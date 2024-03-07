Here's a look back over the past year of Articles and interviews. Hopefully this next year will be even better!

Thanks for all your support Freedom Fighters.

Blessings!

Liberty Uncensored is on Substack! Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · March 2, 2023 Newspaper is making a comeback! There are a huge number of distressing things occurring in our world today. From Genetically Modifying Humanity through mRNA injections, to Central Bank Digital Currencies, to the ever-centralizing governance of the world. We live in a time of extreme social paradoxes and even more extreme potential disasters for our speci… Read full story

Microwave Radiation Warfare Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · March 5, 2023 Here is the Release of my Free Zine on Microwave Radiation. This information is built on years of research and study into the real effects of microwave radiation. This document is detailed and concise, interactive with links you can follow to learn everything you could possibly want to about Microwave Radiation. Read full story

Unveiling a Better World Part 1 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · March 15, 2023 Here is the PDF copy of Part 1, read and discussed in this Part of the Unveiling A Better World Series. Unveiling A Better World: Deconstructing the Veracity of the American Fable Compartmentally evaluating truths within the American mythos, including the statist mythology, religious conformity, historical evidence and emplaced evidence, culturally distinguishing identifiers, the capacity for growth, and all else that informs us of who we are as Americans and how that enfolds into global position and status. Read full story

The Unquenchable Quest for Immortality Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · March 16, 2023 Since the day that humanity became aware of itself it has craved answers to its ever-widening questions about the nature of existence. We are a very curious species. We look to the skies and in the deepest ocean to discover what is hidden to us. We build fascinating tools to delve deeper into the unknown. We perform mental acrobatics to arrange the world into determinate boxes that can be labelled and shelved as monuments to our great cognitive capacity. We organize ourselves and our societies based on the understandings that we acquire from this activity, and we encourage our progeny to delve even deeper. Read full story

Join my chat Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · March 19, 2023 Today I’m announcing a brand new addition to my Substack publication: the Liberty Uncensored Newspaper subscriber chat. This is a conversation space in the Substack app that I set up exclusively for my subscribers — kind of like a group chat or live hangout. I’ll post short prompts, thoughts, and updates that come my way, and you can jump into the discus… Read full story

Music as a Weapon Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · March 23, 2023 “Perhaps the first point to be emphasized in a consideration of the influence of music in history is the fact that it made itself felt in much the same way in the primal ages as it does to-day. Music, considered as a historical influence, is primarily an emotional agent. Its influence is either directly exercised upon the senses, or, indirectly and by way of the feelings, on the mind. Sometimes it is an immediate influence, directly exercised; at others, it is the carrying medium for ideas, the fluid tonal amber in which these are vitalized and preserved.” Read full story

Liberty Uncensored Issue #5 Early Release! Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · March 24, 2023 Here’s the newest issue of #LibertyUncensored! From now on, Paid Subscribers here will receive the Early Release of Liberty Uncensored!We are a free, liberty-oriented, a-political newsprint. Launched in October of 2022, we are currently delivering to thousands of readers in the USA, as well as creating video content, podcasting, and providing the PDF version of the newspaper out everywhere online. Read full story

Liberty Uncensored Issue #5 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · April 1, 2023 Here’s the newest issue of #LibertyUncensored! We are a free, liberty-oriented, a-political newsprint. Launched in October of 2022, we are currently delivering to thousands of readers in the USA, as well as creating video content, podcasting, and providing the PDF version of the newspaper out everywhere online. Read full story

Liberty Uncensored Issue #6 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · May 1, 2023 Here’s the newest issue of #LibertyUncensored! We are a free, liberty-oriented, a-political newsprint. Launched in October of 2022, we are currently delivering to thousands of readers in the USA, as well as creating video content, podcasting, and providing the PDF version of the newspaper out everywhere online. Read full story

Talks with Freedom Fighters Episode 8 - Shane/Rayo2 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · May 19, 2023 Shane/Rayo2 https://paznia.com/ Liberty Uncensored Newspaper is a community-funded publication. We not only create content here on substack, but use the funds we receive from loyal supporters here to create a physical newsprint delivered directly to the public to get a wider audience involved in the conversation about Freedom. To receive new posts and su… Read full story

Further Thoughts On Microwave Radiation Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · May 20, 2023 Shown below are a few articles on microwave radiation made by other creators here on substack. More people are becoming aware of the obscure potential dangers, but not enough people have a real understanding of what microwave radiation is doing to biological life and how to mitigate the harm and fight against the most pervasive environmentally deployed … Read full story

Law in the United States of America Series - Part 1 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · May 24, 2023 Law is interpreted in several ways, but there is truly only one law. Law is the natural law, or common law. Common law is founded on common sense. Our God given natural rights are ways in which natural law expresses itself. Common law is older even than the 1688 English Declaration of Rights, which listed some of the rights of man, but listed them as if… Read full story

Liberty Uncensored Issue #7 -Unsung Heroes June 1, 2023 Here’s the newest issue of #LibertyUncensored! We are a free, liberty-oriented, a-political newsprint. Launched in October of 2022, we are currently delivering to thousands of readers in the USA, as well as creating video content, podcasting, and providing the PDF version of the newspaper out everywhere online. Read full story

Talks with Freedom Fighters Episode 13 - Ernest Hancock June 24, 2023 Ernest Hancock www.freedomspheonix.comLiberty Uncensored Newspaper is a community-funded publication. We not only create content here on substack, but use the funds we receive from loyal supporters here to create a physical newsprint delivered directly to the public to get a wider audience involved in the conversation about Freedom. To receive new posts … Read full story

Talks with Freedom Fighters Episode 15 - Zowe - Thrill Kill Medical Cult June 28, 2023 Zowe Liberty Uncensored Newspaper is a community-funded publication. We not only create content here on substack, but use the funds we receive from loyal supporters here to create a physical newsprint delivered directly to the public to get a wider audience involved in the conversation about Freedom. To receive new posts and support our work, consider be… Read full story

Liberty Uncensored Issue #8 -Revolution to Renaissance July 1, 2023 Here’s the newest issue of #LibertyUncensored! We are a free, liberty-oriented, a-political newsprint. Launched in October of 2022, we are currently delivering to thousands of readers in the USA, as well as creating video content, podcasting, and providing the PDF version of the newspaper out everywhere online. Read full story

Rainbow Family of Living Light July 16, 2023 Well folks, I am back. My hiatus was due to a trip into the woods of New Hampshire for the Annual Rainbow Family Gathering. Our posts have slowed down a bit, but stay tuned because we have some great Talks coming your way and more articles bringing solutions and Freedom into the spotlight. Read full story

Life Lessons - Overcoming Fear Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · July 20, 2023 *Sorry about the buzzing on this audio, it only lasts for first 14 seconds. There is nothing more detrimental to a person’s growth and wellbeing than fear, ignorance, confusion, and doubt. At the moment I’d like to focus in on that great debilitator, fear. Read full story

OuREvolution Series, Episode 2 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · July 24, 2023 The history of conflict is as old as time, but warfare as we consider it to be today is quite new on the grand scale of the timeline of human existence as far as our accepted history tells us today. Before civilization formed around agricultural conglomeration, humanity was composed entirely of hunter gatherers. Nomadic peoples following sea… Read full story

Normalized Sexual Mutilation Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · July 30, 2023 Buckle in, folks. We are broaching another sensitive subject. What is the purpose and cause of normalizing sexual mutilation? Human sexuality and the attempts to control it, particularly to reduce or add sexual pleasure, have been, in one way or another, a part of all known cultures and civilisations. While sometimes this fact is acknowledged openly as t… Read full story

Life Lessons - The Forest of Doubt Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · August 8, 2023 There is nothing more detrimental to a person’s growth and wellbeing than fear, ignorance, confusion, and doubt. Now we may examine the Forest of Doubt.Liberty Uncensored Newspaper is a reader-supported publication. Become a paid subscriber today. We dont publish much that is paywalled. Less than 5% actually, but we really could use your support. If you… Read full story

We Just Hit 500! Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · August 14, 2023 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Thanks so much to all of you Freedom Fighters and Liberty Lovers for becoming part of our effort to bring Uncensored content to a very censored world. Read full story

Jackalope Freedom Festival Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · August 29, 2023 Hey Beauties, my Fellow Freedom Lovers. We are so excited to tell you about our recent experience at Jackalope Freedom Festival in Heber, AZ. For those of you who have been with us since May, you will remember our interview with Alma Sommer, Founder of Jackalope. If you didn’t catch that one, definitely click the link below and go check it out. Read full story

Warriors Of the Rainbow Lodge Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · September 3, 2023 The Warriors of the Rainbow Lodge was founded, technically, in 2017. I, Corey Haag, am it’s founder. Liberty Uncensored Newspaper is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Read full story

9/11 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · September 12, 2023 BEYOND MISINFORMATION What Science Says About the Destruction of World Trade Center Buildings 1, 2, and 7 Rather than doing another “9/11 was a False Flag” article from scratch, I decided it was both more efficient and beneficial to provide sources to several places where you can dive into the topi… Read full story

Microwave Radiation Obsession Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · September 14, 2023 LOTS OF DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT AT BOTTOM FOR FURTHER STUDY. If you’ve been here for a while, you know that Microwave Radiation is a topic I discuss quite regularly. Here I will discuss the addiction that has formed to all of these devices that emit man-mad… Read full story

BE EMPOWERED Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · September 16, 2023 Coming up on the 30th of September; a full-day opportunity to BE EMPOWERED! BE EMPOWERED will take place on Saturday, September 30th at the beautiful Plant Magic Cafe in uptown Denver. Join Liberty Uncensored and many others for a full day of knowledge-sharing, movement, ceremony, and connecting with an amazing community. Bringing together presenters & p… Read full story

Praising Politicians, Statist Prayers Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · September 28, 2023 Nothing is as disgusting as a man who adores, idolizes, and willfully serves a tyrant. Unfortunately, our current society is composed of a large quantity of these obsequious fools. They fight over which slave-master is the best at herding them around inside their fences. They debate the semantics of political ideology from predetermined assumptions of t… Read full story

Crestone Energy Fair Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · September 30, 2023 https://crestoneenergyfair.org Crestone, Colorado is a special place. Several 14ers, many temples, ashrams, churches, and other hubs of spiritual practice, a thriving and connected community of like minds working toward greater sovereignty, and a certain divine ambiance that pervades the entire area. It is a place nestled in ancient sacred lands. Read full story

Working for Yourself Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · October 2, 2023 In this article, I will expose some generational lies, give some insight into how our culture has developed into a mechanistic society, and how one may find freedom through self-empowerment. Let's begin. As many of you will know, our current society comprises a very large body of completely unaccountable louts. These are those who have chosen to forgoe … Read full story

Be Empowered Always Part 1 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · October 4, 2023 It is so important to gather. Regularly. If you don’t find yourself surrounded by beautiful like-minded people, you need to start moving your body toward these environs. Human beings are social creatures. Even hermits like Corey Haag need to get out and encounter the tribe. Read full story

Movie Night 10/6/23 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · October 6, 2023 http://metanoia-films.org/human-resources/ http://metanoia-films.org/films/ Scott Noble has produced several fantastic films. While I don’t always agree with his perspective, he exposes, in a visceral cinematic experience, globalist agendas and how people are affected by the monopolists/plutocrats. Read full story

The Disappearance of Real Men Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · October 15, 2023 This article is a bit of a long one. But I believe it is worth it. Blessings. I often find myself confronted with the difficulty of writing anything definitive without seeming akin to the vast arrogant masses. These days people seem to be able to say anything and get away with it, as long as they say it with definiteness. Today, people don’t appear capab… Read full story

🇮🇱 vs. 🇵🇸 Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · November 8, 2023 Okay, so we have the latest distraction occurring in the form of Zionists killing Palestinians with the excuse that Hamas attacked them. Nothing new there, just the most recent of globalist games. Hamas is the evolution of Sheik Ahmed Yassin's Mujama al-Islamiya, which itself was born from Muslim Brotherhood roots. Hamas was formed in 1988, and won poli… Read full story

Anarchist Sheriffs Can Fortify Freedom Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · November 11, 2023 Sheriffs are the oldest continuous domestic peacekeeping entity in the world. The word Sheriff comes from the English Shire-Reeve, meaning guardian of the shire. This person was elected by the people of the Shire to guard against villainy and serve the people. In 1652, the first Sheriff in the colonies was elected for the Shire of Northampton in the col… Read full story

Conformity Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · November 16, 2023 Human beings have, either by inherent design, or by development through environmental conditions, developed a strong tendency to conform to others and especially groups, likely as a tool for survival. The problem with this is that people unwittingly place themselves in dangerous situations more often than not due to their urge to be alike to others in t… Read full story

Parasite Showcase 1 - Henry "Heinz" Alfred Kissenger Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · November 20, 2023 Henry Kissinger is a former U.S. Secretary of State & National Security Advisor. He is a founding member of the Bilderberg Meetings and a Member of the Steering Committee. He has been a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, “CFR”, since 1956, and was a Board Director from ’77 to ’81. He is a Lifetime Trustee and Executive Director of the Trilatera… Read full story

OuREvolution Series 3 - Direct Action Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · November 24, 2023 What is Direct Action? Merriam Webster: direct action noun : action that seeks to achieve an end directly and by the most immediately effective means (such as a boycott or strike) Cambridge Dictionary: direct action noun [ U ] UK /ˌdaɪ.rekt ˈæk.ʃən/ US /ˌdaɪ.rekt ˈæk.ʃən Read full story

Law in the United States of America Series - Part 4 - The Right to Bear Arms Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · December 2, 2023 There is nothing more important in this world than self-determinism. The ability to choose one’s path in this life. To be a master of oneself. The gift of God and Nature to humanity is a mind capable of complex cognition and self-awareness. We are not ants to be commanded by the queen. We are sovereigns by birthright. Never give up your ability to defend that birthright, that inheritance from you most ancient ancestor, that gift for all the generations that will come after you. Read full story

Lessons of our Fathers - Weimar Republic and USA Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · December 9, 2023 Here I give a short description of the Weimar Republic to show the similarities with the United States. It is far from a detailed description of events, but reflects some key concepts and some background. Enjoy. The Weimar Republic was the government of Germany from 1919 to 1933. It was extremely ill-managed and ill-fated. It was the first attempt at de… Read full story

Freedom Poetry Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · December 12, 2023 I’m a lover of poetry, and I thought I’d share some here. This first one comes from my first book, Wandering Thought, Center Mind.Liberty Uncensored Newspaper is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Read full story

Slaves, Servants and Capitalism Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · December 14, 2023 Here I will explore the difference between slaves and servants. I will reason the morality, the social cost/benefit, and the economic cost/benefit of each. All within a capitalistic frame. What is Capitalism? Many ignorant people today believe that capitalism is big fish eating little fish (big business eating all the people). This misconception and lack… Read full story

Freedom is a Duty, an Obligation to Our Children Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · January 19, 2024 I am back Freedom Fighters. It’s been some time since the last article, but the cause of that has been the seemingly utter collapse of my personal life. It seemed that nothing would go right and Murphy’s Law would rule. I felt powerless to affect the circumstances that compounded my suffering. My finances were beyond bad, and couldn’t find new income st… Read full story

Firearms and Democide Liberty Uncensored Newspaper · February 14, 2024 Liberty Uncensored Subscription now only $5 March 1st will mark LUNP's 1st year on Substack. We will have published 100 articles/interviews in that time, on everything Freedom! There is much more to come. Show how much you value Liberty Uncensored, and become a Subscriber, for only $5. Read full story