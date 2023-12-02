There is nothing more important in this world than self-determinism. The ability to choose one’s path in this life. To be a master of oneself. The gift of God and Nature to humanity is a mind capable of complex cognition and self-awareness. We are not ants to be commanded by the queen. We are sovereigns by birthright. Never give up your ability to defend that birthright, that inheritance from you most ancient ancestor, that gift for all the generations that will come after you.

Do nothing and you are liable for the slaughter that will follow as much as the indoctrinated globalist slave who injects poison into innocent veins or fires bullets into innocent bodies.

Find every inch and every mile that can be recovered from the tyrants and take action. The quietly prepared is just as important as the vocally electrifying. It takes all of us making small and large moves all together, contemporaneously.

Now is the time

This is the hour

We are the people

We got the power

Now is the time

This is the moment

Get off your asses

And get into motion

To shortly reiterate what I’ve laid out in prior articles in this series, a Right is granted by God and nature and cannot be taken, sold, permitted, revoked, altered, limited, regulated or licensed. There is no authority in existence or potentially existent that could affect the nature of a right. The only way to lose a right is to actively surrender it for the privileges offered by some agency of man. Even then, your rights still exist, you are simply choosing to ignore that fact. You choose to relieve yourself of liberty and freedom. The moment you choose to reclaim your natural rights, you are removed from all control of privilege provided by man.

The right to bear arms does not come from man. It comes from the eternal and unchanging right to defend one’s life, liberty and creation/property from aggressors. It is the right to prevent crimes from being done to oneself, one’s family and one’s society. Arms indicate not only any form of small firearm, but also spears, armored vehicles, explosives, missiles, and every other martial device. Arms refers to the contemporary arsenal, not the historical examples of our forefathers.

While many stupid people exist today, wishing to disarm themselves and others because of their own insecurities or their indoctrination into one faction or another claiming moral superiority and pacifism, the right to bear arms has not changed in any way. And there is no authority on earth that can justly remove your arms from you. No government, no group of confused citizens claiming to be social justice warriors, and no other individual. You are the only one who can surrender your right. You are the only one who can choose to surrender your arms.

Considering the historical record, this would be just about the most idiotic thing you could do. In the last century alone disarmed populations across the world have been victims of genocide in extreme proportions. You’ve probably seen these figures before but:

“There are three steps concerning firearms historically appreciable to genocide committed by government. The first is firearms registration. The second is disarmament through law and police power. The third is the corralling or otherwise distinguishing target unarmed populations. In 1911, the Turkish government banned ownership or manufacture of firearms without their approval. From 1915 to 1917, the Turkish government massacred 1,150,000 disarmed Armenians. In 1918, the Bolsheviks in the Soviet Union passed a firearms and ammunition registration law. Within three months, the government revoked registration certificates and banned ownership of firearms. By 1929, the population was totally disarmed. Over 50,000,000, a modest estimate, people died as a result of being unable to defend themselves from their government. All firearms were confiscated in Germany in 1919. In 1928, a permitting system was created allowing firearms manufacture, sale purchase and ownership. This created lists in the government of all people owning firearms in Germany. These lists made it exceedingly simple for the Nazi government to disarm the populations and individuals they discriminated against, such as the Jews. In 1938, the government banned all private ownership of firearms. Exempted from this ban, were police, military, SA, and SS. Over 15,000,000 people were slaughtered due directly to their inability to defend themselves after accepting and complying with disarmament. In 1957, the Chinese government banned manufacture, sale, purchase, and ownership of firearms. As many as 80,000,000 people were butchered after their firearms were stolen by their government. In 1970, the Ugandan government passed a law requiring government licensure to purchase or possess firearms. Government officials in each district were authorized to deny or cancel licenses without reason. Starting in 1971, the Ugandan military and secret police, amounting to 28,000 people, killed 300,000 disarmed Ugandans, and maintained their oppression on 13 million others. In 1938, in Cambodia, the Royal order forced gun control on the population. That law remained in effect even after the Cambodian independence. After 1970, the Khmer Rouge took power, and began massacring the disarmed population. The total killed was around 2,500,000 people.” -Unveiling a Better World

You probably figured this out already, but the reason why the Constitution of the United States of America, as well as the Constitutions of the States include a right to bear arms, is because governments are the single most dangerous entity in the world and have been the cause and source of the deaths of millions upon millions of people, as they have always been throughout known human history. More innocent lives have been lost due to government violence than any other. Well-armed populations have never been conquered by their own emplaced government because they are prepared to defend themselves.

Every time a population has been disarmed in the last century, it has led to genocide or suppression of freedom and oppression, such as in Australia. Now Cananda is illegalizing firearms. Utterly stupid. Canadian government has no authority to tell anyone that they cannot carry, manufacture, sell, or buy arms of any kind. Nevertheless, idiots are accepting this new “law” and giving up their rights for the privilege of having a master dictate their lives to them.

There is no reason to not own a pistol or shotgun and to keep it ready in your home. Unless you are afraid of your own judgement. And if you are afraid of your own judgement, you are likely to project your own failings on the rest of the population. This is the norm these days though. Fearful, confused, and emotionally disturbed people making decisions that reflect the agendas of the globalist parasites, their masters.

By manufacturing crises, the government has already passed “laws” that violate the constitution and our natural right to bear arms. One of the first crises that was manufactured was gun violence by mobsters during the prohibition of alcohol. They illegally mandated that people not drink alcohol, which created the most obvious response of a huge black market for alcohol, which was dominated by the only groups that had the muscle and influence to maintain a strong network, the mafias. Thus, when gun violence between mafia factions broke out, as is to be expected, the government used it as an excuse to regulate and tax Title II firearms. Building upon this initial criminal curtailing of rights, the government passed numerous other regulatory laws on firearms, spitting in the face of the people and our ancestors.

“The constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States, who are peaceable citizens, from keeping their own arms.” - Samuel Adams, Mass. Ratifying Convention 1788

Here is the government ignoring the Constitution, your natural rights, the explicit sentiments of the founding fathers of the nation, and freedom, liberty, and sovereignty.

· National Firearms Act - NFA (1934) made firearms manufacture and transfer taxable and forced registration of Title II weapons.

· Federal Firearms Act - FFA (1938) forced manufacturers, importers, and firearms sellers to become licensed (Federal Firearms License or FFL) and prohibited the transfer of firearms to certain groups of people.

· Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act (1968) prohibited interstate transfer of handguns and made 21 the required age to purchase a handgun.

· Gun Control Act - GCA (1968) regulated interstate commerce in firearms by prohibiting private interstate firearms transfers.

· Firearm Owners Protection Act - FOPA (1986) partially repealed GCA of 1968 and prohibited the sale of automatic firearms to civilians when they were manufactured after the law’s passage, as well as required ATF approval of firearms transfers of automatic firearms.

· Undetectable Firearms Act - UFA (1988) criminalized the manufacture, import, sale, shipment, delivery, possession, transfer, or receipt of firearms with less than 3.7 ounces of metal content.

· Gun-Free School Zones Act - GFSZA (1990) prohibited individuals from possessing a firearm in a school zone.

· Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (1993) required background checks on the purchasers of firearms.

· Federal Assault Weapons Ban - FAWB (1994-2004) banned semi-autos that looked like assault weapons and large capacity feeding devices. Expired in 2004.

· Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act - LEOSA (2004) granted former and current law enforcement officers the right to carry a concealed firearm anywhere in the USA, regardless of state or local laws.

· Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (2005) prevented firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable for the actions of the purchasers of their products.

The ATF - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms

A government body that is comprised of thugs, thieves, “I’m just doing what I was told’ers,” murderers, and generally terrible people all around. They enforce the theft of the peoples last defense against tyranny and aren’t shy about murdering a few people and their dogs along the way.

“The ATF’s genesis lies all the way back in 1886, as a part of the Department of Treasury. Then it was known as the Revenue Laboratory within the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The pre-history of the ATF can then be traced through the Bureau of Prohibition, itself a branch of the Bureau of Internal Revenue formed in 1920. The Bureau of Prohibition was then spun off as an independent agency under the umbrella of the Treasury Department in 1927, before becoming a part of the Justice Department in 1930, and eventually merged into the FBI briefly in 1933. In December 1933, Prohibition was repealed and the Prohibition Bureau became the Alcohol Tax Unit (ATU) of the Bureau of Internal Revenue. In 1942, they were also tasked with enforcing federal firearms laws, which were scant at the time to say the least – remember that fully automatic machine guns were legal until 1986. In the early 1950s, the Bureau of Internal Revenue became the Internal Revenue Service that we all know and love today. As part of this reorganization of federal alphabet agencies, the Alcohol Tax Unit was tasked with collecting tobacco taxes as well, and became known as the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Division (ATTD). It was with the 1968 Gun Control Act that the agency became the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Division of the IRS, and also received some jurisdiction over bombings and arson. In 1972, it became a fully independent bureau of the Treasury Department – the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (B.A.T.F). It was here that the Bureau became tasked more with enforcement of the law around firearms than it did about collecting taxes on tobacco and alcohol.” History of the ATF: How the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Became Corrupt & Abusive

Registration of firearms is the precursor to the banning of firearms, and the enforcement of bans. It is historically accurate and precise to say that. After registration comes the banning, because now the government knows everyone who has purchased and likely still owns a firearm.

Today, it is the Federal Form 4473, the Firearms Transaction Record, that must be filled out and completed at every purchase. The ATF can give excuses of defense against terrorists to go and collect these forms from businesses, where the form otherwise remains until the store goes out of business. Now the ATF has the register of firearms owned. Now we are fucked….

The ATF is an abusive and oppressive government agency that enforces unconstitutional, anti-gun regulations. It must be defunded and disbanded. And the laws and regulations that ATF enforces must be put to rest by Congress. The ATF has one of the most unlikable origin stories of any agency in the federal government. Its history can be traced back to the brutal enforcement of alcohol prohibition as the Bureau of Prohibition. The bureau has been passed around from treasury, to DOJ, to the FBI, and back again. One thing has remained constant, though. Now, like then, its exclusive purpose has been to violently enforce immoral laws against the American people. Despite knowing full well American gun owners go to great lengths to follow its recommendations, the Bureau has been known to change its mind without warning, subjecting millions of Americans to the threat of prison time and the loss of their civil rights, just for peaceably owning firearms and accessories. Our Constitution requires the legislature to make new laws, within a narrow, and clearly defined scope of power. It does not contemplate an unaccountable agency of violent bureaucrats making up new rules as they see fit. In their enforcement of laws like the NFA and GCA, which severely punish Americans for simply possessing arms, the Bureau has been known to murder dozens upon dozens of people and itself sell weapons to international arms traffickers. There is no need for this type of organization, and certainly no place for one in a free society. Additionally, the laws and regulations the ATF enforces must be repealed, as merely disbanding this awful agency would likely result in another agency like the FBI oppressing the American people in the ATF's name. Defund the ATF - Firearms Policy Coalition

CHRG-118jhrg51632.pdf (congress.gov)

The Saxons of 500-1066 AD and the Normans from 1181 AD had mandated that every citizen be armed, knowing that a militia of the people was far more efficient in defending a state than a standing army, with all the inefficiencies that surround it. A county of 30,000 people, minus the children, the infirm, and the elderly beyond the capability of wielding arms, will have over 20,000 people capable of wielding arms. If every single one of these had some firearm available to them, an invading force would be hard pressed to accomplish any amount of progress. More than this, if any kind of insurrection occurred, the population would be able to arise and eliminate the dangerous element.

This would indicate that the people support their leadership. If a truly noble leader existed, dedicated to the wellbeing and freedom of the people, then perhaps the people would be motivated to fight insurrection. On the flip side, a dictator, democracy, or some other evil form of government might be faced with insurrection from the general populace or with the support of the general populace. It follows that a beneficent leadership would encourage its population to be armed to the teeth, while a maleficent leadership would be terrified of the people and make use of a small, dedicated force (like police and a standing army) to enforce suppressive and oppressive policies and mandates to limit the freedom and arms bearing of the population.

Governments are the only true terrorists in existence. Eliminate all government, and villains would be hard pressed to get away with terror campaigns. The people would be united by common cause to prevent it. After 9/11, the US government campaigned against the terror threat of those turban wearing people, when in reality, those people are probably proportional to the population in the USA in how many people wanted to terrorize or allow terrorists to thrive. The US killed, directly or indirectly, over a million Iraqis. That’s terrifying. Of course, those people would have an increased proportion of people wanting to kill Americans and any other foreign invaders. The original terrorist is the government, always.

Origins and Development of the Second Amendment, David T. Hardy

Resistance to Tyranny, Joeseph P Martino

Resistance To Tyranny Joseph P Martino 1.55MB ∙ EPUB file Download Download

I’m from the government and I’m here to kill you, David T. Hardy

Im From The Government And Im Here To Kill You The True Human Cost 4.83MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I get asked, “what is the solution to all of it? The global crisis facing humanity on so many fronts.” The answer is everything, everywhere, constantly. We need to do it all. In regard to the Right to Bear Arms, we need to have lobbyists and lawyers fighting in the government through legal means, militias forming everywhere in preparation to defend the people, 3D printers everywhere pumping out unregistered arms, educational material all over social media, the silent but ready gun owner and the vocal activist for gun rights. All need to happen and increase. By such means do we awaken the dead and enlighten the ignorant, shake the criminal parasitical globalists off their paper thrones, and increase our defensibility against tyrants who would take our iron and send us to concentration camps.

I do not have much patience for those who do not get it by now. We have no more time to dally about and skirt the issues that carry the most weight by their nature. We are facing the most aggressive and dangerous enemy to humanity that has ever existed, both because of its reach and due to the degree it has infected the population of the world. The last line to be crossed is truly the theft of our iron.

I have a sign that I love to show at my window, despite it being a break from my OPSEC. It says, “When they come for your guns, give ‘em the ammo first.” Love it. True sentiment.

Where there is a problem, there is a solution. When tyrants try to enforce unpopular mandates, the people find the way to do what they want, whether it's by hanging Parasite, or by some form of civil disobediance, or by simply ignoring the mandates as a group and doing what they will.

There is hope, and Open Source Defense does a good job of identifying that hope and that obvious result of pressure.

Download the Super Safety (forced reset trigger).

And check out Hoffman Tactical

The Home Gunsmith

Expedient Homemade Firearms Vol Ii Pa Luty 13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download





https://ghostguns.com/

How to Win in Court

While I highly suggest operating entirely our of courtrooms, I also highly suggest getting familiar with courtroom operations and how to understand what is happening. How to Win in Court is one of the best resources I have found to understand court procedure and tactics.

After this, I suggest familiarizing yourself with www.livingsovereign.org and www.onestupidfuck.com

