrollable and irrational fear of the same.

But this is obviously not the case, as some folks just don't like the idea of living in a society with fags that pretend to be women… so what is the answer?

Thanks to “diversity pride” website:

Now, I'm not exactly sure they are using the terminology correctly, but let's say they are for a moment, it seems they have become aware of the distinction between fear and hate, which is surprising, as these people can't even distinguish between men and women.

I think we, the sane humans of planet Earth that is, ought to accept this gracious handout from these freaks. A correction that seems more appropriate and truthful. While there might be those out there who have fear of gays, it's most certainly not a large number. It is moreso a revulsion, an aversion to that which is repugnant, and thus, a sense of desire to be seperate from, to be far away from. When this distance is not allowed and the behaviors of these people bleeds ever further into the lives of sane and healthy humans, it of course might develop into a hatred.

*side note… What the fuck if wrong with these swiss cheese brained retards? They are blending Islam with Trans… how stupid can you possibly be? How utterly deranged must you be to put these two things in the same ticket for your vote? ISLAMISTS HATE YOU FUCKING FREAKS! You are not part of their religious tolerance. You are neither partner to the Globalists, who only use you as bait for the endgame of their agenda. You are going to suffer far more than some body mutilation, for your crime isn't cutting yourself up, but allowing the ideological changes that culminate in tyranny to be fulfilled. SO FUCKING STUPID!

So, while any of these little tags this group of deviants tries to place on normal humans is likely to be too generalized for the purposes of their use, it will certainly be a generally appropriate according to the gaussian curve. And the more these terms are thrown about, the more they will be true for an ever increasing population.

Let's make sure we got the terms correct though:

I would wager to say that many people would subscribe to the belief that love and hate are opposing forces, so we will stick with the opposite of love is hate. If we are not a -phile of something, we must have a term for it, and guess what? The Greeks thought of everything, but this time, we are using a prefix rather than a suffix. Miso- shall be our prefix of choice. -Paul Weston

Interestingly, as Paul shares, the term is a prefix not a suffix…

I don't know Greek, and I couldn't find anything on the use of “misia” in any proper Greek channels, so I would stay away from it for the moment, when we do know the prefix term is proper.

And as such, the term would more likely be something to the effect of:

Misokinaidic/Misoarsenokoitaic

Misokinaidic

“…ΚΊΝΑΙΔΟΣ KINAIDOS (CINAEDUS IN ITS LATINIZED FORM), OR ΜΑΛΑΚΟΊ MALAKOI: A MAN "WHOSE MOST SALIENT FEATURE WAS A SUPPOSEDLY "FEMININE" LOVE OF BEING SEXUALLY PENETRATED BY OTHER MEN".

Misoarsenokoitaic

“Paul coins the word in 1 Corinthians 6 and 1 Timothy 1. It’s a compound word: “arsen” means man and “koite” or “koitas” or “koitai”—depending on a verb or a noun—means bed. It’s men who bed with other men.”

I do not have any scholarly knowledge in Greek languages, so please, anyone who can correct this, please do. I'm simply basing this on research from what sources I could. The several sites I attempted to use that translate Greek-English and other similar resources did not have an answer to the question of validity to Miso- used in this fashion within these words or to the usage of -misia. Please correct the correctable.

Here are some other usages of Miso- that I think fit well the character of the Diversity, Inclusion, and Faggotry types:

Misologia – a hatred of argument or discourse

Misagathia – a hatred of good

misosophia / misosophy a hatred of wisdom misosophic

misaletheia / misalethia a hatred of truth misaletheic

Here is a couple I’d use to describe myself:

Misodemia – a hatred of democracy

misoponeria a hatred of evil misoponeric

And since we're here, let's look at the Roman suffix -cide:

deicide from Latin deus, ‘god’ the killing of a god

feticide from Latin fetus, ‘fetus’ the killing of an unborn child

prolicide from Latin proles, ‘offspring’ the killing of one’s children

verbicide from Latin verbum, ‘word’ the killing of a word, usually by perversion of its original or proper meaning

linguicide from Latin lingua, ‘language’ the killing of a language

liberticide from Latin libertas, ‘freedom’the killing of freedom, liberty

All seem very fitting to be used in conjuction with Miso when describing the fucktards that cut off their dicks, rape children, or don't know how to recognize black/white, male/female, truth/lies.

So, in summary, I am not Transphobic or Homophobic, but rather a Misokinaidic, misodemic, misoponeric, straight, celtic/nordic/germanic/American male, and happy to be because my proper position is easily stated with proper terminology.

And you, you purple haired tumor, are a misagathic, misosophic, misaletheic, misalogic, deicidic, prolicidic, verbicidic, linguicidic, liberticidic bag of shit on fire.

Good luck with that.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

