This begs the question though, is race and the attempted elimination of it just another form of 'divide and conquer'?

And why specifically the genocide of the "white" races? Do they hold certain characteristics, or is it just due to delusions of grandeur of the occulted elites who dream of a single slave race?

Excellent article, and thx for sharing. you had me in suspense, waiting for you to lay blame where it belongs, you finally did. I just would have made one annotation, ( that Christian ) “Europe was conquered by Judaism and Catholicism a long time ago, and the nation's that are newer to this parasitical invasion like the American natives are still adjusting like Europeans had to one to two millennia ago.” Judaism and Catholicism are not Christian. The Bible specifically teaches about miscegenation and race mixing. The first incident recorded was in the garden, with Cain, ( Cain had a different recorded lineage, separate from Adam’s for proof) the second was Esau marring the daughters of Cain! (God hated Esau for miscegenation) The third is recorded was in Ezra! And finally the words of the Christ himself, specifically stating the jews were race mixed bastards and NOT FROM GOD NOT OF GOD, Jesus specifically states MY FATHER AND YOUR FATHER = DIFFERENT FATHERS

John 8:38-47 KJV -

38 I speak that which I have seen with my Father: and ye do that which ye have seen with your father.

39 They answered and said unto him, Abraham is our father. Jesus saith unto them, If ye were Abraham's children, ye would do the works of Abraham. ( stating in plain words, you are not the children of Abraham)

40 But now ye seek to kill me, a man that hath told you the truth, which I have heard of God: this did not Abraham.

41 Ye do the deeds of your father. ( not the father of the Christ) Then said they to him, We be not born of fornication; we have one Father, even God. ( Jesus never mentioned fornication ,those jews knew what he was talking about )

42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ( denying God was their father) ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; ( so Jesus came from God, but not the bastard jews he speaking to) neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

44 Ye are of your father the devil, ( well there it is, for all to read and cannot deny ) and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, ( who was a murderer from the beginning CAIN THATS WHO) and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, ( hath God said ? ) he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.

46 Which of you convinceth me of sin? And if I say the truth, why do ye not believe me?

47 He that is of God heareth God's words: ( that’s why Jesus stated above, “ you cannot hear my words “ ) ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God. ( BECAUSE GOD DID NOT MAKE YOU )

