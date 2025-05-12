FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Wonder how many of you will make it through this…

Recently I posted a note with several questions in it, inspiring me to write this article. Throughout this article, I would like you to consider the following questions.

The encouragement of Miscegination by the woke people is as enthusiastic as the proponents for racial exclusivity.

But why don't we ask ourselves simple, unemotional, and logical questions, like…

Is my racial heritage verging on collapse due to blending races?

Is it important to maintain the genetics of my racial heritage?

Is it more preferable to be genetically not dissimilar to my children and spouse, or the general population?

Is miscegination more morally acceptable than maintaining genetic closeness with your closest family?

If my racial distinctiveness is lost, washed away in the genetic pool of the general population of the world, would it make a difference or matter at all?

But I suppose you'd have to have an honest answer to the following questions first:

Can an Irishman be racist toward a fair skinned Lithuanian?

Can a Congoese woman be racist toward a Nigerian woman?

Is race about melanin content or social distinctiveness and national identity?

Is it racist to be opposed to miscegination without any hateful causality to the oppositional opinion?

Is it racist to recognize particular traits associated with particular races and characterize further those races by those traits that distinguish them from the rest of humanity?

Blessings yall!

To be Mixed, or not to be, that is the Question

As usual, I like to define the terms we are using to ensure we are all, as much as possible, on the same page. To that end, we must identify our key terms.

If you wish to dive into an analysis of race beyond the following definition, please venture to:

Race

Mixticius

Homogeneitas

Let's evaluate this primary question:

Is it racist to be ANY race and be proud to be a part of that race?

Of course, the use of racist here is implying a negative connotation of hate associated with the term racism. As such, this question supposes that there is the potential for a response other than no. The idea that one should be anything but proud of their heritage is as ridiculous the notion that we should carry shame from the actions of our ancestors. Whatever it is that our lineage has done, the fact that we exist to acknowledge those things is cause enough for pride. The fact of your existence is proof of the success of those who came before to fulfill the primary biological imperative, reproduction and survival.

Whatever one's racial heritage, it is an act of cultural suicide and thus the self-induced erasure of an entire category of humanity to deny the passing of ones unique heritage to ones progeny.

Next question:

Is my racial heritage verging on collapse due to blending races?

As I have clarified in other places many times now, there is a collapse of racial homogeneity amongst people of European descent. This is not some wild speculation, but a easily tracked statistical fact.

Somewhere between 7% and 15% of the world population is European descended peoples (whites) and as such already are a minority on the earth.

Just between China and India, over 1/3 of the world population is accounted for. Asia as a whole accounts for 60% of global population. Africa accounts for roughly 20%. The rest split between Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

So when we speak of minorities… white people are the minority as far as color goes. If we look at independent races such as Irish, or Swiss, or Latvian in Europe, we see that the peoples are extreme minorities compared to the behemoths of India, or Pakistan, or Nigeria which all are unapologetically racially dominated by and inclined toward their own people.

There is currently a very obvious agenda at work to utilize eugenics through planned parenthood and Covid Vaccines and food poisoned etc etc in conjunction with forced or incentivized migrations and racially motivated policies within white dominant nations to subvert the rightful authority that those people carry by ancestral heritage and right to the lands and their cultures and to fulfill the “melting pot” ideal that reduces, blends, and waters down independent and unique cultures and peoples, and makes their homegeneity, their strength, turn to fragility and thralldom.

I'm not going to supply you with the mountain of evidence for my above statement. If you aren't aware of the validity of the claim, you simply haven't done the research or have accepted a narrative without thinking for yourself.

Europe was conquered by Judaism and Catholicism a long time ago, and the nation's that are newer to this parasitical invasion like the American natives are still adjusting like Europeans had to one to two millennia ago.

European heritage hadn't been as affected in all that time as much as it was in WW2, when the face of Europe was changed drastically and ripped from its past in many ways into the modern corporate and sanitized culture.

They destroyed European culture, broke the chain of heritage and myth passed from one generation to the next, and now are fulfilling the final stage of destruction… the breeding out of the unique peoples.

By flooding these Christian nation's with Muslims and Hindus and Haitians and Nigerians and Somalians, all of whom have extremely different cultural standards, practices and religious beliefs, they are opening the doors to internal strife of immense proportion. Amongst this strife is the accessibility of interracial breeding in such a large proportion that it becomes normalized and even institutionalized in policy as a practice that rewards financially. Such as the governments giving free housing, cars, food, etc to the migrants making them appear a safer choice for breeding, when really it is just a tool for disposal of racial uniqueness and cultural bonds of European peoples and European descendant peoples.

There are folks.out there who would say this is ridiculous and hyperbole and that interracial connection globally is a source of power for the people to be connected and fight back against global tyranny together… but that's not what's happened is it? The world has been connected by the internet for over 30 years, and how much tyranny has been reversed or stopped or even challenged by a coming together of people around the world. All I have witnessed is increasing control of the various distinct cultures that have been watered down intentionally into a grey mass of slaves to technocratic pedophilic freaks.

Confusion has reigned in the mixing. People have forgotten where they come from. They just say earth, but who owns the earth? It's not nobody. They have names and addresses and they own not only the earth but you, and have used Tavistock programming and SIIS studies to make you run their well planned out maze just like rats.

And the answer to this question is ssummarized very simply as, if you don't know what nation, tribe, blood, myth, and heritage you belong to and you live within that… you are the rat in the maze and have already been lost. Cultural heritage is collapsed already for all Europeans, sanitized with a bleach called Abraham and his sons. The last threads of cultural heritage are most deifiintly being severed now, not by religion, or land, or government type… but by the very blood.

Is it important to maintain the genetics of my racial heritage?

What is important in life is subjective to the fool. Importance in life is known to every natural man…

Live with honor. Carry on the species. Create value with your life for others. Enjoy life.

So, is it important to maintain genetics? Of course, it is fundamental to our existence that you pass your genetics along and in doing so provide for the continuation of your type. You deprive the future of your culture when too many of your group breed out. So, of course it is important.

Is it more preferable to be genetically not dissimilar to my children and spouse, or the general population?

And

Is miscegination more morally acceptable than maintaining genetic closeness with your closest family?

If an Englishman breeds with a Nigerian, the child they bear will be more genetically distant from the father than any other English person. That father will be more genetically similar to any living English person than his own child. Consider that, and decide what's preferable and what is more moral.

If my racial distinctiveness is lost, washed away in the genetic pool of the general population of the world, would it make a difference or matter at all?

Would the disappearance of all blacks matter? How about Jews? Then again maybe there aren't any real Jews anymore, but I'll get into that another time.

The question of whether or not it would make any difference if the genetic purity and distinctiveness of ANY culture were erased is such an eggrrgiously idiotic thing to even consider. But humanity hasn't been too shy about genocides in the past so why would we expect any different now… because of the internet, modern sensibilities and enlightnement, or woke self righteousness and pompous self aggrandizement?

No folks, there is nothing more natural to man than the killing of other men. And ther eis nothing so natural to the stupid masses than obeying orders from authority figures. It's a pretty sad state of things. As such, it is the duty of those who have the intelligence, the courage, and the will to draw a line in the sand, else their entire way of life will be washed into the blob of humanity, disappeared and forgotten. Would it make a difference if white people were disappeared? I'll let you just sit with that yourself.

Can an Irishman be racist toward a fair skinned Lithuanian?

Duh…

Can a Congoese woman be racist toward a Nigerian woman?

Duh…

If you're still with me here, I'd like to give a short analysis of the incentives for endogemous marriages, meaning marriages within ones tribe, nation, race, and only after these have been considered, species.

The closer one marries without excessive closeness, such as cousin marriages, the more tangible and intangible the parties will relate to each other in cultural, social, spiritual, ideological and practical ways. The closer these parties were in youthful experience, the more likely they will relate and understand life. This creates a strong likelihood of longterm sustainable marriages, which leads to healthy homes, healthy children and healthy communities.

Psychologically, people are drawn to accept the boundaries of the known rather than the risks of the unknown. Having healthy communal boundaries, which include religion, laws, and other norms, unique to that group, makes boundaries that can be cultivated and provide rewards to that group, starting with contentment and satisfaction of knowing where one stands and how to conduct oneself for accolades and honor and social standing, and how to lose that through bad faith to the groups boundaries.

Like attracts like. We are naturally.inclined toward that which reflects us, that is unless we convince ourselves that we are evil and must attract our opposites.

As I've said many times before, the gaussian curve explains the universe. The vast majority will fit into the standards of endogemy, while outliers will misceginate, to mescere with that which is unlike. And any keen observer of nature will discover that it is at the edges that the most amazing things happen. Where the forest meets the plains or the ocean meets the mangrove forest. In these places, at the edges of two systems quite different from each other, new things are made. But if we calculate how much of a system is involved in the edges, it would be a fraction of a fraction of that systems whole.

Right now, the miscegination occurring is not at a fraction of a fraction, it is in single to double digit percentages of the whole. That degree of edge is destructive, not productive.

This is the result of mass brainwashing to fulfill agendas to eliminate those that present the greatest threat to global domination by the parasitical class…

Jews/Jesuits/Masons/Illuminati/Babylonian Death Cult/Reptilian motherfuckers. I don't care what you call them, we know them by their acts, and they are evil. They are the destroyers of worlds and the inversion of all that is whole and right.

Fight back with simple day to day actions. Date within your tribe. Make babies that will continue on the heritage you were lifted into at birth.

BE BLESSED

