It’s been said, but it’s the most significant thing worth repeating. Now is the time to…

GATHER→ORGANIZE→STRATEGIZE→ACT

How have we gotten here?

CBDC, totalitarian state, medical martial law, covid passports, surveillance state, ww3, poisoned air, water and food, genetic modified humans, sexual dysmorphia, hate, fear, ignorance, and orwellian nightmares a…