FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

I have dedicated my life to uplifting humanity. If you appreciate what I do, dedicate less than a cup of coffee so I may spend more time doing this work.

Subscribe

Rainbow Family of Living Light July 16, 2023 Well folks, I am back. My hiatus was due to a trip into the woods of New Hampshire for the Annual Rainbow Family Gathering. Our posts have slowed down a bit, but stay tuned because we have some great Talks coming your way and more articles bringing solutions and Freedom into the spotlight. Read full story

Greetings Freesom Fighters! It has been a moment since I last published, as I have been consumed by life and have not had the time to sit and write. One of these recent events that I have participated in is the Annual Rainbow Family of Living Light Gathering which was held in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri.

If you haven't read the article above, please do so before continuing here to gain context. The gatherings are very particular events that deserve your attention, and I wouldn't want you to miss the point in the following dialogue.

I dedicate this article to a brother who attends the Gathering every year, who goes by the name New York, and who's real name seems to be Paul Thomas Kingstob. This dedication is explained at the end of this article.

To start with, Rainbow Gatherings are beautiful. The wonderful expression of people coming together without the need for rulers and governments to conduct their lives in peaceful coexistence, sharing and giving amongst each other to the fulfillment of whatever needs may arise. The bottom line… I Love Rainbow!

For many years now I have dedicated myself to service to the Rainbow Family. But that family is not exclusive to those who arrive in the woods for gatherings. The family is the enormous population of humanity that carries the principles and spirit of the Rainbow.

That said, these gatherings are examples of how we can live differently today. Does that mean that everyone needs to live rough camping in the woods… no. It means the interpersonal relations that can be found at the Gathering can extend beyond just the Gathering. It means the way in which people conduct themselves can be an example to others in how to live without the constructive boundaries society places upon all of us. To confirm to standards set by others in the hodgepodge society we find ourselves in.

Every year I find myself at a Gathering, I find there are things I do not like and things that I like quite a lot. No matter though, because I do not gather to have a good time. I gather in service to the earth and humanity. I have found that it is a great environment to delve into solutions and discuss things that are taboo or unthinkable in other venues or in the normal course of life. It is an environment full of opportunity for growth and ideation and most of all, for personal development. Something about being without phones and other electronic things, without need for distractions, and being amidst large numbers of other people practicing this small asceticism, brings life to the forefront. It allows for development that otherwise would not happen for so many. Amd when I am surrounded by others finding their harmony, I am certainly filled with greater joy.

Loving Ovens by Rich in Spirit

1× 0:00 -2:43

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I have enjoyed international Rainbow Gatherings which have a somewhat different flavor, but the Annual Rainbow Gathering holds a special place in my heart with the very many relations I have made there, amd as it is the very core of the global gatherings in essence. It's where the rest came from.

There are innumerable reasons for anyone to come and gather. In the end, there is a place for everyone… if they come in Integrity. For there are those who do arrive at Gatherings that cannot be held by the container. These are people who commit crimes. There are only 5 types of crime. Murder, assault, rape, theft, and trespass. For those who cannot find personal accountability and conduct themselves honorably, we eject from the Gathering. All in all, it is safer within any Rainbow Gathering than in any other populated place on Earth. The amount of crime is extremely low. Safety and peaceful coexistence is held as penultimate conditions of a Rainbow Gathering.

And yet…

We are confronted by the monstrous spectre of mis and disinformation. Our public image has been thrashed by the mainstream media of all sizes. Our name has been dragged in the dirt by rumor mill politics. Our numbers have collapsed into a fraction of what they once were, and the strength of this thing has withered and frayed. Even so, you will hear those who come for their first time exclaim with passion the magnitude of effect the gathering had on their lives. You will see the results and the truth of this in their eyes, their actions, their bearing and how they conduct their life afterward. Despite all of the trials of over 50 years of Gatherings, the inspiration and beauty these gatherings bring to the world is undeniable and utterly underrated.

It does not matter your ideological background, your race, sex, geographical origins, or any other distinction. You are family. Welcome Home!

LIKE THIS ARTICLE SO FAR?

Subscribe for Free or become a Paid Sub

Or

Share with others

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Well, it ought to be at least…

In the end, the Gatherings can be nothing more than a small reflection of the society at large, for all the people arriving, arrive from that greater society. So, of course, the politics and ideologies of the world outside of the woods enters like a parasite into the woods.

There are those of us that attempt to eliminate this factor, but it is no easy task. The grip of Babylon is adamantine. To say that we are moderately better at stripping ourselves of the colors of the state and the indoctrination and mechanations of the world would be perhaps going too far. We are better, absolutely, at practicing peaceful coexistence. It's a statistical fact. But we are not much better than any other group at being removed from the ridiculous biases and idiocracy of the world.

What can we do?

Counsel… Drum… Meditate… Breathe… Repeat…

Perhaps.

Or perhaps the Rainbow Gatherings will fade into memory, with all that is left being drunk political squabbles, forever spiraling and crashing into each other. Drunk on alcohol, egoism, cowardice, or cynicism… all the same.

What we can do to heal the Gathering itself.

Firstly, is finding compassion. First for ourselves, then allowing that to flow outward for others. Without compassion there is nothing. Compassion breeds empathy, and empathy breeds understanding. When we understand, we no longer have contention. No matter the cause for animosity, honing ones compassion will produce more fulfilling outcomes.

Secondly, is listening without compulsive reaction. This is a very difficult skill to learn with proficiency, but once learned, will carry the listener into ever greater depths of personal contentment and understanding. It matters not what one hears, only that when it is heard, it never knocks the listener off balance. Balance exists in the space just out of reach of provocation, irritation, obfuscation, antagonism, and does not entertain fear or doubt or ignorance or confusion. You were born wirh two ears and only one mouth for a reason. Listening will set you free.

Thirdly, is action. Once we have found our compassion and become wonderful listeners, it is time to take action. Since compassion leads to understanding and listening leads to wisdom, it follows that a wise and understanding person would have things to share. Gifts to bring to the table. When action is taken without understanding and without wisdom, it is blind and awkward and a gamble. When it is strengthened with these characteristics, it is rooted and trustworthy.

When we make a habit of empty inflammatory actions, we frame ourselves in that realm. We become empty inflammatory actions. Without needing to ever express this, it will ripple into the field and draw those who are alike to this and repel those who refuse it.

If only the Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) would get off our back, perhaps we would have the space to breathe without the frustrations and indignities.

Can you imagine having a family reunion every year, wherein dozens of police would constantly pull over family members while they drove down your street, falsely claim that there were drugs or weapons or whatever else inside the vehicles, demand to search those vehicles, tearing through all the belongings therein and throwing them in the street, only to find zero drugs or anything else worthy of a violation of your family's 4th Amendment Rights?

Taser-happy piece of shit

This year, as I rode into the Gathering on a friend's bus, the forest service law enforcement decides to pull us over for not having a front license plate on the bus (not justified in Law). Within 20 seconds of talking with the owner of the bus, the puffed up idiot in the clown costume says he is going to run a drug dog around the bus. We filmed as the man gave commands to his dog that appeared very much so to be him telling his dog to sit, which is the way the dogs communicate that they smelled a substance. So, Mr. “Reallyimportantcop” says he is going to search the vehicle for drugs. Does so with his fellow criminal cops, in the most grandiose fashion throwing items and breaking items, tossing them roughly despite fragility and generally making an extraordinary mess of the place. Over a week later, I still cannot find all of my things. Perhaps, as with my keys, these idiots decided to steal the missing items. Not the first time a cop has robbed me. As you might assume, I spent the hour or whatever it was mocking and educating these criminals on the law. All on film of course. Also something that may just enhance the Rainbow Family by the way, to film all encounters with these criminals in clown costumes.

Guy in charge who deemed it sensible and reasonable to use around 10 or 11 vehicles and who knows how many forest service LEOs to fuck with 5 unarmed guys on a bus.

Now take that experience, and imagine that half or likely more of all the hundreds or thousands of vehicles coming into the Gathering get similar treatment. You'd think the largest Anarchist society in the world would have done something about it hy now. But nothing of any significance has happened.

The idiot that stole my keys. Note the keys in her hand. Good job tyrant.

This year, a few of us held Law workshops, educating whoever would come about the common law vs Roman Civil law and etc., and expatriation, and how to deal with the completely ridiculous tickets the idiots hand out when they find there isn't any drugs or whatever they searched for. We got only a handful of folks to come to these workshops. And this is every year.

We want to not be harassed, but we don't care to really do anything about it. We'll just do it again next year after we pay our stupid tickets for this year.

I have never engaged with any event on the planet that had such tolerance for abuse. Would this stand at musical festivals, or conferences, family reunions, or any other venue? Absolutely not. These people would arise and sue as is their obligation. To hold criminal cops accountable.

Making Rainbow safe has nearly nothing to do with individuals who come to gather, and everything to do with eliminating this overt authoritarian presence on the roadways and increasingly encroaching into the Gathering. Internal issues, we can do that no problem. Cops without accountability, that is apparently the Achilles heel of Rainbow.

Now I will enter into an area that will likely make me a target for some number of people who gather at Rainbow Gatherings. Wokeism.

I will admit, sadly, that much of the contention at Rainbow Gatherings by those who gather is of the Woke mentality. By this, I mean that there is an assumed and seemingly large preponderance of people there that are more inclined toward feelings than facts, personal choice (when it conforms to their choice) over conformity (when it doesn't conform to their choice), vaccines over natural immunity, liberal political stances over anything else, transgenderism over traditional sex roles and definitions, post-modernism over defined continuity, white racial hatred and 3rd wave feminism over racial indifference or love and sexual indifference or love, and a slew of other beliefs.

That seems to be a given…

Except that it is not. I encounter large amounts of people at Rainbow Gatherings that do not agree or participate in these thoughtforms and often disagree outright with them. I can confidently say that Rainbow is not completely and utterly engrossed in this way of being, but that rather the loudest voices, as usual, are those who feel they need to express these things from a status of personal or conferred victimhood.

This is often conveyed through narcissism, machiavelianism, or psychopathy or some combination of these. The techniques employed by those people who cannot stand in good faith and integrity are such as:

“Gaslighting: Making someone doubt their own memory, perceptions, and sanity by distorting or denying reality. Love Bombing: Showering someone with excessive affection, attention, and compliments at the start of a relationship to create a strong bond and sense of obligation. This can create an emotional bond which can then be exploited for manipulation or control. Triangulation: Involving a third party in a conflict to manipulate the situation, often by creating competition, jealousy, or insecurity. Exploitation: Identifying and taking advantage of someone's vulnerabilities, weaknesses, or fears to manipulate them for personal gain. Guilt-Tripping: Making someone feel guilty or responsible for something that is not their fault to control their behavior. Blame-Shifting: Refusing to take responsibility for their actions and instead blaming others, often to evade accountability and control the narrative. Negging: Giving backhanded compliments or disguised insults to undermine someone's confidence and make them seek validation from the manipulator. Isolation: Gradually isolating the victim from friends, family, or support systems to increase their dependency on the manipulator. Playing the Victim: Portraying themselves as victims to elicit sympathy and avoid taking responsibility for their actions. Deception and Lying: Providing false information, making false promises, or strategically withholding crucial details to mislead and control others. Flattery: Using excessive compliments and charm to gain trust and influence others. Silent Treatment: Ignoring someone to punish them and evoke guilt, uncertainty, or fear.”

It is infinitely sad and trying to deal with people who refuse to have open discussion about topics of disagreement but rather choose to engage in self-victimization so as to protect their fragile worldviews, (i.e. their personal identity they have wrapped themselves into so tightly they cannot distinguish themselves from the ideas they have embraced) and strike out from entrenched positions within their ideological and/or physical faction.

Since I was a young child, I have valued Truth as an ultimate principle. Not someone else's truth, but Truth from subjective integrity or objective transparency. What is experientially known to one can exist as their current level of highest truth, and as they grow and learn and live, that truth will adapt to new experiences bringing new contentions. Objective Truth requires nothing from humanity. It just exists. Those who can touch upon it are better for it.

Within the vast scope of mind-boggling research into an array of areas of life over my lifetime, I have found many of my conclusions to be challenged and eroded by new information, but never have I abandoned reason, logic, and intuition to conclude upon something that exists outside of the greatest Truth I am currently aware of.

Witness the growth of any human life, and it will have been rooted in epiphany, an expansion of awareness and thus an awakening to something that was always true, just as of yet not uncovered or disclosed to the observer. The meaning of life, in as simple and evident terms as possible is to become more aware than one was in every moment. Awareness exists where an inquiring mind fears not to explore. And even moreso, where the inquiring mind fears to go, but has the courage to go anyway.

This now brings me to Mr. Paul Kingstob. In a wonderful expression of the things I have spoken to above, Paul decided to freely challenge my character in public, in Vision Counsel, preplanned with printouts with my name and image, and some images and excerpts cherry picked from the upwards of 15,000 individual pieces of content that i have published on the internet. Not only this, but he decided to frame me as a dedicated “Nazi propagandist”. His intent was obviously to generate some collective challenge against my presence on the basis that I am morally inadequate for Rainbows enlightened community.

Paul, in his very few words and actions regarding this expressed several of the things I described above, but refused to do the only necessary thing to resolve the issue… open discussion.

If we at Rainbow Gatherings cannot have open discussion without resulting to jumping out of our chairs in sacred listening circles to shout “HATE SPEECH!” and berate others for expressing with authenticity their minds, then we are no better than the lowest of reasoning men. The self-censorahip practiced by individuals is perfectly fine as all individuals are free to embody anything from utter ignorance to perfect enlightnement, but the moment they extend that censorship to others by force they are committing not only a crime under the first amendment of the Consitution, a sin in the eyes of most religions, but defrauding the other of their natural right to realize their own thoughts and share with other willing beings those thoughts, which is held sacred under the most ancient maxims of Law and conditions of natural cognitive progression.

The fact stands that I did post a series of publications that showed documentaries about Judaism, WW2, and also a couple movies that were made by the NSDAP in the 30s that gave a representation of Jews that Paul may not like, and that others may not like.

In his final argument against me before I had to leave the land, he expressed to me that these videos were used to create justification for the Holocaust and that I was in fact a conspiracy nut who shared covid “nonsense”. Hmm.

Proof that these movies were used to justify a Holocaust was lacking. But the covid nonsense must be referring to the incredibly perfected proofs that now are beyond the scope of argument that show the stupidity of those who allowed themselves to be jabbed, shouted at others to jab themselves, or in any other way refused to see the apparent truth glaring at them that covid was a global scam.

He said these things as if they were facts that could not be considered from any other perspective, and that they were a given, already concluded upon, and thus would require nor accept discussion. It is this behavior that rankles me more than the argument itself. It is the idea that the matter is not open to exploration, and that what is true is beyond the scope of investigation that frames what comes next.

Wherever and whenever I see someone or some group hiding behind assumptions of validity and given truths, I challenge the claims. If I can pull one brick out of this narrative, this story, and watch as the whole thing comes tumbling down, then whatever that story is is built on faulty foundations. At this point, when it is easy to challenge most everything that has been taken as fact in history because we have the nigh infinite archive of all human works (excluding some of the intentionally hidden) at our fingertips, when we do not do so, we are voluntarily surrendering our minds to the limited sources of information that are incentivised to indoctrinate us.

Thus it is the duty of man to investigate everything, from the original perspective that the outcome of the investigation may be anything at all. A child's perspective and innocence, with an adults faculties, will, and command.

This channel is called Liberty Uncensored for a reason. It is a fearless exploration of anything that may relate to the Liberty and freedom of mankind. It bears no duty to compensate the fearful or narrowminded. It bears no obligation to those who would wield authority over it if they could. It is undaunted.

Never before have I allowed this channel, or my own words in any forum to be manipulated by an entity wishing to alter or demand conformance. Never will I. I swear this upon my life. This oath means that I will never lie to you, my readers, and I will never obfuscate the truth as it appears to me at the time of writing it.

My response to Paul will be much clearer in a coming up article, but my message to you, my reader, in regard to the reason I have shared this story here, is to be unabashed in the face of adversity, especially when that adversity is the weak argument that exploration of history ought be neglected to preserve accepted standardized truths.

Anyone who explores the narrative of Jewish history is attacked in these ways. “Nazi Propogandist”/”Nazi”/”Antisemite”/”Hate Speech”/etc etc etc

Excuses to censor out of discomfort in the questioning or exploration of historical validity.

So, allow me to shortly answer here the underlying question…

Am I a Nazi?

No

And another…

Do I question the official narrative that's been thrust down my throat since birth around what occurred in WW2 and that which is illegal to question in a number of nations in the world, and which is the only narrative allowed and accepted in public forums without leading to the verbal or otherwise assault of anyone not participating in it, and which has been changed over years contradicting itself without needing any help from any other entity…?

Yes…

Because I know a simple set of truths.

Something that is hidden has value. The deeper it's hidden the more value it has.

When everyone is told to look one way, usually it's because it leaves them exposed.

Lies build upon lies, forming a dense layer of sticky webs that make it hard to move or see in any direction, causing confusion and doubt, where Truth uplifts above the clouds into the atmosphere where everything is seen exactly as it is.

Nothing worthwhile comes without expense.

The fool objects to open his eyes for fear he may find himself blind.

History is dictated by those who pay the publishers.

A single individual may rule a million, with not a soul knowing but him.

Secrecy exists not for nothing.

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MY POSITION ON ANY TOPIC READ MY CONTENT YOURSELF OR JUST ASK ME.

DONT BE A SNEAKY LITTLE COWARD.

On October 6, 2024, Paul Kingstob “New York” sent me the following message:

“Hey, so I was just looking at an email from your “Liberty Uncensored” Newspaper about a “movie night” for “Europa: the Last Battle.” At one point in the blurb, the very disturbing question “Are Jews simply being exposed or…?” is asked in reference to the current rise in antisemitism. Less than five minutes into the film being shared, it was looking to me a lot like anti-Jewish propaganda, and a quick look at some of the reviews on IMDB confirmed that it was, indeed, anti-Jewish propaganda. I’m not sure if you created this blurb, or it was something that you just found and shared, but either way, it’s kinda’ effed up, and I think you may want to consider taking it down.”

My response:

If I didn't want to express what I expressed, I wouldn't have expressed it. If you aren't going ro actually explore the content and just gonna say “IMDB confirmed…” I don't give a shit about your opinion, which isn't even your opinion, but some idiot writing for IMDB. If you can't express a sound argument and listen to the argument of others you deserve neither my ear or my voice.

My Love is unconditional.

My time isn't.

BE BLESSED

Will you help us to dedicate more time to share the light of Truth and Bold Integrity and Nobility with the world?

Liberty Uncensored Subscription only $5.

There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $5.

Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.

Only $30 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

Infinite Blessings!

Refer your Friends for Comped Subscription

1 Month Comp per Referral!

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored

See More on Liberty Uncensored Telegram Channel.

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Tiktoc- https://www.tiktok.com/@libertyuncensored

Share and Refer! Thanks and Infinite Blessings!

Share

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

https://cash.app/$knight101390

https://paypal.me/haji4IJah



Monero:

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Bitcoin:

bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and https://home.pacinlaw.us.

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

www.libertyuncensorednp.com

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Odysee- https://odysee.com/@libertyuncensored:b

Telegram- https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/