FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

Blessings

This video expresses in soft terms what I have expressed in my forthright manner before, though our Brit friend does not seem to recognize the totality of the globalist agenda at play.

No matter how you slice the matter up, the bottom line is that our economical future is as fucked as our Freedoms. My calculations between 2017 and this year have consistently shown that we are running our financial security into the ground and soon we will be in worse collective condition than Weimar Berlin in 1923.

You can read about Weimar and my correlative analysis here:

In this article I quote some analysis from my book, Unveiling A Better World: Deconstructing the Veracity of the American Fable, but we must not take these numbers as accurate for 2025, as they reflect 2017-2018 position.

Since 2019, we have been witness to the stage being set for a more drastic inflationary period than even Weimar Germany experienced. The FED created 4X it's total production of currency in 3 years as it had in the previous 106… which of course is insane.

As 80% of the population can be counted on to be mindless NPC, order following drones and Karen's, it can be assumed they are complaining about their cost of living as a reflection of politicians playing musical chairs from the White House all the way down to the local Mayor or County commissioners.

Unfortunately for them, a new political mouthpiece will not alter the fact that 4X the supply=4X the cost of living (in the most simple terms). Besides this, every bit of commerce is regulated to such extremes that no true commerce exists within the government authority. Rather, taxes and slavery exist.

But, as you may know, this regulation is not Capitalism. It is Communism/Plutocracy and it is a vile misrepresentation of Capitalism. By controlling the market in every conceivable manner, the parasitical class can manipulate people to accept ever increasing deficits of personal Freedom. The iterative war of attrition being waged leads people to believe nothing serious is happening or perhaps just makes them apathetic such that they take no action to correct the problems in theirs lives.

Since pretty much all assets purchased by people in the US are on credit, meaning the banks own the assets, meaning the Rothschilds and all the globalist Satanists own the assets, all they need to do now, is to drive the eeconomy all the way into the ground, blame it on the “white” people to produce more self-loathing and undeserved shame, and then provide CBDC's as a miraculous solution that is perfected right in the nic of time… a solution perfectly tailored to rescue half of your asset value and net worth, but not everything, so that the wealth transfer to the Satanists from the wealthiest nation on earth can bring more sheckels into their coffers.

This leads us to the question of whether or not Slavery of the “Atlantic Slave Trade to the 13 British Colonies” variety was more unbearable than, say, indentured servitude occurring contemporaneously, or for the general population in the early post-"emancipation” era, or any time since leading to today.

Well, the video answers this pretty succinctly and tactfully, as well. My own version of a video like that might just be a tirade of insults directed toward the 80-95% of the population that will continue to stare at me with fluoride eyes when I tell them “more money that is created, less each money is worth, less you can buy.” Hopefully you were able to catch my tone there.

What is a slave anyway, and what's the difference between a free market servant and a slave? Is there profit in either in today's world? If slavery is demeaning, is servitude the same? Find out my answers in the article below:

I almost want to skip over any response to the current incredibly disingenuous and despicable madness that has spread through the vehicle of wokeism/post-modernism/feminism… but it's always worth the mention because of its inherant connection, at a causal level, to the resultant, the incomprehensible stupidity of the gay and retarded ideologues that spew forth the content of their washed brains, regurgitating the fundamentally gaslighting, machiavellian, and self-destructive thoughts that Tavistock thought up and inseminated them with.

Therfore, I will simply say…

The WOKE are, and are going to be, the first victims of the ideologies they espouse. Those close to them will be next and etcetera. So basically, those who wish to survive what is coming, should either disengage and remove yourself as far away from any woke infected person as possible, or take the more aggressive route and remove the targets ability to infect you, in whatever way is reasonable at the moment.

Now, that does not mean that I am supporting the Conservative Christian Trumper or whatever the fuck the “other side” of the duopoly might be described as at this moment. If wokism is the shitting end of the snake, you are the head biting down on its own ass. You are different, but the same. I offer the same advice to anyone who encounters these dangerous people, as it is a very thin line between knowing your politicians are evil and electing them anyway, and being a stooge for evil policies dictated by the camp you have chosen to glue yourself to.

The duopoly is gay, retarded, and stupid, and I'd prefer you left me out of it, thanks.

Instead, when I speak, or write, I do so out of original thoughts, deep contemplations on the nature of existence, and research that would make most people die of boredom. I don't replicate the thoughts of others, but rather question them, open them, dissect them, manipulate them into various shapes to see if they can hold true under different circumstances, and I pose them to you, my readers, as raw as I can, to offer you the same opportunity, and to reflect upon your responses.

So here is one of those times:

I wonder how many people will take the time to click the article links in this article as well as watch the video before responding here? Most people prefer to regurgitate and “be heard” more than actually learning and developing a greater understanding. Average IQ and federal schools, has something to do with this, and it's getting worse with every immigrant that crosses the border. The more important aspect of this though, is that in any population, there will be those capable and willing to genuinely learn and grow, and then there will be the rest… and the rest make up a very large majority.

Authority is craved by the masses, demanded in fact. This is why I have come to a more concretized notion that Voluntaryism will never work for the masses, unless we have a instantaneous and universal shift in consciousness to the 5th dimension or whatever, which I seriously think is utter garbage.

You can dive into this topic here:

Instead, it is the most minimalistic beaurocracy possible as a form of government that will have the greatest potential for beneficence, and it is the most beneficent government possible that needs to be sought to rule over those who demand an authority rule over them. Let those who want to live in a zoo, live in a zoo, while the rest of us, who have the intellectual, moral, physical and spiritual capacity to harmonize in Anarchistic collective prosperity, treat others how we wish to be treated.

Poor, wretched, and stupid peoples, nations determined on your own misfortune and blind to your own good! You let yourselves be deprived before your own eyes of the best part of your revenues; your fields are plundered, your homes robbed, your family heirlooms taken away. You live in such a way that you cannot claim a single thing as your own; and it would seem that you consider yourselves lucky to be loaned your property, your families, and your very lives. The Discours sur la servitude volontaire of ÉTIENNE DE LA BOÉTIE, 1548

If they prefer authority of government to the risky Liberty of self-responsibility and accountability … let them have it, so long as it doesn't apply force upon you or others unwilling to cede that authority.

It's like those sad individuals who have spent 20 or 50 years of their life in prison, and would prefer to remain in prison because it is comfortable, normalized, and has clear identifiable boundaries and rules, besides the security of consistent meals, a dedicated bed, and very recognizable and manageable stressors.

The “prison planet” that we all share isn't so different, is it? Except, out here, there are far more things ro stress over. The game is more complex. Freedom seems more real, and the bars seem further away. But most aren't smelling the flowers and experiencing their freedom. Instead, they live in the mental and physical restraints of Tavistock social programming, government regulations and rules, and the seemingly infinite spirals of guilting and shaming and doubting and fearing.

Bottom line…

STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES YOU ARE A SLAVE IN WORSE CONDITIONS THAN SLAVES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD IN ALMOST ANY ERA BE PROUD OF YOUR UNIQUE HERITAGE, WHATEVER IT IS, AND HONOR YOUR ANCESTORS BY NOT THROWING IT AWAY TO PARASITIC PEDOPHILES TO THE POINT OF THIS ARTICLE: ITS NOT JUST MINIMUM WAGE WORKERS THAT ARE WORSE OFF THAN 19TH CENTURY AFRICAN SLAVES IN AMERICA… IT IS THE MAJORITY OF THE POPULATION

BE BLESSED

Will you help us to dedicate more time to share the light of Truth and Bold Integrity and Nobility with the world?

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

If you are ready, let's do it together. We can start at https://t.me/libertyuncensored

Liberty Uncensored is a free, community-driven, freedom-oriented newsprint.

We need your help to bring it to the next level!

Blessings!

