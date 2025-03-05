FREEDOM ISNT FREE, IT REQUIRES VIGILANCE

A Conversation on Right to Travel we recently had:

FRANK:

You don’t need a license plate on your trailers or vehicles unless you’re operating at a commercial capacity. It’s personal private property and you are “traveling” on the road ways … you are not a commercial “driver”.

SARAH:

While this is 100% true, from what I know - if you're operating a vehicle with a good ole drivers license, it's considered commercial business ~ you gotta have that paperwork in order to show you're not a us citizen for these truths to become actualized!

LIBERTY UNCENSORED:

If you recieve benefits from the de Facto government, you are contracted...

Such as the privilege of licensure, the privilege of Medicaid, the privilege of receiving grants, or the privilege of voting... these all mean you are not a free person just travelling around, but rather are a commercial entity in commercial de Facto jurisdiction.

Until you change this...

FRANK:

Unless there’s an articulable crime being committed there’s no need to present a license in the first place.

LIBERTY UNCENSORED:

Theory vs practice

You can win that argument at times on the side of the road, but more often than not, the cop is ignorant and/or disregards those arguments.

So in action, you will take the risk of being assaulted in some fashion when refusing.

Best practice...

1. Ask for name + badge #

2. Ask for cause (RAS/SAF)

3. If demanded to provide, ask what will happen if you do not provide (let them threaten arrest)

3b. Ask for supervisor

4. Then give name/ID under threat/duress/coercion

5. Do not sign ticket, unless demanded "under threat/duress/coercion" (write this on ticket)

6. Be on your way

7. FOIA/NMPRA/in discovery get the police cam

8. File (in 1 document or a packet):

A. Detailed affidavit

B. Motion to show cause

C. Motion to dismiss with prejudice

D. Jurisdiction challenge

This is just one of many ways to go about it, but ultimately, the idea is to not escalate with ignorant cops, and defend position outside and before court appearances are demanded.

You can CC federal Attorney General office right away to ensure there is immediate awareness of the unviability of the interaction without cause.

The AG is supposed to investigate any irregularities/criminal actions of the courts.

Going to court will show voluntary admittance of jurisdiction.

Arguing with cops on the road will give jurisdiction by subject matter.

Don't argue. Ask questions/negotiable questions only. "Am I free to go?"; "If I do not give my name, will you violate my person or property in any way?"; "I'll accept what you are saying if you can describe the crime committed... can you?"...

And always, "I do not answer questions"; "I am exercising my Right to be silent as per the 5th Amendment to the Constitution of the uSA."

Be calm and pleasant as possible, while firm and unyielding.

The whole point is to not say anything about what they are talking about, and to get them to contradict themselves, show incompetence,and thus create a record of admissible evidence for the court.

Worse comes to worse, you are in court... always not guilty, and demand a trial by jury, for the record.

Or plea nothing, but judge will enter not guilty on your behalf.

Never speak to judge directly, always speak to the record, the stenographer.

Learn to operate in courts for the record, and be unfluttered by the suited and robed clowns.

Bless

JERRY:

You is a strong word and is commonly used very liberally but the reality is that you are not an it and it is not you, so it's actually the fraud of impersonating a piece of paper that everything hinges on. Everything else is charges against the piece of paper, so if you're not committing the fraud of impersonating a piece of paper, because the you that is not the it, is not liable for anything the piece of paper, it gets charged(billed) for.

LIBERTY UNCENSORED:

Which doesn't have practical applicability unless you do the proper things to ensure it.

The difference being theory vs practice.

The average person won't have the means (knowledge, status, etc) to do this. Only once status correction occurs amongst the various other things that one can do to remove themselves from the coercive and forceful agency of the de Facto government can they take advantage of the distinction.

JERRY:

Status correction means nothing if an individual doesn't know what it means because a piece of paper cannot speak and nobody is really reading pieces of paper but they can hear words.

LIBERTY UNCENSORED:

No argument. That's the point. Neither is the distinction of value without the knowledge to support it.

You can't declare the distinction in Court without the know-how.

JERRY:

No-body should ever have to be in court.

LIBERTY UNCENSORED:

Not like cops have any clue what they are doing. Just doing what they are told to do, not understanding. Judges really aren't much better, just different level of regurgitation and word games.

So being able to support the verbal claim with admissible evidence through filings that can be carried through process is essential.

Agree

Seeing as over 95% of cases end in plea deals, it shows that on the ground, the majority WILL go to court and WILL voluntarily purge themselves.

Good thing you are offering local classes to folks to flip the script. If enough people stepped into the knowledge and practice of living free.... what a wonderful world it could be.

