Start Here

Liberty Uncensored - Operating Structure

Liberty Uncensored now operates on a fixed weekly structure. Below is exactly what exists, where to find it, and how to engage.

Subscription Levels

Free subscribers:

Weekly articles, shorter reflections, and ongoing updates, because our mission has always been to keep the conversation alive for as many people as possible.

Tuesday - Public Thesis: A full public article.

Where to find it:

Main Substack feed.

Delivered via email (short format with link to full post).

Engage: Read the full article on-site and submit a question for Saturday Council.

Paid Subscribers:

The more arduous and time-intensive work, our deep investigations, response essays, tangible/physical media, LUNP Zines, and video analyses of current events, will be reserved for paid subscribers, those who believe in this mission enough to invest in its future. Paid Subs can also submit content as guest authors, vote on and suggest future content

Thursday - The Continuation (Paid Only): The Completion of Tuesdays Article

Content:

Full expansion of Tuesdays Thesis.

Where to find it:

Members-only posts inside the Substack feed.

Indexed in the Members Library page.

Engage: Comment inside the paid post and Submit follow-up questions for Saturday Council.

Freedom Fighters - Founding Subscriber:

Our greatest supporters!

Everything available to the Regular Paid Subs as well as:

Freedom Fighters Only Call with Corey King Monthly

Additional Founder-only access.

Priority positioning in Council.

Shoutouts

Saturday - Members Council (Weekly, 1 Hour)

A live, 1-hour Q&A session every Saturday.

During these calls, Corey King answers questions submitted during the week and expands upon topics discussed during the week.

Where to find it:

Live link sent to Members.

Full replay archived in the Members Library.

How to engage:

Submit questions during the week.

Attend live.

Watch the replay later.

Explore archived sessions by topic.

Engagement and How to Use

Email Structure

Emails now serve as content descriptions and triggers. Few emails will contain full content.

Most emails include:

Short description of content.

3–5 key points.

Link to full article on-site.

Long-form content lives on Substack, not inside email.

Click through to engage with the full content.

Members Library (Permanent Archive)

What it contains:

All Thursday Continuations.

Full Saturday Council replays.

Archived video clips by topic.

Monthly Field Manuals.

Member-requested deep dives.

Organized index by category.

Where to find it:

Pinned in the Navigation Bar.

Accessible only to paid subscribers.

Purpose:

Permanent, cumulative body of work in a structured archive.

Join the Members layer to access.

Monthly Field Manual (Zine)

What it is:

One structured guide released each month.

Topics rotate across:

Law.

Political structure.

History.

Health.

Culture.

Practical frameworks.

More

Each includes:

Clear overview.

Structured breakdown.

Application section.

Organized format for long-term reference.

Where to find it:

Members Library.

Remain subscribed to accumulate full library access.

Member-Requested Deep Dive

What it is:

Paid members may submit topic requests.

Process:

Requests entered into queue.

One topic selected per month in order.

Full-length article produced, time-dependent upon topic complexity.

Added permanently to archive.

How to submit:

Comment in Members area.

Direct message via Substack.

Become a Member to enter the request queue.

