FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

*Note: this is a longer article. But it is one that I enjoyed writing more than I thought I would when I started. Dreaming up the win. We are all heroes, or ought to be, in our own stories. But this is more than a story, it's allegorical prophecy, it's manifestation of truth, it's deliberate assault on the globalist vanguard. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing it.

If I Was Made King Today

The inspiration for this article comes from Larken Rose's book, The Most Dangerous Superstition, in which he asks a question of the reader.

“If you were made King today, what would you do?”

Larken says,

“A simple mental exercise gives a glimpse into how and why politicians act the way they do. Think about what you would do if you were made king of the world. If you were in charge, how would you improve things? Consider the question carefully before reading on… When asked what they would do if they were in charge, almost no one answers, “I would just leave people alone.” Instead, most people start imagining the ways in which they could use the ability to control people as a tool for good, for the betterment of mankind. If one starts with the assumption that such control can be legitimate and righteous, the possibilities are nearly endless. One could make a healthier country by forcing people to eat more nutritious foods and exercise regularly. One could help the poor by forcing the rich to give them money. One could make people safer by forcing them to pay for a strong system of defense. One could make things more equitable, and society more compassionate, by forcing people to behave the way they should. However, while many positive benefits for society can be imagined, if only “government” power were used for good, the potential for tyranny and oppression – in fact the inevitability of tyranny and oppression – is just as easy to imagine. Once someone believes himself to have the right to control others, there is little likelihood that he will choose not to use that power. And, whatever noble intentions he may have had to begin with, what he will actually end up doing is using violence, and the threat of violence, to impose his will upon others. Even seemingly benevolent causes like “giving to the poor” first require “government” to forcibly take wealth from another. Once someone – however virtuous and well-intentioned he may be – has accepted the premise that “legal” aggression is legitimate, and once he has been given the reins of power, and with them the supposed right to rule, the chances of that person choosing not to forcibly control his neighbors is almost none. The level of coercion and violence he inflicts upon others may vary, but he will become a tyrant, to one degree or another, because once someone truly believes that he has the right to rule (even if only in a “limited” manner), he will not view others, or treat others, as equals. He will view them, and treat them, as subjects.”

I have been a practicing Anarchist for a third of my life at least, in the most extreme way I could under the conditions of my environment. I contend that Anarchy/Voluntaryism is the highest form of human interaction possible. Let’s get our definitions straight here.

Freedom is a mental condition-a condition of the spirit. All of us are free, if we but choose to acknowledge it. To borrow from Rose Wilder Lane, freedom is control of self. The essence of your "self" is your mind, soul, and spirit. We all are always free to change our thoughts, improve our knowledge and understanding, change our attitudes and beliefs-the inner part of each of us. We do need more folks to recognize that they already are FREE! Liberty is a condition of the physical body: the absence of physical restraints. We seek liberty to use our resources, time, intelligence, and energy in the most beneficial (to us) way. A productive, healthy society of freedom-and liberty-minded individuals is not to be confused with a libertine one. The conditions of liberty and freedom, above all, require individual responsibility in every phase of life. Each of us must take the consequences of our actions, good and bad. This is not easy, especially with our Big Brother the State standing by to present at least the illusion of "help" with every aspect of our lives. Because the root of the problem (irresponsibility) is so ingrained, trying to convince others to live the freedom ideas through slogans, speeches, and hype is usually short on results. At best they provide the spark which causes an individual to seek out new information. The "library of freedom"-books, pamphlets, newspapers, and magazines-not only documents man's quest from ancient times forward, but also is an important, longer lasting way to spread the word and fan the spark of interest into a flame. But "plain-Jane" and unexciting as it sounds, I believe the most effective way to spread the freedom idea is to educate ourselves and raise our children to be honest, knowledgeable, confident, responsible lovers of freedom-to light a single candle. If each one of us lights another candle, and each of those follows suit, the freedom ideas will grow from a quiet bonfire to a WILDFIRE engulfing everything in its path. Living in an environment of liberty and freedom is akin to being a parent-it is the best of times; it is the worst of times. With neither can you ever relax your vigilance, there is always work to be done, you are always being called upon to exercise new skills, and improve upon old ones. There is a tremendous amount of worry involved, also discouragement and uncertainty. On the other hand, it is hard to convey to a non-parent, just as to a statist, the joys, rewards, exhilaration, and satisfactions that make the responsibilities worthwhile. You just have to have faith, jump in, and DO IT! -Julie Watner

The science of mine and thine---the science of justice---is the science of all human rights; of all a man's rights of person and property; of all his rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is the science which alone can tell any man what he can, and cannot, do; what he can, and cannot, have; what he can, and cannot, say, without infringing the rights of any other person. It is the science of peace; and the only science of peace; since it is the science which alone can tell us on what conditions mankind can live in peace, or ought to live in peace, with each other. These conditions are simply these: viz., first, that each man shall do, towards every other, all that justice requires him to do; as, for example, that he shall pay his debts, that he shall return borrowed or stolen property to its owner, and that he shall make reparation for any injury he may have done to the person or property of another. The second condition is, that each man shall abstain from doing so another, anything which justice forbids him to do; as, for example, that he shall abstain from committing theft, robbery, arson, murder, or any other crime against the person or property of another. So long as these conditions are fulfilled, men are at peace, and ought to remain at peace, with each other. But when either of these conditions is violated, men are at war. And they must necessarily remain at war until justice is re-established. Through all time, so far as history informs us, wherever mankind have attempted to live in peace with each other, both the natural instincts, and the collective wisdom of the human race, have acknowledged and prescribed, as an indispensable condition, obedience to this one only universal obligation: viz., that each should live honestly towards every other. The ancient maxim makes the sum of a man's legal duty to his fellow men to be simply this: "to live honestly, to hurt no one, to give to every one his due". This entire maxim is really expressed in the single words, to live honestly; since to live honestly is to hurt no one, and give to every one his due. -Lysander Spooner

An Anarchist would never consider using newfound authority in any way other than to enhance the potential of others by reducing the constraints upon their free will. Thus, an Anarchist who finds himself King would likely annihilate all forms of government and control mechanisms and leave everyone to their own designs, from which it is a fair assumption that the majority of local small communities would form their own governments or associations.

We know as a certainty that numerous smaller nations is far more preferable to a monolithic single nation. The united States of America is supposed to be a Union for example. It is the Union of the several States. Each State being a Nation unto itself, and their union a Confederacy formed as a general protection and enhancement of the group. You can see more about this in my previous articles on Law in the uSA.

Whenever a State gets too large, it becomes a foreign government to the people. It is too far removed from the common man to have any notion of the common man’s interests. It has no desire or need to serve the general population anymore, because along the way of becoming a large nation, it acquired the ability to enforce its own agendas without any fear of the general populace, the common man. You can find a longer discourse on this in my previous articles on secession.

The united States of America being the example for this article, is a massive nation. I only call it a nation because it acts as one, but it was never intended to be a nation, but a union of sovereign nations. 350 million people all beholden to the “laws” of the de Facto communist bureaucrats and oligarchs that call themselves Congress members, President’s, and Supreme Court Judges. How is it reasonable or acceptable to have such an entity?

Even if every State were it’s own entity, many of the states would yet be larger than most other countries in the world. China and India, uSA and Brazil, Indonesia and Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, and some others have populations over 100,000,000 souls.

How is it reasonable that one entity controls this amount of humanity? And control is the right word. People fool themselves into believing they are free or that their choice matters, when in reality they are cannon fodder for a few controllers at the top of the pyramid. The woke left believes that government should provide everything that their demented minds can manufacture, while the “conservative right” believes government should constantly fight pointless wars, print endless money, and are largely made up of the self-defeating Judeo-Christian idiots. They are the backbone of the New World Order, while the woke dumbasses are the flame that hardens the conservative temper, thus pushing the nation into a predictable authoritarian regime, beholden not to the people but to the communist/zionist/globalist oligarchy. Two sides of the same coin, with a bunch of other little players running around.

To say that Anarchy is the highest form of human interaction is to say that it is attainable to the highest order of human beings. The most intelligent, the most moral, the most capable. For the majority population , anarchy is something more difficult to wrap their minds around. They are the horde, the mass of sheep that will move as a herd in whatever direction is calling the loudest, or away from whichever dog is more vicious. To say that Anarchy is available to these people is like saying the enlightenment of Buddha, the divine way of being of Jesus, or the grandeur, pride, and glory of the Olympiads is available to them. To not need an external law to direct you not to steal is the way of the Anarchist. To need that law and the force of authority to bind you to it is to be a statist, a slave, and a minor/child/infant. If one doesn’t have the internal mechanism that produces a self-correcting morality; the angel on one’s shoulder, the conscience, or they allow the devil on the other shoulder to speak louder, or ignore their conscience, and act in evil, against the natural order and law that we are all born unto, then they are of a lower order than that of the Anarchist.

There is no equality in life, past the fact of existence. We are all alive, and in that we are equal. Beyond that, in every aspect, we grow in different ways that, under natural order, would compliment each other. We are equitably arranged. The equity is easy to see. The distribution of natural talents and honed skills, the different levels and kinds of intelligence, and the gifts of unqualified nature that lend us to appreciate one more than the next as each to their own. This distribution eradicates any notion that all are equal in this world. It is utterly ridiculous and lends to the fact that the self-deprecating are the ones who so often develop into bullies and equality activists for the same reason. They cannot face their own inner world, so they rather puke their disease onto those around them to level the playing field. There has never been, nor will there ever be equality. There can only exist self-awareness. That is something that requires the proper environment to be produced in the herd.

The vast majority of the population is in the herd, moving where they are told to move, singing when told to sing, and paying taxes when told to pay. They are the NPC's, the mindless mass, the dragging weight of humanity. They are undecided of themselves, and can only think in terms which have been provided to them. It is not a matter of awakening the general population, like is so often repeated thematically in movies like the Matrix. It is about awakening the spirit in the right people. The intelligent and capable population that will be symbols and ideals for the mass populace to aspire to. Despite their flaws, characters like Martin Luther King are honored and people aspire to be like them, but only the image and idea of them, the man at the podium and in pictures. Not the real man, but the ideal. Ideals can be embodied, and can grow beyond the bounds and limits of a living character. They become representations of the ideal.

So, while in an ideal world, where the awakening of the general populace is possible because they have the capacity to absorb it, digest it, and become it, we live in the real world, where probabilities exist. It is extremely unlikely that the general population will respond fast enough to globalist actions to alter the course humanity is set on. As I’ve mentioned in prior Articles, it is never the suffering of the middle class (general population) that produces revolution, but rather it is the promise or hope of a better situation in their personal lives, the fulfillment of individual aspirations that drives them to revolt. You can see more about that here…

The only way of altering course drastically from the edge of the cliff looming ahead is to take the reins from those who are driving the herd, and to steer away and toward green pasture. It is a waste of time and energy to argue with fools. Let them argue amongst each other like birds pecking each other for space on the bird bath. If you have the ability to see beyond that, it is pointless to join the argument.

It is up to those who have the elevation of mind, the noble character, and the iron will to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. This was once a more common virtue, and each knew it to the degree that they were capable of providing it. What was righteous was worth dying for. Today people are selling their souls for the privilege of living, while they refer to themselves as spiritual or Christian or whatever takes their fancy at the moment. Where is the action?

Robert B. Cialdini, Influence, New and Expanded

In this same way, large populations will be more inclined to take an action of righteous origin when they see others doing such. This is balanced against their internal risk management, such that they determine if the action will provide a higher negative result in their life than positive. Seeing as religious and faith based conviction is at an all time low, they are likely to base their determination on more selfish conclusions than noble ones. I am not saying that no nobility will be seen, but that as a probability, it will be seen less than not.

Since 95 percent of the people are imitators and only 5 percent initiators, people are persuaded more by the actions of others than by any proof we can offer. Robert B. Cialdini

There is a definitive character mirroring of perceived leaders of any population by the general population itself. If leaders are psychopathic pedophiles, the population will mirror this more so. If the leaders are noble in character and in deed and reputation, the people will be as well. We can simply look at modern culture and see this in full and obvious view. The lowest of characters are driving the herd, which is mirroring those low characters. Low intelligence and morality, coupled with willful ignorance and an acceptance of faithless materialism.

Those of noble spirit are kept in frustrations, as I point out in this poem I wrote over a decade ago.

And still that man lives on in the hearts of the virtuous and divine nobility of man, as do all the ancestors preceding who stood when others bent their knee, lifted their voice when others quietly receded, and joined the fray with Valhalla, Maha Kali, or Freedom on their lips and burned into their hearts.

We suffer injustice so long as we tolerate it to protect our own accumulation. I SAY NO! The cowards may cower from death and loss, but those who have the nobility to challenge evil will not.

What I am attempting to convey in all of this, is that Anarchy is not the answer to a world absolutely not beholden to the ideal. It is an individual answer for those of high character, intelligence and inherent morality, but it is not a solution to the problem of highest regard… the massive herd that will always go along to get along. When facing the determined, entrenched, and experienced, millennia old, Globalist mechanism, it is not in the realm of probability that a philosophy requiring a 180° turn by the general populace will be accepted. The environment isn’t conducive to producing such grandiose results. It is like trying to force a murdering rapist to suddenly act in Christ Consciousness. They are primed for it, and even if certain progress is made, the environment will force them to submit piecemeal again over time.

How does the environment change? By altering the authoritarian role to one of benevolence. Once in that state, the people may be participant in creating the voluntaryist society of the future. A counterpoint to this is to say that through the conflict that we see today, what is produced will be as diamond from a lump of coal. But this is not real. We don’t go from conflict straight to resolution or evolution, otherwise the multitude of wars and revolutions would have produced this in the past. Instead, it is only the Globalists, who are organized and determined generationally, who have learned how to fine tune their agenda and works to enslave, exterminate, control, and otherwise inhumanely treat humanity. The general population today is not nearly as cultivated, wise, educated or moral as that of the population of 1776. Ancient cultures around the world can boast superiority in almost every sector against the current population. And if they could not implement a system of absolute individual accountability, responsibility, and virtue, how do we think we will accomplish it today?

…let's now come to the question of limited government versus anarchy and which term, if either, a thinking person could adopt as his philosophical badge. (And so as not to let it cloud our minds, let's try to leave out of account the fact that anarchy, as popularly understood, is a pejorative term, bringing to mind images of terrorism.) Baldy Harper, Leonard Read's first associate at FEE and later founder of the Institute for Humane Studies, looked at it in a way that I find attractive. He had no more idea than the man in the moon whether we or our descendants will ever actually see a "total alternative," as he put it, to political, tax-supported-government. But he pointed out the importance of holding the ideal clearly in mind as a heuristic device and a compass to help us keep moving always in the direction of freedom. The analogy he used was that of the north star and the mariner who steers by it. The mariner doesn't expect to reach the star. But, steering by it, which is a process entailing innumerable small decisions and self-corrections, not one of which he could make without the star, he eventually reaches Liverpool. We need a transcendent ideal always in mind, Baldy would say, to help guide our everyday decisions that determine whether or not we keep on our heading toward freedom. That's why I'm less than fully satisfied with the ideal of "limited government." Whether mankind will ever regain the completely free society we know he enjoyed at the pre-state level, where the authority of the village headman was the same in kind i.e. authority over his person and property and not that of anyone else, as that exercised by the poorest member of the village, it will probably not be for you or me to know. But while we live, let perfect liberty be our guiding star. -Spencer H. MacCallum

Thus I say a benevolent authority is the only way to lead the herd away from the cliff, to set again on green pastures, and to liberate authority piecemeal from there as the populace becomes able and ready, until all that is left is an enlightened people in a supportive environment.

The next logical question is, how would one do this? Here is my answer to that.

What would I do if I was made King today?

*note: I am not specifying how, or the circumstances prior that led to Kingship because that isn’t the point here, but let’s assume it was a generally well received decision of the general population, and that I now have full access and authority of the Federal and State governments. My word is Law.

*note: I have a numbered list here, though the points listed under each number aren’t necessarily an order, though I did try to keep it generally that way. Many of these things would be simultaneous.

1. The primary object of my attention in the first instance would be house cleaning.

I would immediately declare anyone who is or has been a member of any Globalist institution outside of the Law, and place rewards for their capture anywhere in the world.

I would eviscerate everything in the Constitution but the enumeration of Rights in the Bill of Rights, but I would expand it with clear language stating that Rights cannot be limited in any way by any terran authority.

I would send in the new loyal army to surround and occupy every single agency of the old government. As the agents of these vestiges of tyranny would be allowed to leave these buildings, they would have to go through a process of questioning, to determine who responsibility would land on for crimes against humanity.

Once all these buildings were cleared of people, they would be bombed into dust, demolished in the hopes they would never rise again. A new center of governance would be commissioned and erected, centrally in the nation.

The military would be overturned, such that volunteers would make up the body of the military, but none would be full time except for the least possible to maintain our defensive preparedness. Every male at 16 through 40 who is physically and mentally capable would mandatorily serve in a training program to ensure the entire population is dependable and knows how to operate as a whole military. Over 40, they could choose to volunteer.

The Federal Reserve Bank Branches would all be audited in the most severe fashion, demolished immediately after we retrieve all evidence, and the bankers generally speaking hung at the first opportunity. Fractional reserve banking and credit creation banking, Usury, private central banking of all types, would be made punishable by death.

The IRS would be similarly treated. Additionally, all income tax would be completely scrubbed from existence, and it would be unlawful to ever extort the population through an income tax by any agency. Tariffs of all types would be removed. Most taxes of all kinds would be removed, excluding sales tax on certain items and services in which government involvement was required, or where government subsidized an industry, or where private companies were involved. Property tax would be applied, but only until proper titles were exchanged with new government (explained further in part 2).

Importation of foreign products/goods would be banned, no tariffs, but a ban, unless absolutely necessary for survival. This would make it necessary for the population to develop those products themselves, which would create whole industries or advance whole industries at home., and reverse the interdependence agenda of the Globalists.

All government benefits as they are would be eradicated. Disappear. The government is not a mommy or daddy. That being said, new compensation for military service, or other forms of service in the now extremely small governments, would be created, such as free housing and per diem etc. Civil service isn’t a career, it’s service done for ones Community. No payment beyond equity for one’s time and sacrifice from other work is appropriate.

All assets accrued by billionaires who have defrauded or otherwise committed crimes against the inherent rights of man, will be stripped of them, and they would be destitute to fend for themselves in the world.

Those who like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, Trudeau and all the other Globalists like pretty much the entire Rothschild family would be put on a most wanted list, and hung as soon as possible. Of course, the evidence of their crimes is public already, so it shouldn’t take much to get to the hanging part. Let a grand jury assign their death.

I would immediately set fire to all treaties, agreements, and arrangements of international policy. All monetary flows would stop out of the nation. Then I would send a copy and pasted note to every nation in the world stating that if they desired to discuss any new arrangements they could reach out at their leisure. I would add that we will do no harm to any nation who does not harm us.

I would immediately seal all borders, not because immigrants are bad, but because during the rebuilding of a nation, it is not smart to allow more distraction than needed. Also, anyone who emigrated to this country illegally in the past 10 years would be removed from the country. They would have to return when the nation is prepared to receive them.

I would immediately remove all mandates around schooling, leaving the education of the youth to their parents. No money would be given to schools, communities would have to fund this themselves. With that said, money would be given in grants to those with the ability to produce new educational books and course guides and other material that is not burdened by censorship and educates through a process of teaching how to think rather than what to think. The only mandates that would be emplaced would be physical fitness minimum requirements, and requirements for entering government service.

Every and all restrictions regarding firearms, explosives, and whatever else falls under “arms” would be eliminated.

Abortion would be treated as any other kind of murder. Sex changes/gender reassignment would be a death sentence for any doctor who performed it on a child. Free market otherwise, though it would be unlawful, as a fraud, to tell people you are a man if you are a really woman and vice versa.

Pharmaceutical industry would be gutted immediately. All culpable for fraud, assault, murder, etc. would be hung as mass murders and criminals against humanity. Any necessary product, like epipens, would be produced by government only while waiting for a grant program to find a new diverse array of suppliers to manufacture it.

All illegal drugs would be decriminalized to use them. Those that serve only to destroy like heroin and fentanyl would be unlawful to sell, and punishable by death.

Wherever I say punishable by death, it means that the local populace may take it upon themselves to hang these people, but if they don’t, if the kings men get them, they’ll be hung anyway.

All corporate police structures, from local town police to the FBI are immediately dissolved, and the members of these organizations are audited for criminal actions, and punished accordingly. The sheriffs and Marshals would remain after audit, but their numbers drastically reduced. Just enough to have a presence in each county. And they would be approved by each county by its own people in whatever way they saw fit.

Nobility would be chosen in every county to take nominal charge of that county, i.e. Counts. Each state, and region would also have Nobility.

The only institutions that would remain after clearing house, would be the King and Nobles, the Treasury, the Military, and Sheriffs/Marshals.

2. It is now time to set up new institutions and practices. Enough demolishing, now we build.

First thing would be to establish the free market properly. Free banking would be established, in which anyone may create a bank, and print their own money, and sell their banking services to the population at large. They simply cannot charge interest, give loans from nothing, but they can exchange their money for government money. And yes, the government also has a bank, called the treasury.

Local small businesses would get access to lower taxes or larger bonds for each worker they hired.

Every unoccupied house in the country would be given one month to find an occupant, or the house would be given to homeless families for however long they lived there, returning to the owner after they voluntarily moved on. This would force the owners of the houses to lower rates until they found someone willing to rent or lose assets.

Since it is now illegal to charge interest, and old central banks are gone, and no tax is paid to anyone for property, the amount owners and managers of housing had to charge to make ends meet would be cut way down.

Homelessness would be banned, unemployment would be banned. But the definitions of these things would also change. A person living in a caravan in the middle of the desert carving wooden bears that they sell at markets once a month is still abiding by the Law.

Since government no longer sends a slew of checks to people every month, the people are responsible to create their incomes and take action. Since rent is lowered, jobs are incentivized in small businesses, and there’s no exorbitant taxes, life is a lot easier financially. Also, since imports are banned, there is enormous gaps that must be filled by entrepreneurs. Job creation becomes a survival need, and free market will drive it, within the confines of the nation, keeping money in the economy, rather than exporting it outside.

Since federal reserve notes were made useless, people would be found in a pickle in the immediate moment. So, an exchange program would be made, that anyone can exchange any FRN at any local bank for one year, and be given 10% redemption of an equitable amount of that local banks money, which the bank can have redeemed with government IOU’s/Bonds, redeemable after 1 year. So, if you have $1000 of worthless inflated FRN, and your local bank is giving out real value in goldbacks or silverbacks or bills backed by land or cooperative farming, or some other asset, with a valuation of 1 to 100, you now have the means of exchanging your $1000FRN for $100LocalBankMoney, which will be able to purchase, likely, more goods or services than that $1000FRN could have the day before it was dissolved. This is because what you could buy with $1000 FRN you can now purchase with only $10LocalBankMoney. You now have 10 times the value you had, and you can actually use it, or invest it back into the bank and get stock in the bank, or whatever you like. The money is actually yours, so long as it is in your hand. That is real money.

Every woman who removed herself from industry and became a housewife would be given a bond, every year hence, redeemable after 40 years of age, of a twentieth of her industry average annual income. For every child a housewife had, she would earn a bond in that child’s name, which she could redeem when the child was 16.

Any unmarried and childless adult will pay a tax equivalent to the bond amount for a single child every year. This encourages marriage, and health and fertility and childbearing. Any adultery would be fined, but polygamous marriages would be Lawful, so long as all parties were voluntarily inclined.

The age of adulthood under Law would be reduced to 16. Predominantly, the reason for this, is because the longer we coddle our youth the less likely they will be to experience the world as capable participants. We could say any ambiguous number for Adulthood, but really, it comes down to the ability and readiness of the individual. It would be dangerous to approach the puberty ages to closely, but 16 was recognized by many nations for millennia, and it worked.

Property is not truly owned by individuals in the uSA and most elsewhere. It is banks that own them. Since the banks were dissolved, new local banks formed of their own accord, and since titles are still held in legalese with foreign dissolved private dead corporations…. New titles will have to be made. Titles that appropriately show the property is the true and in full property of the owner of the title. Until an individual exchanges old title and proofs of previous legal “ownership”, for new definitive and Lawful Ownership, they will pay a property tax of 1% of the total value of the property annually. When they have exchanged for proper title, they no longer pay a property tax. If they do not exchange, they lose all claim to property after 2 years to the government, which then may sell on open market. This is to ensure that all property leaves the legalese system and enters true title, to those who truly own it.

Reworking corporate law. Corporate law, in one sense is really advanced. But in another sense, it is similar to the IRS code, filled with opinions from Talmudic style Law giving, and thus filled with a confusing array of nonsense that doesn’t ensure justice, righteousness, or simple goodness. The corporate law, for this reason, would also be gutted. We would return to an early Common Law to deal even with corporate activity. The judgement of ones peers, overseen by Nobility. Very simply, if you are a thief, whether on the street snatching purses, or a CEO defrauding your employees, your judgement comes through the same format and requisites. Also, bringing education about Trusts back into the forefront of business knowledge would be a key implementation in business.

Higher education, such as community colleges, universities, private select higher education, all would be stripped of all government funding, grants, whatever. They would be held to account for indoctrinating the youth into communism, and those professors, administrations, etc. that remained unbiased and taught with virtue would be given support to form their own schools, or to take leadership of universities, etc. or new administration and professors would be found and new government sponsored universities would form, where free marketplace of ideas would be ensured. The schools would be public in formation, but the beneficial ownership and operation of them would be private, in trust so that it could never be diverted from its mission of the free marketplace of ideas.

Capital crimes would extend to Murder, Rape, Theft (when that theft was of a significant nature), Assault (when cold blooded and egregious, such as the assault of a child), or Trespass (when egregious or significant enough). Capital crimes would be carried out by public execution, and they would be determined by Grand Juries, overseen by Nobility.

Usury, as it is fundamentally anti-good faith and produces debt economies and destruction, is an immediate death sentence.

Pedophilia, as it is against nature, would be criminal and be immediate death upon judgement.

Public Dueling would be absolutely Lawful, as two consenting adults are able to determine the value of their lives. A victim of a capital crime would be able to challenge their victimizer to a duel and be received by obligation.

All foreign wars would have been seized. Troops on bases around the world would begin removing themselves. Obligations held by other nations to house US bases and troops would be nullified. We would extract ourselves from the world in a manner that allows us to bring the wealth of our military and our bases with us. Simultaneously, all foerign militaries and government presence of all kinds would be sent packing. Embassies would be demolished, as they are hubs of spying and political deceit. A new long term hotel of sorts would be built for any foreign nations to use. They don't like that… good riddance.

Allyship would be offered to any nation that pledged and acted upon a declaration of the rights of Man, including a mirror of the new bill of rights, and an agreement in public to refuse Communism, Socialism, Globalism, Zionism and Marxism at all cost.

All masonic lodges would be banned, along with other satanic globalist secret societies. All people who have duel citizenship would have to pick one, and if they picked the other nation, they would have to leave the country.

Unions would be dissolved as an entity. They once served a purpose, but now they act as parasitical entities of the lesser evil brand. The union won’t exist, but the social organizations will. The more coherence amongst local populations, they more symbiosis and community. Robber barons of captive capitalistic and plutocratic origin are not possible any longer, and as such their counter, the union is not needed.

Manufacturing and Production and Farming will be heavily incentivized for new business by the creation of tax benefits on businesses that supply those things that were previously outsourced to foreign nations as part of the globalist entanglement agenda. Rather than work in fast food restaurant that produces vegetable oil burgers, people will be incentivized to open food carts, and supported by the government to do so, either by IOUs to local banks or by direct investment, for which interest will not be a danger to the lendee, because there is no interest, as usury is absolutely unlawful as a capital crime. Subsidies to GMO seed companies like Bayer and Monsanto would be done. Small farmers would be incentivized even more than already described through tax benefits, by being granted land based on their skill in farming, their charity to the community, and ability to manage a business.

Transportation would be enhanced by a radical enhancement of the rail system, the incentivizing of comfortable, and affordable air travel, and on the production of a slew of new automobiles that were able to be mass produced at the lowest prices. The rail system is broken in this land, and by modernizing it, we can utilize more public transit free for the people to use as they travel place to place, and to transport freight faster and safer across the country. Affordable and comfortable air travel will be a new standard placed on airlines. No more molestation or metal detectors at airports. No TSA at all. You just come right in and walk on the plane. You are free to bring firearms if you like. Standards of improvement for airplanes on a annual schedule will be mandatory for all airlines. Mass produced vehicles sponsored by the government, but built privately and maintained privately, that even the poorest could afford. The government would have to compete with private industry in all matters, which will only provide more opportunity for growth and advancement.

All licensure and permitting that violated the Constitution is gone. No license for firearms, no drivers license, hunting and fishing license, no permit to catch rain, or construct a deck, or raise cattle on your property. You are responsible for you. Don’t commit a crime, and you’re in the clear.

3. Now its time to finish the cycle of transformation.

Every Noble of every County (Count) is responsible for the management of their County, including the Law. They ensure it is run accordingly. They do not take a tax other than those listed in last sections, and they do not impose themselves on the people. They ensure the market stays free, the people are vigorous, healthy, happy, and prospering, and they ensure the safety of the people. They may call up local militia (made up of the people) in times of danger, but may not assault other counties with such Militia. They have a standing army that is bare minimum of what is needed to maintain defensibility. They are the final stop of authority for the people, except for regional Noble(say the Duke) and finally the King.

The people can choose to replace their Counts at moots (meetings in community center). Each locality will have different methods and cultures around how they do this.

The Dukes are emplaced by the King as regional supervisors in a sense. They command the Counts, and they respond to the King. Only a handful of regions are necessary. Unlike a Congressman, these Dukes do not create Law and cannot be convinced to subvert standing Law because they couldn’t if they wanted to. They have the honor of status and authority when it is needed and they ensure the Counts are all doing their duties in service to the people.

States, as in the 50 States, are gone. Only the reformed counties exist as States. They are States, in a Union/Confederacy, under the Authority of King. The King acts as the Constitution, the Nobles vessels of the same, and the people the beneficiaries.

When the King dies or renounces the throne/title, then the Constitution either dies or a new King is emplaced by Nobles who then becomes the new Constitution, able to spend a lifetime correcting the flaws and serving the interests of the people.

If fundamentally, the written and eternal Law is the Bill of Rights expanded as described earlier, than the King is bound by that, and his reign will either be a quick and painful one for him, or a long and honorable one, because you can’t live outside honor and embody the inherent rights of man.

Secession. The ability to leave is a telling sign of whether one is free. Any County that wishes to secede merely has to do it. Interference in a secession by the Kingdom would be suicide for.whoever tried. Whatever assets, financial arrangements, or other agreements, for which other countiesor the Kingsom has would have to be negotiated, but other than those things, the, people are free to opt out whenever they wish. The more, the better.

New agreements and treaties and surprises would arrive, but the herd would not go crazy every time, because the weight of the issue would not be placed on their weak shoulders. It would rest upon the Nobility which would be those with the capacity, the intelligence, the integrity, virtue and the nobility to carry it for the rest.

Instead of the blind leading the blind, or the majority forming tyranny, we have the noble leading the pack. And by such, the pack is mirroring nobility, and ennobling themselves. They are more focused on their local community, their local lives, and their families.

They have more abundance and less fear and privation. They have the ability to take loans without building infinite debt. They can travel anywhere they please without the stress of highway robbers named cops. They have no fear of drugs like fentanyl killing their loved ones. When times of trouble come, it is not a burden they take on alone. It is the community as one. They are free to live their life in peace and in harmony with their environment, without needing to spend their entire lives for retirement from drudgery.

They can learn whatever they like in whatever school because education costs little but is no longer cheap. It creates real value through real thought. Challenging one another’s thoughts and conclusions is a high ideal. They can take up with Masters and be apprentices. They can form private companies without fear of being crushed by financial and bureaucratic burdens, or by megalithic monopolies subsidized by big government.

Mock wars/war games are held regularly to keep the population defensible and spry. Just like Grecian Olympics, all the Counties and regions gather their best and they compete for glory. The men have an outlet for their violence, the boys have a ceremony for becoming a man and the women have a measurement stick for marriage prospects. It fulfills many key components of social organization.

Woman also have a more fitting way of providing for the social cohesion, the becoming a woman ceremonies, and the releasing of stress and the increasing of abundant femininity. This is the collectivization of woman in a local community. They support each other in the creation of an inspired and creative village/town/city/county, and through these efforts are produced the culture of that locality. This is ancient and eternal.

Children prosper in homes supported by loving and present mothers and dedicated and prosperous fathers. They are safe in their locally maintained communities from the poisons of pedophiles, kidnappers, and psychopaths, because these criminals know not to come anywhere near there or they will be hung. All the people carry firearms and they know how to use them professionally and safely.

The grocery store looks more like a farmers market, and milk men deliver raw milk door to door from local farms where the cows and goats live happily in pasture. Fruit trees grow wild, producing infinite variations of apples and pears as it once was. The protection of forests has become, the integration of forests. We bring back the trees to the desertifying lands, and we collapse all man-made dams and water distribution pipelines. People migrate to where there is abundance, or work with nature to produce abundance without stealing it from elsewhere.

Energy production is not sold at factors above its value any longer. Gas is cheaper than water, and the companies that produce it are still very abundant. Coal, natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind, whatever people want. It is dependent upon each county to develop their own, or to work with other counties and form groups and alliances that support them all.

The borders are closed to all but those who show value, as in the ability to fix cars, or farm, or do surgery. Whatever it is, they must bring a skillset, and when they enter they must swear fealty/oath to this nation. If they aren’t fleeing criminals under the terms of our Laws, they can then travel wherever they like in the Kingdom. If they are caught committing a crime, the penalty is the same as for anyone else in the Nation and probably more drastic than the country they came from. Each county can determine for itself how it deals with travelers from other places, within the guidelines of safety and right to travel and gain passage from place to place.

The herd is now free to live in abundance and a healthy environment because the leader of the pack is benevolent, and over time, that benevolence, authority, intelligence, and capability may lead to even greater degrees of freedom all on the path to Anarchy. One day, perhaps, everyone will be Anarchists without ever saying that they are. They are just natural and connected and harmonious as nature intended.

Freedom is a duty.

You are the only one that can act upon that duty.

Gather→Organize→Strategize→Act

