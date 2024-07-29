It was the morning of my birthday, almost two years ago. I woke up energized and buzzing with an idea. I knew it right away. I was going to make a newspaper.

This was not to be just any Newspaper though. Rather, it would be a voluntaryist paper, packed with many authors from the freedom community and spreading forbidden knowledge to the masses, without charge. I would get the funds to print and distribute from advertisements from people and businesses that produced something of real value to the world, and helped to uplift humanity. The advertisers would reap larger benefits from having more space for less cost in a paper that would be distributed to those who sought it out that were in the community, but also from the direct to door delivery of the paper to everyone we could reach in as many regions as possible. Overhead would be very low and everyone would be volunteers in constructing the paper or submitting content, at least to start.

We would share the information that is censored on the internet. We would share facts on vaccines, false flags, whistleblowers, central banking, living off-grid, current affairs of note, and solutions to all the various issues we face today.

Not two weeks later, I had a first issue in the works. And a month later that first issue was printed and being delivered door to door and being distributed electronically through email to thousands. I had no money from ads by then, but I did find a partner, and together we pooled our funds and made it happen.

Liberty Uncensored Subscription for $1 til August 7.

Get 80% off for 1 year

Only $6 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

If you’ve received $1 worth from us, subscribe today.

Infinite Blessings!

Over the next several months, we continued printing and distributing many papers, bearing around 95% of the costs as advertisers in the freedom community were not forthcoming. Even when they were given the data, which showed significantly higher rates of success in customer acquisition and reach. Lots of people were under the impression that newspaper was dying.

Well folks, newspapers like the New York Times and Wallstreet Journal are certainly dying, but independent newspapers are on the rise. People still love reading newspaper, just not the limited choices of the Blackrock owned indoctrination papers. They want real content. Real connection. They want the experience to leave them feeling good, and informed.

After 8 issues/8 months, me and my partner no longer had the resources to continue pumping our money into holding up the paper. Readership had grown quite a bit, and people ordering the paper and other goods in our online shop grew, but it wasn't enough. We needed revenue to continue printing. And we needed quite a lot more than we had.

To print a few thousand papers and distribute them was a couple thousand dollars, not paying anyone. To print 10 times that a distribute was a fraction of the relative costs. Realistically, we wanted to be bringing in around $10,000 by our 3rd or 4th month in ad revenue to get the paper to many many thousands of people. If we'd filled our ad space in every paper produced, we would have doubled the size and depth of the paper, our distribution range and our media access, and our frequency of printing every single month. In one year, we would have been distributing to hundreds of thousands of readers multiple times a month and been able to pay some of the people who wrote, distributed, or edited the paper.

Instead, we had to close shop on our physical printing, and we moved here to Substack exclusively until we could figure out how to bring the paper the proper revenue. Liberty Uncensored is CENSORED all over the internet. The very reason for printing a physical newspaper was to circumvent that censorship and go straight to the reader. No in between agency could fuck with us. Now, we see how much that is really needed.

In WWII, there was a group of college students that went by the name of the White Rose (and here). They distributed anti-Nazi leaflets to as many people as they could to provide real information and a message of Freedom and Liberty to those who had no access to anything but state propaganda.

Here is another example of people using the written word to defy tyranny and spread knowledge an freedom. This one from the 18th century, during the buildup to the revolutionary War. Catos Letters were published for all to see.

We want to be prepared for the collapse of the grid or the complete censorship of the internet and the absolute dominance of plutocratic indoctrination media on television, newspaper, and every other medium.

“The media of the modern world is owned and operated by the cartel of media monopolists; AT&T, CBS, Comcast, Disney, Newscorp, and Viacom. The names of these companies don’t really matter though as acquisitions and mergers are between the same shareholders and executives anyway. Some better names to remember might be Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street. Where ought we turn to for truth in news and media? What can we do to ensure that the content we are absorbing is accurate, unbiased, and representative of facts and not agendas?” Well, here we are. If we have any bias at all, it’s a bias toward freedom of the individual above all else. We do not care to throttle our speech for group think, political correctness, sensitive people’s feelings, or to engender good feelings with everyone. We are uncompromisingly intent on our purpose to disseminate fact-based content that can illuminate what has been obscured, rectify what has been perverted, and light a fire under the asses of the people who have been ensorcelled into living death. Never before in known history has a single narrative been so unqualifiedly and cunningly insinuated into the human species as that which is promulgated by the globalist cartel. We MUST utilize every effort to establish our voices and defend our lexicon before these are forever drowned in the ocean of double-speak (one might say newspeak), groupthink, and linguistic decay. Despite the greatest efforts of these monopolists, We the People have yet not surrendered our minds and hearts so fully as to disregard our humanity and our dignity. We stand firm on the battlefield for the human soul, sending lead downfield in the form of truth. We stand mighty as Sovereigns unto ourselves, steeled to open the gates and release the righteous fury that no injustice can weather. The line must be drawn in the sand. Those who have ever made any difference in this world are those who refused to be moved despite the weight of the tide that pushed against them. We are the unshakable, the immovable object, the death of the encroaching evil. If you can relate, you are in the right place. If your heart cries hearing these words, you are in the right place. If you can hear freedom ring, welcome home. We love our world, our humanity, and our story. We have chosen to be a part of that story by correcting what has been redacted and rewritten by corruption. We want a different path. We are mankind. We are the holy birth of the creative capacity of the universe. We need to remember this and create something better. Let us never waver in the confrontation with villainy, whether the villain inside or the many outside. -C.D.K.

Liberty Uncensored Newspaper will make it's comeback. It is a matter of involvement. If we can recruit the necessary advertisers we will have the means to return to printing and leveling up.

But let's get into the really good stuff now.

Paladin Press was a publishing company out of Boulder, CO, that, after 48 years of uncensored publishing of material that other publishers wouldn't touch, was shut down in 2018. They published a very large collection of books on personal freedoms, survivalism, and controversial topics such as guerilla warfare and explosives production.

Who is there to take their place? I haven't found anyone. So here we are. Liberty Uncensored wants to be a publishing house for Uncensored content. I know from experience the difficulty of getting a book published that is far from the mainstream, or even what is called alternative narratives, today.

There are many publishers that call themselves Anarchist, but in truth they are closer to violence and fascism or communism than anything else. A true Anarchist/Voluntaryist publisher is rare or perhaps not existant. Liberty Uncensored has the long term goal of becoming the source for authors who write on Freedom topics to get their works published.

More than this, we want our printing facilities to be off-grid and inaccessible to all but those who work there. We can build a printing facility in a remote area, completely off the grid and be prepared for the collapse of the infrastructure. We would be able to print media for distribution without interference from those who would do us harm.

It all comes down to money. We need the revenue to create this enterprise. We have not found to date the means to produce that revenue. We have sought angels and advertisers, which would be the main source, unsuccessfully.

But there is another way. In the future I will be making an in depth article on building Business Trusts (Pure Irrevocable Trust). For now, I will say that a UBO (Unincorporated Business Organization) Trust is to my knowledge the optimal way to structure a free market business. It existed before corporations, which came about so that governments could regulate business, and it supported the people more than any other structure.

A UBO would allow us to be unaffiliated with the IRS, governments, and other extortive institutions. Created by a private contract, our business would be private. And similar to stocks, people would be able to exchange assets like currency, precious metals, equipment, or whatever else for Trust Units. They would be beneficiaries of the Trust in essence for the agreed upon units per exchange.

No taxes can be raised against assets or gains in a Pure Irrevocable Trust. Only upon the sale of Units, can an individual be taxed (if they choose to engage that personally) on the amount of cash they recieve from that sale.

What's stopping us from building a UBO now? We need Trustees and a number of guaranteed exchangers. Trustees have to be highly knowledgeable on Trust procedure and law. It is a highly uncommon skillset and even more uncommon for those Trustees to be within the trusted community and share the motivation, the willingness to take on that responsibility, and the Fortitude to confront oppositional forces. Will we get there? Perhaps, with driven individuals who show up in service to the greater mission.

We must begin to utilize these tools that have been here (and used by the globalist parasites) all along to create the systems that can turn the tide against the globalist agendas.

Not only can a UBO be used for the creation of a freedom publisher, but for any conceivable enterprise of the freedom community. Trusts can be used by bloggers and podcasters, by precious metals dealers and alternative money creators, private militias, Charitable Organizations, Blockchain and Crypto Projects, Small businesses that don't want to regulated by unconstitutional mandates, and Social Clubs, amongst so much else.

Check out this awesome project gaining momentum as we speak.

A UBO could also help Ross.. get tuned into this project, this movement, to liberate a freedom tech pioneer who was ruthlessly and unjustly sentenced to 2 life sentences without committing a crime!

Free Ross

Free Ross

Join the Telegram for Free Ross Now FRN

https://t.me/Free_Ross_Now

Check out Jordan Pages song “Free Ross”

https://x.com/JordanPageMusic/status/1816923415112208800?t=CjR2KoQb_xcHB7ZsV7cdPQ&s=19

Sign the Petition to Free Ross Now

Watch Kenny Palurintano discuss FRN at Porcupine Freedom Festival below.

I love that people are rallying to Free Ross and joining the $CULT…

But…

Where is the momentum to change the systemic problems we face directly on the ground? Courts and their thugs (police) harassing and extorting the people by the millions. Institutionalized debt slavery enforced at gunpoint. Pedophiles teaching children in federally mandated indoctrination camps (schools). “Health and Safety” Orwellian legislative laws. On and on and on.

I just don't see how we will avoid the bloodshed that is on the globalist agenda. Unless…

I have been shouting it from the rooftops for years, like many others, that this is our time. If we wish to avoid an Orwellian Dystopia, actions must be taken. Sure, we can all individually prepare our households, but it is in the organized effort that we will see dramatic effect. As I say…

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Liberty Uncensored Subscription for $1 til August 7.

Get 80% off for 1 year

There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $1.

Your subscription makes it possible to dedicate more time to writing and conducting interviews. The more Subscribers, the better the content.

Only $6 for annual subscription, half the monthly rate.

If you’ve received $1 worth from us, subscribe today.

Infinite Blessings!

See More on Liberty Uncensored Telegram Channel.

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Tiktoc- https://www.tiktok.com/@libertyuncensored

Send some Love to Liberty Uncensored. We strive to make worthy content for you, our readers, and your support goes a long way. If you can upgrade to a paid subscription, great! Sharing our posts or referring friends are other ways to help get this message of freedom out to as many people as possible. Thanks and Infinite Blessings!

Share

Share Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

https://cash.app/$knight101390

https://paypal.me/haji4IJah



Monero:

42PzHEU4D2d56pNojaWHTxCeph3XRfpm9PTcamtmz9iULuUe8YnXA1mQAPUJuX1HEtWscp9KMxBp9FsY9yhDSFLDE8aqK2A

Bitcoin:

bc1qpdslrac8uz99eerkf3f36v336vppux92qflp3a

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

Leave your comments:

Leave a comment

Upgrading to a paid subscription allows Liberty Uncensored to focus more time on our high-quality content production.

If you feel that you have received value from this publication, consider an upgrade.

Upgrade to Paid

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org, https://home.pacinlaw.us, and www.onestupidfuck.com

If you aren’t using Presearch yet, it’s time to start. Get off Google and Bing, and use a search engine that serves your best interests and pays you Crypto for using it.

Refer a friend

Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.

Liberty Uncensored is Free to the World!

But it's not free to run.

CashApp

PayPal

Monero

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

www.libertyuncensorednp.com

Email- info@libertyuncensorednp.com

Linktree- https://linktr.ee/libertyunp

Odysee- https://odysee.com/@libertyuncensored:b

Telegram- https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Twitter- https://twitter.com/LibertyUNP

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/libertyuncensorednp/

Substack- https://www.libertyuncensored.substack.com/